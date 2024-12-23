9/11 Movie Nights
Revisit 9/11 with "9/11 Revisionist" and watch some of the best documentaries
Over the last couple of years, I’ve put together some informative 9/11 related movies and short clips trying to spread the truth of what happened on 9/11.
I thought it would be a good idea to put all of them in one place and I’ll add to the article in the future, the multitude of 9/11 documentaries I have found NOT to be filled with propaganda and disinformation. Some of the best work has been done by others, that has inspired me to give it a go at doing some of my own documentaries.
Scroll down in the article as there are various documentaries to choose from, for any attention span, from 45 minutes to a couple of hours each. Get the popcorn ready.
Please keep in mind that YouTube managed to delete my channel 4x times in less than 18 months, so most of my content is available on Rumble.
If you cannot view Rumble content in your country, drop a comment and I’ll share the YouTube link or upload it to my YouTube channel if it isn’t uploaded yet.
9/11 Revisionist documentary movies
Sept 11, 2001 - Power Patterns and Identification: A small compilation I put together, 1h 15 minutes, that might have some people open their eyes and wake up from the psyop which was 9/11. (2023)
✈️✈️ 9/11 A Plane Story ✈️✈️ : You live in a time where your perception is being managed. (2023)
9/11 Truth: Greatest Hits 2023 (Extended Cut) - All my interactions in 2023 with the 9/11 “truther” celebrities, asking them uncomfortable questions and pointing out how they muddle up the 9/11 evidence they cannot explain. (2023)
9/11 & Israel - Is there a connection, or is the “dem joos did it” just a distraction away from talking about the probable involvement of the US MIC?
Sept 11, 2001 - A 23 Year Old PSYOP - The US Military Industrial complex and the 9/11 "truther" movement are complicit in the perception management and cover-up regarding the truth of the events on September 11, 2001. (2024) Censored on YouTube.
9/11 An Essential Guide (2024) - Sept 11, 2001 has been and still is a 23 year long PSYOP. Censored on YouTube.
Please note with regards to the “movies” above, I’m no professional video editor, so please don’t be too critical of my editing skills.
Historical background documentaries worth a watch, to understand the evolution of the technology used on 9/11, dating back to 1989…
The Panama Deception - Academy Award winning documentary, making mention of exotic and developmental technology during the 1989 Panama invasion (1992)
2. Star Wars in Iraq - Documentary on the possible use of Directed Energy Weapons during the Gulf war in 2003. (2006)
Must watch 9/11 documentaries
9/11 The Essential Guide (1 hour) - Link (2022)
9/11 Observable series (4 parts - Total of about 10 hours) Link
9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality (3hours) - Link (2018)
9/11 Alchemy: Free Thinking & Free Energy (1h 40 min) - Link (2019)
9/11 Alchemy: A Big Idea (1h 35) - Link (2020)
Where did the towers go? 2.0 (1h 25) - Link
The Irrefutable 9/11 Series (Full Length) 1h - Link
The censored 9/11 Forensic Study (1h) - Link
Prof David A. Hughes – An 1h 40 min presentation of irrefutable 9/11 evidence
There are three key layers to perception management:
(i) the official narrative,
(ii) the official approved alternative narrative, and
(iii) the truth.
Presentation:
Thank you for watching and still caring about 9/11
If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet, I’ll really appreciate it.
If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.
Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.
Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:
Thank you. It looks like a great line-up of films. May 2025 bring you prosperity, peace and contentment and let's toast to more people waking up.
Wow! Thank you so much for putting all of this together in one place! This is a nice Christmas present of truth and information🤗 l hope everybody has a merry Christmas spending quality time with family and loved ones making special memories🤗