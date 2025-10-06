Bob Greenyer has convincingly proven that the red / grey chips found in the dust of the WTC that Steven E. Jones claimed were nano-thermite were in fact the remains of standard anti-corrosive paints. YouTube link & Substack article

As Bob puts it, he hates people 'wasting life on theories on that are wrong and urges that Steven E. Jones should publically retract his theory. The same goes for Richard Gage and all the poo-ba 9/11 truth organisations that cite this study as proof of thermite being present in the World Trade Center dust, post 9/11.

Also check out some of my previous thermite related articles.

During the Q&A, I asked Bob about Denis Rancourt and his 2020 statements regarding the Steven E. Jones thermite paper. Have a listen. (3 minute clip)

Some feedback from Bob on the clip above.

Also, let’s not forget how Dr David A. Hughes has also pointed out the fraudulent evidence presented by Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage. (9 minute clip)

Without further a do: Let’s end the ‘Nano-Thermite’ hypothesis so we can focus on real science. (2h deep dive)

Conclusion of the presentation;

I have emailed the substack article and link to the podcast presentation to all the major talking heads in the 9/11 “truth” movement, prior to Bob going live.

They cannot claim that they have not been made aware of this fact, thus if Richard Gage et al, want to keep referring to this thoroughly debunked study, they will prove once again, what disinformation peddlers they are. They are NOT interested in presenting 9/11 truth, as Dr Judy Wood explained in her interview with PBD Podcast.

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share