Yes, I know - I’ve written about the planes way too many times, but there are still people out there that will argue and believe the official government conspiracy theory that two little planes caused all that damage to 7 buildings at the world trade center on September 11, 2001.

Most people are so transfixed by the trauma based mind control event they lived through and all the subsequent additional layers of disinformation that has been peddled by “9/11 truthers” through various deceptive and provable disinformation documentaries, that they just cannot let go of, the narratives that were sold to them, no matter how much evidence they are presented with.

Kinda reminds you of the last 4 years of the covid psy-op doesn’t it?

Now, if you cannot break that spell for people who lived through the last 4 years and all the information coming out now, how would one succeed with people believing numerous lies about 9/11 for nearly 23 years?

I’m not someone who gives up easily and I must say I’ve met some rather interesting people the last two years and a LOT of people out there are still open minded enough to change their minds, when presented with new persuasive evidence.

One person I’ve met recently is Chris Rowden, from the The Pirate Truth Podcast.

It was rather refreshing to see how open minded he was to the evidence presented. There was a lot we did not get into, especially the whole “plane / no plane” debate.

My Canadian friend MES (Math Easy Solutions) has been working with Mark Conlon, from 9/11 Planes Research to address the video fakery / CGI in a quick video below, to bring the point across that what people saw in the sky on September 11, was 3D volumetric projection technology in play, or better known in the “conspiracy” circles, Project Blue Beam. I suggest taking some time to check out Mark’s substack articles where he deep dives into all the problems with the proponents of CGI / video fakery.

Note in the video, the mysterious white plane flying close-by and for more on that, watch Richard D. Hall’s 3D video analysis of flight 175 here, as it was captured on radar. Then to bring it home once again, that no commercial jetliner, could fly that fast, that low, without breaking up, we need to revisit our real world example, flight 587 that crashed in NYC on November 12, 2001.

In closing, if you haven’t watched Mark Conlon’s interview with Jerm Warfare yet, I suggest you make some time to watch the 1h podcast.

The documentary 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality is a must watch, as Mark Conlon worked hand in hand with the creator Chris Hampton on this EPIC 2018 documentary, covering all the events on September 11, 2001.

I also want to give a shout out to another gentleman from Scotland, William - That’s Life But Not As We Know It, on YouTube, you need to check out his YT channel.

My previous “plane” related articles.

Great poem by Rob Dubya - Ghosts In The Flight - Don't believe your eyes

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth