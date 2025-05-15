9/11 Revisionist

TriTorch
19h

9/11 Rev, can you give me your take on this one:

Another News Helicopter Was Filming the Second Tower Before the Invisible ! Plane Hit It https://old.bitchute.com/video/i9NlardEWMue [56seconds]

I know we spoke before of holographic projections for the planes, but from this angle there isn't one. Thoughts?

Todd Proctor
17h

I too believe directed energy was used on 911, but I doo ok have a question for you. There are many eyewitness (or you might say earwitness) testimonies on the day of the attacks by people inside the buildings saying they heard multiple loud explosions that sounded like detonations going off throughout all different floors of the towers prior to their collapse. What do you make of this? Does directed energy do this? The dustification is the biggest proof to me of directed energy use, but the explosions prior seem to also point to controlled demolition. A good friend of my grandfather’s worked on the Star Wars program in the 80’s which turned into the beginnings of the directed energy weapons program. And so I am familiar with how it works, but I am sincerely curious if you think both directed energy and controlled demolition may have both been used, or if there is a component of directed energy that I have never heard of that caused loud explosions to happen prior to dustification??

