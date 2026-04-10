There has a lot been happening in the inner circles of the establishment “9/11 truth movement” of late, and if you haven’t been keeping up, I suggest you work through the following articles and open letters, already penned by 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza.

This THIRD open letter, comes off the heels of Patricia Casazza’s attendance of a 3.5 hour 9/11 “War Room” Zoom call she sat in on, where Richard Gage Calls Out 9/11 Revisionist – But He Just Debunked Himself, wherein Gage cites Dr Judy Wood’s pages to attack her — those exact pages destroy Gage’s claims.

There also was a recorded 30 minute discussion she had with Mick Harrison, the co-founder of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, and the statements made by Mike Zarzano, during our catch up call this past Monday, April 6th.

Before I share the letter, just two very important statements Patricia has made;

A half-truth is still a WHOLE LIE Not including Dr Judy Wood’s EVIDENCE, then the submissions to Senator Ron Johnson, is nothing but another psy-op, a crime upon a crime - Addressing Mick Harrelson, the co-founder of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry. As an added bonus, Patricia Casazza pummelling Richard Gage on March 29, 2026. As a background to show you just how disingenuous Richard Gage is, study the following; A Collapse / Demolition Thought Experiment

Controlled Demolition Expert Speaks Out!

Myanmar Provides a 9/11 Lesson for Critical Thinkers

Patricia Casazza’s THIRD open letter - Dated April 9, 2026

The Leaders and Members of the Lawyers’ Committee for 9/11 Inquiry, Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth, Scholars for 9/11 Truth & Justice, the International Center for 9/11 Justice, and the broader 9/11 Truth Movement,

I’m writing as a fellow participant who cares deeply about uncovering the full truth about September 11, 2001, holding those responsible accountable, and moving forward with real solutions.

Over the years, I’ve observed recurring patterns within our movement — especially in the lawyers’ and scientists’/engineers’ working groups — that appear to undermine our shared goals.

These fall into four main categories: 1. Challenges in Evidence Handling and Hypothesis Development Some members insist on specific hypotheses while ignoring, denying, or dismissing other evidence-based perspectives and collective anomalies. Examples include:

• Professionals claim definitive records for a specific controlled-demolition method while overlooking broader anomalies that cannot be explained by CD (such as the near-total dustification of the towers, toasted cars blocks away, the spire that disintegrated from the top down, unburned paper amid massive dust, and seismic signals too small for the mass involved). Richard Gage uses the seismic data to argue that individual pieces of metal falling at different times created the small waves. Yet he does not address the anomaly of the remarkably small debris pile left behind.

• Dismissing first-responder reports of explosions at street level in ambulance rigs and staging areas (which occurred outside the towers and are an anomaly that needs further investigation) by arguing that no firefighters reported Scott SCBA packs exploding on their backs.

• Using USGS hot-spot maps that reinforce the fires/controlled-demolition story; the hot spots were never independently verified on the ground, except by insiders (firefighters, contractors, and officials) who had strong motives to protect the official story, their lives, jobs, pensions, and medical benefits, which, in general, may have led them to employ the “blue wall” of loyalty, mutual protection, or a mentality that transcends individual roles.

• Claims that certain data (such as real-time seismic records from Lamont-Doherty) is reliable because it predates any possible agenda — even though the raw waveforms cannot easily be faked, interpretation, selective presentation, and the lack of independent re-analysis can still serve an agenda. Dr. Wood and her supporters cite the unusually small signals and the lack of strong P/S waves as supporting dustification rather than a conventional collapse, and note that the remarkably small debris pile left behind further supports her interpretation.

• Dust sampling and testing by Steven Jones and colleagues (“Active Thermitic Material Discovered in Dust from the 9/11 World Trade Center Catastrophe,” Harrit, Farrer, Jones, Ryan, et al., The Open Chemical Physics Journal, 2009), in which the peer-reviewed paper was legitimately discredited by independent testing conducted by forensic microscopist and chemist James Millette (who found the red/gray chips consistent with ordinary paint/primer), yet the paper was never retracted or withdrawn from the public sphere.

• Assertions that only certain groups truly understand the building plans, while dismissing Dr. Judy Wood’s credentials and analysis despite her Ph.D. in Materials Engineering Science, M.S. in Engineering Mechanics, and B.S. in Civil Engineering from Virginia Tech, with research focused on experimental stress analysis and material deformation.

• The failure of key officials and oversight bodies — including Mayor Rudy Giuliani, the New York City administration, FDNY leadership, FEMA, NIST, the Port Authority of New York & New Jersey, the EPA, and the 9/11 Commission — to prevent or publicly criticize the rapid degradation and removal of evidence, such as roads built over human remains, is notable. Yet some of these same entities, having failed to properly oversee Ground Zero evidence, are now cited by members of the Truth Movement to support many of their theories and evidence.

