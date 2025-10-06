Ending the Nano-Thermite 9/11 Hypothesis for the World Trade Center Catastrophe
With basic, easy to verify research - Case closed.
Bob Greenyer has convincingly proven that the red / grey chips found in the dust of the WTC that Steven E. Jones claimed were nano-thermite were in fact the remains of standard anti-corrosive paints. YouTube link & Substack article
As Bob puts it, he hates people 'wasting life on theories on that are wrong and urges that Steven E. Jones should publically retract his theory. The same goes for Richard Gage and all the poo-ba 9/11 truth organisations that cite this study as proof of thermite being present in the World Trade Center dust, post 9/11.
Also check out some of my previous thermite related articles.
Expanded: The controlled demolition of the 9/11 thermite theory.
During the Q&A, I asked Bob about Denis Rancourt and his 2020 statements regarding the Steven E. Jones thermite paper. Have a listen. (3 minute clip)
Some feedback from Bob on the clip above.
Also, let’s not forget how Dr David A. Hughes has also pointed out the fraudulent evidence presented by Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage. (9 minute clip)
Without further a do: Let’s end the ‘Nano-Thermite’ hypothesis so we can focus on real science. (2h deep dive)
Conclusion of the presentation;
I have emailed the substack article and link to the podcast presentation to all the major talking heads in the 9/11 “truth” movement, prior to Bob going live.
They cannot claim that they have not been made aware of this fact, thus if Richard Gage et al, want to keep referring to this thoroughly debunked study, they will prove once again, what disinformation peddlers they are. They are NOT interested in presenting 9/11 truth, as Dr Judy Wood explained in her interview with PBD Podcast.
9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here
Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.
Over 200 families are suing Brookhaven Natl Labs for tritium contamination of their local groundwater. Old federal lawsuit, ongoing, Very Easily Proven. Turns out that operation of the RHIC "ion gun" creates tritium copiously as byproduct. 61.1 miles from Brookhaven at an angle of 119 degrees is the Woolworth Building, where "reports of missiles fired from rooftop" were made on 11 Sep 2001. Brookhaven's "ion gun" is headquartered in building #911, by the way, Another Totalle CoinciDUNCE. Can you recognize the occulted numerology? Have you ever heard of NSLS? The synchronous LASER which burned a hole thru the atmosphere from the VNL "ion gun" to the Woolworth skeletal upper turret, and thru which a pulsed ion beam was fired, then collimated, then vertically swept up/down the WTC buildings. See, HUTCHISON EFFECT as described by Dr Judy Wood (and others) requires microwaves, atmospheric high-voltage gradient (from Classs 3 Monster Hurricane Erin that day, created and steered by HAARP Ascension Island to sit 200 miles east of NYC for the entire day, providing atmospheric high-voltage needed for HUTHISON EFFECT), and also a particle beam. Hutchison's Least Mentioned third component is that particle beam. Imagine that BNL RHIC ion-gun was used in the takedown. EVERYTHING is SUDDENLY PURRRRFECTLY explained FULLY. This is all covered, along with more, on the fantastic, concise site 911411.org
It seems we are all bogging down in minutiae, certainly we should call out & expose lies or disinformation wherever it rears its deceitful head, but to endlessly engage in back & forth over how it happened, we should be concentrating our efforts on forcing this feckless, bought & paid-for, Zionist-led Congress, to schedule open & completely unfettered hearings on this evil event, Ron Johnson is the main one calling for it yet where is each of our own personal representatives on this? We need a massive letter-writing campaign & a massive push by alt media on this issue as the MSM will never report on it & Congress will do nada if left to their own devices!