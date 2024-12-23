Over the last couple of years, I’ve put together some informative 9/11 related movies and short clips trying to spread the truth of what happened on 9/11.

I thought it would be a good idea to put all of them in one place and I’ll add to the article in the future, the multitude of 9/11 documentaries I have found NOT to be filled with propaganda and disinformation. Some of the best work has been done by others, that has inspired me to give it a go at doing some of my own documentaries.

Scroll down in the article as there are various documentaries to choose from, for any attention span, from 45 minutes to a couple of hours each. Get the popcorn ready.

Please keep in mind that YouTube managed to delete my channel 4x times in less than 18 months, so most of my content is available on Rumble.

If you cannot view Rumble content in your country, drop a comment and I’ll share the YouTube link or upload it to my YouTube channel if it isn’t uploaded yet.

9/11 Revisionist documentary movies

Please note with regards to the “movies” above, I’m no professional video editor, so please don’t be too critical of my editing skills.

Historical background documentaries worth a watch, to understand the evolution of the technology used on 9/11, dating back to 1989…

Share