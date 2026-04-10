9/11 Revisionist

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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
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Dear Patricia. Thank you for keeping up the pressure to expose the truth.

I was a staunch supported of A&E, until seeing your info on Dr. Judy Wood's work & then watching her exemplary, thorough, clear, unbiased, analysis of the TT+ demo job.

I am in the midst of reading "Where Did the Towers Go?", which, to anyone, regardless of educational level, can easily grasp the truth presented.

It was truly disheartening to realize that A&E ( and other professional groups), are, to me, clearly a COINTEL type coverup, supporting the perpetrators agenda. However, given the profound level of deception we find the world in, it is completely plausible.

I have written to A&E & removed my support of their organization & misguiding stance on the truth of that horrific day, which, I believe was, among other reasons, a key element for the setting of the stage we now found our country & the world in.

Sincerely

Rachel H. Girshick

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