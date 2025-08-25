As per the video description to “CODEX 9/11” that premiered last night on Rumble, and amassing over 360k views and counting, in under 24 hours:

CODEX 9/11 is a groundbreaking documentary that smashes the official narrative of September 11th into a thousand pieces and scatters it to the winds. Written, researched and narrated by Brad Zerbo, Codex 9/11 will never have you look at that fateful day the same again.

Instead of sitting through the whole 2 hours 35 minutes, here is the summation;

Brad Zerbo’s take on 9/11 is correct that the official government narrative is a complete and utter conspiracy theory.

His take on the WHY, I agree with.

His take on the HOW - Disappointingly and provably wrong.

When it comes to the destruction at the WTC complex, he too has been “captured” by not being able to count past three. His take on the “art students” - We’ll get to them.

With regards to the remote control of drones hitting the towers and explosives being used to take them down, well that’s complete and utter drivel and people get stuck on it, because they just cannot fathom the technology used on 9/11. Technology that is so far outside of their understanding that’s it’s completely sci-fi and that is exactly what the perps plan was all along and why the cover-up endures till this day. The cover-up endures, mainly thanx to the infiltrated 9/11 “truth” movement’s talking heads that have been tasked with steering good intentioned truth seekers AWAY from the truth, for nearly two decades, since it’s formation in 2005. (Listen to 2 minutes)

The PentaCON - He should really have a conversation with Adam Eisenberg, Dam Blue and Oefsofsoldier who all state there was NO PLANE crash.

Question - Why would the 9/11 “truth” movement NOT have them as speakers at their upcoming “Turn the Tide” event in DC on September 12, 2025 but instead platform these people, who weren’t even involved with the Pentagon clean-up on 9/11?

Shanksville - He hardly touches on the crash site. Why not?

Even during the premiere, when I was confronted with being censored by not being able to comment, I knew we’d be presented with a regurgitation of the same lame, provable distractive talking points, put forth by the provable controlled opposition 9/11 "truther" talking heads and after nearly 24 years and a massive amount of research that has been put into investigating 9/11.

Brad you should have done a lot better. You wasted a good opportunity to blow the lid off the cover-up and unwittingly you are now also part of the problem.

Let’s get stuck into “CODEX 9/11” and break down the documentary as we work our way through it.

Brad opens the documentary stating that up to what seems to be 2011, he believed the official story and even made a video celebrating the death of Osama Bin Laden and that what is to follow, will be information that changed his mind…

He starts with SEADS Concept proposal of AMAGAM VIRGO 01 as being the foundation for what he believes to be the blueprint for 9/11, which is a foundation built on sand and not solid bedrock, and thus even at the beginning he has already failed.

He correctly points out the exercises simulating attacks on the WTC two years and the Pentagon five months before September 11, 2001, as well as the Pentagon drill in October 2000.

The whole problem with the drones he proposes, is easily proven wrong with just one little GIF showing you that it seems Newtonian physics took the day off on September 11, 2001. Is something solid hitting the building?

Brad, your drone theory has just fallen out of the sky. Pardon the pun.

This puts an end to his whole drone angle for the WTC impacts and if you want to learn more about what it is, I have written on it extensively and so has Mark Conlon, 9/11 Planes Research and his work makes out the bulk of 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality that I highly recommend you watch, if you haven’t yet. It will blow your mind.

In the documentary, the creation of the planes shaped holes is explained. Here you can find a quick 5 minute clip from the documentary.

In my opinion it’s the best researched documentary you can find on the internet and I do also recommend some more documentaries here.

I must also point out that on the 13 minute mark of the documentary, he inserts the video by Kevin Westley, that has caused a lot of controversy. (2 minutes)

For those who still think Osama Bin Laden had anything to do with 9/11, have a listen.

