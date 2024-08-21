Here I go again… Writing another article about the “planes” on 9/11.

Unfortunately the planes are one of the biggest stumbling blocks, when speaking to someone who’s only got the September 11th narrative from the TV and through propaganda filled documentaries.

Then you have the honest trust seekers that have fallen for the TV fakery or CGI PSYOP talking points. It’s really difficult having people realise they have been fooled.

The 9/11 cover up is just that good. It’s mind bending when you actually realise what happened on 9/11. Luckily, AI makes it easier to have people listen and possibly open their minds.

I know the “planes” are a rather contentious issue and raises a LOT of emotions, but just stay open minded for a few minutes, I know it is a VERY triggering subject because people have seen the videos, the peoples reactions a bazillion times when the “planes” hit the towers…

Something we learned during COVID needs to stick in the back of your mind before reading this article… COVID AND 9/11 was an attack on human consciousness.

You need to realise you live in a world where your perceptions are being managed.

Back to the event I’ve only briefly touched on - Shanksville .

BUT, then where are the hundreds of people that went missing from the 4 planes on September 11, 2001? Could all the recordings shared by the government be part of a perception management psy-op? Part of a trauma based mind control operation? No, you must be a tin foil hat freak to think that. HOW DARE YOU!

Well, strange fact… At the airports where the people were expected to arrive that day, whilst the live feeds were happening on the various incidents, you had TV crews at the airports and NO family members pitched up to be interviewed looking for their family members, but you did have people on the TV giving interviews on September 12, 2001...

What do you think about this interview? If you call your mother, how would you “introduce” yourself?

Here is a short video summary of 2 minutes;

For those with a bit longer attention span, a 12 minute video that will get your YouTube channel deleted immediately as soon as you upload it;

Adding to the above video, isn’t it rather telling that no jet fuel was found in the soil samples…

Mark Conlon, 9/11 Planes Research, also points it out in this article;

In the collaborative 9/11 Alchemy series, Mark Conlon and Chris Hampton also found another strange anomaly with regard to the “plane crashes” have a listen. (10 minutes)

Then just as with the WTC event there were also strange power outages and levitation effects at Shanksville…

We also should not forget about the strange spikes in the earth magnetic field for every event on 9/11.

In closing, I’ll leave you with the hoodwinked at Shanksville Boeing 757 challenge:

If this is my first 9/11 “plane” article you’ve read, you missed a few:

Great poem by Rob Dubya - Ghosts In The Flight - Don't believe your eyes

