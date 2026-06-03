Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters weighs in on 9/11

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters has publicly endorsed the Campbell family’s UK Supreme Court case, but Roger Walter’s does not know the full truth of what happened on 9/11.



Nor does he realise that the evidence for conventional controlled demolition, using thermal or kinetic mechanisms is flawed, once you investigate ALL the anomalies at the WTC complex, on September 11, 2001.

Sept 11 is a crime that should be solved by a forensic study of the evidence. Before it can be determined who did it, it must first be determined what was done and how it was done.

The order of crime solving is to determine

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime.

You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief.

You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with.

If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. And yet before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it (they hate us for our freedoms); before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

There is an independent forensic investigation that has been done into what happened at the World Trade Center, but NONE of the establishment 9/11 truther talking heads want you to know about it, and they actively suppress this evidence, in order to sell their evidenciary flawed bomb and thermite narrive.

This has forced one of the four 9/11 Jersey Girls, Patricia Casazza, to pen numerous open letters, with the first dated January 2026, especially aimed at Geoffrey Campbell, and his lawsuit in the UK, urging him NOT to fall short with the evidence he is planning to submit to court.

Patricia Casazza asked me to publish it on my Substack, in January this year.

Hi Norman,

On a different note, I wrote a lengthy response to Geoffrey Campbell’s lawsuit in the U.K. I’m wondering where I should submit it to better support Dr Judy Wood’s more complete and accurate narrative of the events at the WTC on 9/11.

The International Center for 9/11 Truth** is fully entrenched in a narrow perspective, particularly given its connection to Richard Gage.

Warm regards, Patricia Casazza

** It should read, “International Center for 9/11 Justice”

Read the open letter to Geoffrey Campbell here.

Patricia also wrote two more letters and even read one out, in order for more people to pay attention.

Conventional Controlled Demolition vs. Forensic Facts: Judy Wood’s Devastating Takedown of Richard Gage

No refutations to her evidence in 15+ years, yet endless hit pieces — Dr Wood demands accountability, and exposes what she calls Gage’s deceptive game in the fight for 9/11 truth. Read the article here.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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