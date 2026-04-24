Truth Teller Tales - 9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza

Patricia Casazza’s husband, John F. Casazza, was murdered on 9/11/01, (38, Cantor Fitzgerald employee), in the North Tower (the first building attacked that day) of the World Trade Center.



Patricia's journey began as one of the four New Jersey moms, along with Kristen Breitweiser, Mindy Kleinberg, and Lorie Van Auken, known as the "Jersey Girls," who fought to establish the 9/11 Commission.



All four of these widows were driven by a shared need for answers.



Together, they pushed for an independent, thorough investigation, questioned omissions in the final report, and advocated for essential reforms.

Support Truth Teller Tales, by following their Rumble channel.

Also watch: 9/11’s Hidden Physics: Exotic Tech or Controlled Demolition? Link

Timestamps:

0:00 Intro & Welcome

3:44 Patricia Casazza Introduction – The Jersey Girls

4:18 Patricia Joins the Show

6:48 Patricia’s Personal Story – Meeting John Casazza

7:09 How They Met (Disco Story & “Wishing on a Star”)

8:47 John’s Career on Wall Street & Cantor Fitzgerald

9:30 9/11 Morning – The Last Phone Call

12:15 Life After Losing John – Raising Their Son Alone

18:40 Becoming One of the “Jersey Girls” – Fighting for the 9/11 Commission

25:00 Problems with the Official 9/11 Commission Report

32:15 Ongoing Advocacy & Legal Actions (SDNY & Guantanamo)

40:20 Unconventional Weapons & Directed Energy Discussion

48:50 Spiritual Perspective – Afterlife, Signs & Comfort

55:30 Near-Death Experiences & Protecting Future Generations

1:05:10 Government Accountability & “Decisions Made in Our Name”

1:12:40 Awakening Others – Challenges in the Truth Community

1:20:20 Writing a Memoir for Her Son

1:27:39 Spiritual Comfort & Soul Immortality

1:35:35 Broader Societal Issues – Epstein, COVID & Collective Action

1:40:26 Closing Reflections & Gratitude

1:42:44 Final Thoughts & Call to Share

There has a lot been happening in the inner circles of the establishment “9/11 truth movement” of late, and if you haven’t been keeping up, I suggest you work through the following articles and open letters, already penned by 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share