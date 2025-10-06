9/11 Revisionist

ToxiCom
15h

Over 200 families are suing Brookhaven Natl Labs for tritium contamination of their local groundwater. Old federal lawsuit, ongoing, Very Easily Proven. Turns out that operation of the RHIC "ion gun" creates tritium copiously as byproduct. 61.1 miles from Brookhaven at an angle of 119 degrees is the Woolworth Building, where "reports of missiles fired from rooftop" were made on 11 Sep 2001. Brookhaven's "ion gun" is headquartered in building #911, by the way, Another Totalle CoinciDUNCE. Can you recognize the occulted numerology? Have you ever heard of NSLS? The synchronous LASER which burned a hole thru the atmosphere from the VNL "ion gun" to the Woolworth skeletal upper turret, and thru which a pulsed ion beam was fired, then collimated, then vertically swept up/down the WTC buildings. See, HUTCHISON EFFECT as described by Dr Judy Wood (and others) requires microwaves, atmospheric high-voltage gradient (from Classs 3 Monster Hurricane Erin that day, created and steered by HAARP Ascension Island to sit 200 miles east of NYC for the entire day, providing atmospheric high-voltage needed for HUTHISON EFFECT), and also a particle beam. Hutchison's Least Mentioned third component is that particle beam. Imagine that BNL RHIC ion-gun was used in the takedown. EVERYTHING is SUDDENLY PURRRRFECTLY explained FULLY. This is all covered, along with more, on the fantastic, concise site 911411.org

Bernard Doug Cook
15hEdited

It seems we are all bogging down in minutiae, certainly we should call out & expose lies or disinformation wherever it rears its deceitful head, but to endlessly engage in back & forth over how it happened, we should be concentrating our efforts on forcing this feckless, bought & paid-for, Zionist-led Congress, to schedule open & completely unfettered hearings on this evil event, Ron Johnson is the main one calling for it yet where is each of our own personal representatives on this? We need a massive letter-writing campaign & a massive push by alt media on this issue as the MSM will never report on it & Congress will do nada if left to their own devices!

