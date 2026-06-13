The Unanswered Nanothermite Challenge: A Chemical Engineer’s Call for Scientific Rigor in 9/11 Research

In the years since September 11, 2001, the search for truth has often hinged on physical evidence — particularly the red-gray chips discovered in World Trade Center dust samples.

The 2009 paper by Niels Harrit and colleagues described these chips as containing “highly energetic pyrotechnic OR explosive material.”

Yet within months, prominent voices in the 9/11 truth community reframed the findings more definitively: “unexploded fragments of nanothermite, an exotic high-tech explosive” that “can be formulated as a high explosive.”

This shift — from cautious scientific language to confident claims of a demolition - capable super-explosive — prompted chemical engineer T. Mark Hightower to ask a straightforward but consequential question: How indeed can nanothermite be explosive?

Hightower brings impeccable credentials to the inquiry.

He holds B.S. and M.S. degrees in chemical engineering and accumulated nearly three decades of professional experience across the chemical industry, NASA’s space program (including life-support systems, hazardous materials management, and high-velocity testing), and environmental engineering. A long-time member of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE), the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA), and ASTM International, he approached the topic not as an outsider but as a trained scientist exercising his rights as a private citizen.

In his May 1, 2011 paper and the accompanying Nanothermite Challenge, Hightower highlighted a critical distinction rooted in established science. Pyrotechnic compositions, per U.S. Army technical manuals, generally produce relatively slow, self-sustaining exothermic reactions that are non-explosive.

Low explosives deflagrate (burn rapidly) at subsonic speeds.

High explosives detonate at supersonic velocities — typically well above 2,000 m/s for meaningful structural work, and far higher (e.g., ~6,900 m/s for TNT or ~8,750 m/s for RDX) to cut steel or pulverize concrete effectively.

Nanothermite (nano-scale iron oxide and aluminum) can burn extremely hot and fast compared with conventional thermite, releasing significant energy.

However, to function as a true explosive — one that produces the rapid gas expansion and shock wave required for demolition — it generally requires a gas-generating additive.

Hightower’s challenge was precise and falsifiable:

Find and document peer-reviewed scientific research that demonstrates that a gas-generating nanothermite (GGNT) based upon iron(III) oxide (Fe2O3 \ mathrm {Fe_2O_3} \ mathrm{Fe_2O_3} ) and aluminum (Al \ mathrm {Al} \ mathrm {Al} ), where the gas-generating chemical added to the nanothermite is not itself a high explosive, can be made to be a high explosive with at least a detonation velocity of 2000 m/s.

He offered a tangible incentive: $100 donated to AE911Truth for every 1,000 m/s of documented detonation velocity, up to a maximum of $1,000.

The deadline was June 20, 2011. No valid entries arrived.

Hightower publicly announced the result in a June 23 press release: “High Explosive Nanothermite – More Bark Than Bite? No Contenders for The Nanothermite Challenge.”

He had already engaged directly with key figures in the nanothermite advocacy community — including exchanges with co-author Frank Legge and responses from Steven Jones — while presenting his findings at Conspiracy Con 2011 and launching an effort to form “Architects & Engineers for Nanothermite Truth” (aeNtruth) to promote open, evidence-based dialogue across the broader 9/11 research community.

More than fifteen years later , the challenge remains unanswered.

No peer-reviewed study meeting its narrow, scientifically grounded criteria has emerged to demonstrate that nanothermite — absent high-explosive additives — can achieve the detonation performance of a true high explosive.

This is not a rejection of all 9/11 research or of the possibility that energetic materials played some role.

It is, instead, a defense of the very standards the truth-seeking community claims to uphold: unrestrained inquiry, sound science, and a willingness to distinguish between what the evidence actually shows, and what enthusiastic interpretation sometimes claims it shows.

Hightower’s work, including his critiques of data variability in the original Harrit et al. study and calculations regarding the sheer quantities of material needed to explain observed phenomena, consistently returns to this principle.

In a 2011 conversation, Hightower reflected on the challenge, the responses (or lack thereof) it elicited at the time, and its enduring relevance.

That discussion forms the core of the interview I had with Mark.

Whether one ultimately concludes that nanothermite was central, peripheral, or absent from the WTC destruction, Hightower’s contribution stands as a model of intellectual honesty within the movement.

He did not demand belief; he asked for evidence that could withstand the same scrutiny applied to the official narrative.

The Nanothermite Challenge remains open.

The invitation to meet it with rigorous, peer-reviewed data is still on the table.

Extraordinary claims require extraordinary evidence.

Hightower simply asked that the evidence be extraordinary enough to match the claims.

Fifteen-plus years on, that request has yet to be fulfilled.

Two more articles by T. Mark Hightower

Additional reading;

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