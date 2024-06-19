Because it’s been repeated so much and people still have to break free from their brainwashing, I need to bring this to your attention.

Please be sure to also work through my previous plane related articles.

Great poem by Rob Dubya - Ghosts In The Flight - Don't believe your eyes

9/11 was a global psychological operation which deceived over half of the world, in which the effects on display were not caused by what most people were led to believe.

If you believe the official story, then you really need to leave the human race and go and live in a flange of baboons.

Working out what really happened has been a difficult journey for most honest researchers. This is because there are as many "muddle up merchants" operating in 9/11 research as there are genuine truth seekers.

The muddle up merchants have been trying to discredit all of the video footage, some of which provides clues to what really happened. Evidence that passenger jet planes were used in any of the four attacks is slim to non existent.

Let me introduce you to the creator of 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality - In my opinion the BEST 9/11 research documentary, focussing on what people saw in the sky on 9/11.

Chris worked closely with Mark Conlon, 9/11 Planes Research and I highly recommend reading through his substack articles, as a bulk of the information he uncovered was used to make 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality. Also check out;

Here is a recent teaser to a 2024 interview Mark did with Jerm Warfare.

Chris also mentioned the 3 part series where Mark Conlon appeared on the Rich Planet TV show titled - 9/11 Planes: Layers of Deception - to talk about his 9/11 Planes Research into the "alleged" video fakery of Flight 175 videos. This show is what made Chris Hampton push to making his film 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

In this interview, Richard D. Hall, Mark Conlon and Andrew Johnson dispelled some of the 9/11 plane dis-information and hence got closer to the truth on the 9/11 plane issue. Watch the full interview on Rumble.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80 of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share