Brad makes a GREAT case for the involvement of the US government in the false flag which was September 11, 2001 and I cannot fault him on that. Thank you Brad, but here are some suspects you have NOT included in your documentary. Could it be because they don’t fit the narrative that you would like to present? (6 minutes)

The gentleman speaking in the intro of the video is councillor Jerry V. Leaphart who represented two 9/11 whistleblowers, that the 9/11 truth movement do not want you to know about and who Brad also forgot to mention, that SUED NIST’s contractors for science fraud, in Qui-Tam whistleblower cases, for fraudulent reports that made up the 10 000 page NIST report. These two canceled whistleblowers are Dr Morgan Reynolds, plane impacts studies at the WTC, and Dr Judy Wood, for the destruction at the WTC complex. Find councillor Jerry V. Leaphart’s 2007 presentation here.

At about the 25 minute mark, as expected the Israeli connection makes it’s appearance to again zombify 9/11 truth seekers to start chanting “dem djoos did it” and to move the anger away from the US government’s involvement. Every time I see the phrase “Israel did 9/11”, I throw up a little in my mouth, as people want to go and look for the foreign enemies, but conveniently forget about their domestic enemies, which is the US MIC.

For the record, I DO NOT deny Israel’s connection and possible involvement.

Then on que - The “Israeli” Art Students enter the discussion at the 28 minute mark.

Let’s address some of the disinformation pertaining to the “Israelis”. Let's start with the "artists", Gelatin & “the E-Team” in the one tower, shall we...

Were they Israeli, or Austrian?

Watch the video below, before reading further….

The first part discusses the psyop and the second part, is where the artist talks about the boxes. The boxes were given to them for free, where they illegally built the balcony out of the tower window…. The picture showing their name in lights, was a rendering and isn’t a real event that was captured on film.

BB-18 is a power distribution bus for electrical fuses, as in the fuse box that electricity goes through in a house or building, to prevent short-circuits. They're produced by the Littelfuse company. It's not a bomb fuse, LOL.

So, you need to be open to the idea that those boxes were given to them to push the explosive narrative…

Rebekah Roth pushed a lot of that bullshit with her fictional books, but I am not sure whether someone started it before her. She was later ousted as a possible government spook in 2015 and has recently surfaced again platformed by Boston 911 . Read more here

Not only does Gelatin link to explosives, but it also links to holography. (1 minute)

Starting to see how Easter eggs get left for people to find, so that they don’t dig deeper?

If you run psyops, do you think there might be a reason why you can still find the write-up about the artists on the New York Times website and it being used to push the controlled demolition of the Twin Towers narrative? Come on people! WAKE UP!

Brad then calls on his experience as a surveyor / skyscraper layout engineer, that according to him, makes him qualified to talk about the collapse of the Twin Towers.

Now Brad, in your expert opinion, would you say you know more or less than someone who is a former professor of mechanical engineering, with research interests in experimental stress analysis, structural mechanics, optical methods, deformation analysis, and the materials characterization of biomaterials and composite materials?

A lady who is a member of the Society for Experimental Mechanics (SEM), co-founded SEM’s Biological Systems and Materials Division, and has served on the SEM Composite Materials Technical Division and received her B.S. (Civil Engineering, 1981) (Structural Engineering), M.S. Engineering Mechanics (Applied Physics), 1983), and Ph.D. (Materials Engineering Science, 1992)?

Brad makes a very good point in this short little clip, at about the 38 minute mark, about the plane shaped holes; You will have parts breaking off on impact, falling to the ground!

Now Brad, you state a commercial jet cannot make such a hole, but you want people to believe it was radio controlled drones? Do you realise how you contradict yourself?

Here let us tell you how the plane shaped holes were made in this clip;

Brad then goes on a tirade of how three buildings went down and it must be controlled demolition, using bombs, stating it’s not even open to debate? Really Brad?

Brad uses the India Twin Tower demolition as an example to prove his case, but Brad it seems you don’t know the difference between a structural collapse, a conventional controlled demolition and what we saw on 9/11… A disintegration on a molecular level.

I think Brad needs to read these three articles to fully grasp the differences

Brad - Where did the rubble go?

Brad - What about the 9/11 orphans?

