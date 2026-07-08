In a recent discussion with Willis Butts, aka Frank Goodman, whose work promotes the idea that the planes seen striking the World Trade Center on 9/11 were computer-generated imagery, a profound and deeply troubling divergence of views emerged.

While I maintain that the aircraft were advanced 3D volumetric projections — sophisticated holographic, or directed-energy illusions, that never involved real commercial airliners — Butts clings to the CGI-planes narrative, long since undermined by closer forensic examination of the footage.

What proved most disturbing, however, was his assertion that no one actually died that day, coupled with his willingness to confront survivors and family members, such as 9/11 Jersey Girl Patricia Casazza, and Adam Eisenberg directly, and label them liars to their faces.

Such a claim not only dismisses the lived trauma and irrefutable human cost experienced by countless individuals but reveals a callous detachment from the very real suffering, that defines the events of September 11th,2001.

One I find both intellectually indefensible, and morally repugnant.

Some additional reading and viewing for real truth seekers:

9/11 Planes Research’s full library disproving the CGI plane narrative for 9/11 - Link

The Loose Change & September Clues 9/11 PSYOPS - Article

Anthony Lawson, BUSTS September Clues by Simon Shack in 2007 - Video

Decoding "CODEX 9/11" - Article

A 2025 discussion between 9/11 Planes Research and I, discussing the repivot of the 9/11 “truth” movement, wanting to control the 9/11 plane narrative with disinformation, that’s been dealt with as far back as 2007 - Listen to the discussion

2026 Flight Simulator Study: Why This “Automated Plane” Paper Is Fundamentally Flawed - Article

I asked Grok the following: Please see attached headshot of Willis Butts aka Frank Goodman - What can you find about him on the internet, regarding FB pages he runs and what he also has to say about 9/11.

This was Grok’s answer:

Willis Butts (also known online by aliases including Frank Goodman and Will Truman) is a 74-year-old retiree living in Lake Dallas, Texas (since around 2005).

The attached headshot matches profile pictures and images associated with him across platforms. facebook.com

He has been active in U.S. politics, associated with a campaign for U.S. House Texas District 26. He created and administered the public Facebook group “Willis Butts for Texas District 26”, where he introduces himself as a retiree and posts personal content, memes, and campaign-related material.

In that group, people have directly asked him about using multiple names (e.g., “Are you Willis Butts or Frank Goodman?”). facebook.com

Facebook Presence and Groups He Runs / Is Active In

Primary group he runs: “Willis Butts for Texas District 26” (Facebook group). This appears to be his main personal / campaign page on the platform.

He is a very active poster and commenter in numerous public conspiracy-oriented Facebook groups, especially those focused on: Flat Earth “NASA Hoax” / space travel is fake (he frequently posts in or is tagged in a group referred to as NASA Hoax) 9/11 “Truth” / conspiracy discussions



He often uses the Willis Butts name in these spaces but has also posted or been referenced as Frank Goodman (and Will Truman). Community members have noted that these profiles share the same or very similar profile pictures and posting style, treating them as the same individual using multiple accounts / aliases. facebook.com

He does not appear to run large public “pages” (as opposed to groups) beyond the campaign group, but he is prolific across many conspiracy communities.

Instagram and Other Platforms

Instagram : @txpatriot2 (Willis Butts) — posts spiritual/philosophical content, “kingdom sermons,” healing themes, etc.

Substack: He runs or contributes to several, including one specifically titled “September 11, the hoax of the century” (launched around early 2026). Its stated purpose is to “dissect this signature day in American history” and share his research for discussion. A key post is “9/11 - CGI planes video collection,” where he states there were “no real plane crashes that day.” September11.substack.com

Other Substacks under his name cover broader philosophical, societal, and “Terra Nova Development” visionary ideas (energy, housing, health, etc.).

X / Twitter: @WillisButts888 — posts videos and statements claiming “Fake planes on 9/11,” “9/11 was a hoax, not an attack,” and “9/11 was a hoax. There was no terrorist attack.”

What He Says About 9/11

Willis Butts is a vocal 9/11 conspiracy theorist who maintains that the official account is a complete hoax / false flag.

Core claims from his public posts, comments, Substack, and X activity include:

No real planes — The planes shown in videos hitting the World Trade Center were CGI, projections, or drones. He shares “CGI planes video collections” arguing there were no real plane crashes.

Pentagon — Nothing hit the Pentagon (or it was not hit by a plane). He has commented things like “Nothing hit the Pentagon. They just had some liars say...” and questions the official narrative and evidence.

Overall event — It was not a real terrorist attack by hijacked airliners. He describes it as a staged hoax involving fake evidence, planted black boxes, and deception.

He posts videos and memes in 9/11-related groups questioning planes, controlled demolition aspects, and the entire narrative, often in threads alongside other conspiracy topics (flat Earth, NASA fakery).

His tone in these spaces is direct and dismissive of the official story, consistent with his broader scepticism of government / NASA / space narratives.

Note: Much of this activity occurs in public Facebook groups and comments, which are visible via web search. Substack and X posts are more direct outlets for his 9/11-focused content.

His political campaign group is more mainstream in tone but still tied to the same individual.

This information comes from publicly available web results, Facebook group posts / comments, Substack, Instagram, and X activity, associated with the names and profile imagery matching the headshot you provided.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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