• Whistleblower testimonies, such as those from April Gallop, Adam Eisenberg, and others, which provide critically important firsthand accounts, are too often dismissed without credible evidence or independent verification.

2. Exclusionary Practices and Barriers to Open Dialogue

Infighting and exclusion have created echo chambers that suppress diverse perspectives.

These include:

• Prominent figures such as Richard Gage refuse to engage in public debate with Dr. Judy Wood or her defenders about alternative mechanisms, even though both sides agree it was a false-flag event. They cite pages from Dr. Wood’s book that, upon review, do not support the arguments they make.

• Using religious affiliations to dismiss those who express frustration with profanity or dismissive slang, rather than engaging with the substance.

• Terms such as “the broader truth movement” subtly label other views as inferior or fringe, while some minimize their own discriminatory language and practices.

3. Role Confusion and Professional Integrity Issues

There is ongoing confusion among scientific analysis, legal strategy, and public advocacy. This includes repeated denials of awareness (or refusal to examine the merits) of the Qui Tam cases filed by Dr. Judy Wood and Dr. Morgan Reynolds. Lawyers specifically deny knowing about or reviewing these public filings or qualifications, raising questions about whether they are primarily pursuing a monetary win or another unstated agenda — to further their careers or legacies, or some other unknowable agenda.

4. Financial Transparency and Organizational Self-Perpetuation Concerns

While most supporters do not publicly speculate about how donations are allocated, others have raised concerns that funds are being used for salaries and extensive travel for leaders and presenters. No one wants to believe they might be supporting a cause that unintentionally self-perpetuates rather than advancing real solutions. Individuals and agencies also face strong institutional and career pressures to uphold the official “al-Qaeda terrorists did 9/11” narrative while downplaying problems with hijacker identification.

All of the above raises a broader question: can we even examine ourselves, let alone what happened on 9/11?

Can we trust those within our organizations to present the best information — the truth, if you will?

I recently came across Adam O’Brien’s analysis at the Wounded Healers Institute, titled “Collective Neurosis and Systemic Boundaries: A Psychoanalytic Diagnostic of Modern Professional Archetypes.”

O’Brien shows how professional groups can develop organizational neurosis when they cling to an idealized Persona while denying the collective or Professional Shadow — the unintegrated, negative aspects of the archetype, often represented by the public stereotype (e.g., greed, manipulation, bias).

The piece outlines practical steps, such as organizational individuation — integrating the Shadow, restoring clear boundaries, and committing to transparency and ethical covenants.

I’m not suggesting we adopt this article as gospel; I share it only as one possible lens.

More importantly, we need concrete structures to keep us honest: term limits for leadership, clearer governance and role definitions, regular independent financial reviews in plain language, measurable progress metrics for a new investigation, and open channels for critical self-reflection.

After more than two decades, it is fair to ask whether some of our activities have shifted from achieving resolution to simply sustaining the movement.

Historical awareness of documented government disruption tactics used against activist movements — such as the FBI’s COINTELPRO program — should make us more committed to strong internal safeguards, not less. In particular, we should consider how world travel — enjoyable for presenters and supporters, even when logistically challenging — may reinforce structures that keep the work going without measurable progress.

How do we ensure we are not, wittingly or unwittingly, contributing to the very suppression of truth we seek to overcome?

This question is especially urgent because official investigations documented misleading or incomplete information from government agencies (as reported by John Farmer, Thomas Kean, and Lee Hamilton). More recently, New York City denied for years the existence of critical Ground Zero toxin records, only to produce 68 boxes in late 2025 after lawsuits and FOIL requests.

When agencies repeatedly withhold, mislead, or selectively disclose, it is reasonable to ask: how can we trust any of them on their word alone?

That is exactly why our movement must hold itself to the highest standards of integrity, transparent sourcing, verifiable financial stewardship, and open self-examination.

My hope is that we can have an open, respectful conversation about these challenges so we stop unintentionally stepping on our own toes.

Going forward, any dialogue should exclude personal or institutional agendas and focus solely on strengthening the movement and achieving total clarity and understanding of what happened on 09/11/01, the resulting implications, and how we can prevent another mass manipulation in future worldwide events.

Where the evidence ultimately leads, accountability must follow — the essential safeguard that restores public trust and ensures such failures never recur.

Thank you for the important work you continue to do.

Sincerely,

Patricia Casazza

Independent Researcher / Concerned Participant

Wife of John Casazza, age 38,

Cantor Fitzgerald, 105th Floor, Tower One

Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts: Judy Wood’s Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

No refutations to her evidence in 15+ years, yet endless hit pieces — Dr Wood demands accountability, and exposes what she calls Gage’s deceptive game in the fight for 9/11 truth. Read the article here.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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