As soon as you break your conditioning and count past three (Twins and Building 7), and look at Buildings, 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, the conventional controlled demolition narrative falls flat, because the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans CANNOT be explained due to any thermal or kinetic mechanisms.

Please read this article with links to each orphan in the article.

From 43 minutes in, Brad plays videos of people talking about “explosions” for 20 minutes!!!

My dear Brad - Is everything that goes boom, a bomb?

Math Easy Solutions downloaded and combined all 500 PDFs of 9/11 firefighters, paramedics, and EMT witness testimony from the NY Times archive and combined them into a searchable 7,058 page PDF!

Next Brad moves over to Building 7, with the same idea of trying to convince people that the random sounds of explosions is related to the demise of the Towers and Building 7. A favourite testimony used by Richard Gage and more, is the testimony of Kevin McPadden, who has been shown NOT to be a very reliable witness. (7 minutes)

The video was made by an Australian debunker and he’s done great work exposing Richard Gage, architects for an engineered truth, Loose Change and also the fake missile hitting the Pentagon video. He’s yet to try and debunk the work of Dr Judy Wood, even though I’ve been prodding him to try and do it for over 3 years.

Brad’s coverage of Building 7 is just as disingenuous as that of Richard Gage and anyone for that matter that want to sell a controlled demolition using bombs or thermite. The key lies in what they aren’t telling you. Read more here.

Most have fallen for the “Lucky Larry” distraction… Have a quick listen.

The other aspect of Building 7, that truthers put forth as some sort of a-ha moment, is the coverage of the BBC 20 minutes before it fell, but most of them don’t know CNN was reporting on it going down AN HOUR before it did, at 4:14 PM!

Brad, so your coverage of the destruction at the WTC complex, is lack luster at best, and that’s me being kind.

For the next hour he keeps going on about the planes being drones and how Osama was a CIA spook and used as a patsy and more… Really just a bunch of nonsense to add some length to his documentary. I did appreciate the fact that he mentioned Bill Cooper and for the whole 9/11 prediction war between Cooper and Alex Jones, you can listen to my mega edit here. We all know Alex Jones is a limited hangout on 9/11.

Just before the two hour mark, he brings Orio Palmer into the discussion. Here is my video edit done about Orio Palmer, a real hero!

Curt Weldon makes a BIG DEAL of the sacrifice made by Orio Palmer. I get that. I agree. His wife and his company need to know the truth. It may enrage them to hear it but the memory of Orio Palmer demands the BOLD correction of the record. Weldon's LIES stand on the face of the memory of Orio Palmer.

Orio Palmer's detailed description on the way up. He described compromised wall on certain floors. He was fully aware of his surroundings and WOULD HAVE SEEN AND REPORTED any controlled demo preparation. Curt Weldon KNOWS the destruction at the WTC was NOT due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes.

He knows the truth of DEW in play, yet he plays dumb and was exposed.

Brad, I love how you point out the other political figures that had a hand in the cover-up and possible links they have and on the Barbara Olsen talking point, why not mention this? (4 minutes)

You could have spent more time on the Pentagon and especially impossible approach to the PentaCON and even reached out to the three soldiers I mentioned in the beginning.

Why did you not point out the photoshopped footage at the PentaCON?

And your lack of coverage on the hoodwink at Shanksville? What did the major say?

You end off with the insider trading, good for you as we know how that investigation ended, all whilst many countries raised the alarm…

Just before I end off the article, here is a thought experiment. Who could the team behind 9/11 be? Who was in charge of what part of the operation? Full discussion here.

Brad you rally should watch the following three documentaries, as they cover so much more that is relevant to 9/11 and what was on display, for those who knew what they were looking at…

In closing - You might love him. You might hate him.

So far I have only found one alt media talking head with a rather big following that has had the intellectual humility to look at the evidence and come to the conclusion, that what we saw on 9/11 at the WTC complex, was NOT a structural failure (collapse), or a conventional controlled demolition, using ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

