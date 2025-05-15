I have mentioned, quiet often in my articles on how there are two 9/11 whistle-blowers, and the evidence they presented to court in 2007, that the 9/11 truth movement just does not want to discuss and evidence they just don’t want you to look at. Those two whistle-blowers are Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood.

Ask yourself the question. If the 9/11 truth movement was indeed looking for the truth of what happened on 9/11, why is the 9/11 truth movement steering people AWAY from the evidence these two whistle-blowers presented to court?

Architects for an engineered truth, under the leadership of Richard Gage, made it part of their vetting practices, for people allowed to sign their petition, to only be people who have NEVER come into contact or mentioned the evidence these two whistle-blowers presented, TO COURT, which you can read more about here.

The same goes for the organisation formed in 2023, namely the International Center for 9/11 Justice, and Ted Walter confirmed as much in the Q&A in 2023. Listen here.

Everyone that is interested in finding the truth have now seen Curt Weldon get massive amounts of airtime on the alternative media podcast scene and I was surprised to see that the PBD Podcast asked a direct question to Curt Weldon, about the evidence presented by Dr Judy Wood.

Have a listen to his answer and you tell me what you think about his answer in the comments?

Video source, time stamped.

Weldon states: what Judith Wood says is that those buildings weren't taken down through airplanes or bombs they were taken down through a massive direct energy attack.

He is then asked: who do you believe more her or Richard?

Weldon goes on: well I first of all the architects in I don't compare either one of the two because I'm not a professional in that area i think they both are credible people Richard Gage and the 3,000 architects and engineers have risked their entire lives and careers talking about the lies of the NIST and the false report that was put out there and I can give you a story about NIST it'll blow your viewers.

Strange, because he initially stated: I know a lot about Directed Energy uh I was the first person to hold a congressional hearing on EMP based on as you know and your viewers can Google the term Starfish Prime that was the first EMP test if you had Peter Pry on I know he talked about that peter worked for me when I wrote the EMP legislation which became law it created the commission peter was the executive director of the commission emp is our gravest threat right now because it can neutralize a country by taking out your smart capabilities but from that weapons were developed using directed energy and that's the major thrust to me today.

So, what is it Mr Weldon? Do you know, or don’t you?

Any person, with a working brain and a hint of intellectual humility, that takes the time to study the evidence Dr Wood presents and looks at all the anomalies at the World Trade Center, once the dust settled, it then becomes abundantly clear that the destruction and anomalies CANNOT be explained by the use of ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism. Mr Weldon, why are you playing dumb?

Weldon might not be aware of the fall out with regards to people being taken out, who raised the alarm in the 9/11 community. Listen to the following two clips.

And Weldon also seems to be oblivious of the following deaths; (4 min clip)

Then Mr Weldon, are you aware of the following tactics that have been employed against Dr Wood, ever since she filed her whistleblower case in 2007? (3 min clip)

If Mr Weldon just needs take the time to study the evidence, he will find that Dr Wood and Dr Reynolds are right and the 9/11 truth movement is a distraction movement.

Mr Weldon might want to watch my interview with Maryann Gebauer, titled: Dismantling the theory of controlled demolition on 9/11. (5 min clip)

And to end of the article, a final clip of why we DON’T talk about Judy. (4 minute clip)

Last minute update, which I forgot about. Richard Gage was on the PBD Podcast, and was asked a very difficult question, that he was reluctant to answer.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

