Here is an new kid on the block, Exposing 9/11, which in my opinion will be just another gaslighting organization, with the usual suspects, that were eyeball deep in with architects for an engineered truth & Richard Gage, for the last 18 years.

Isn’t it interesting how Gene Laratonda wants to push the government narrative for the hoodwink at Shanksville and the PentaCON. I’ve written extensively on Gene Laratonda, just search his name under my archive tab of articles.

Even in their first article, where the following statements were made, left me chuckling.

“We are an independent research, education, and advocacy group dedicated to exposing the truth about the crimes of September 11, 2001. In addition to honoring the work of researchers who have established key facts — such as the controlled demolition of the World Trade Center — we focus on decisive evidence that has been marginalized or suppressed, particularly relating to the Pentagon and Shanksville events.

We reject false narratives promoted by governments and media institutions, and we also challenge disinformation and gatekeeping within the 9/11 Truth Movement itself. Our work is guided by evidence, integrity, and the conviction that real unity can only be built on truth.

Our work focuses on evidence that challenges the official narrative and on lines of inquiry that have been marginalized, avoided, or actively suppressed — both outside and within the 9/11 Truth Movement. We aim to clarify what has been deliberately obscured, and to advance serious, evidence-based discussion where confusion and caution have too often prevailed.”

Key facts of “controlled demolition” of the World Trade Center, REALLY? Hmmmm.

Pity, these 43 FACTS seem to counter that idea, as well as the testimony of this controlled demolition expert, with 30+ years experience, stating that what we saw on 9/11 WAS NOT due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes… I also wrote a piece on how the building collapse in Myanmar Provides a 9/11 Lesson for Critical Thinkers, showing you just how easily people are duped, who don’t know any better.

Here is my response I would like to have the members of this new organization to take note of, but alas, their inclusivity is already proven to be a sham, as I’m blocked from commenting, by the founder Craig McKee… The one with the glasses in this clip;

My comment:

Do you know who the 4 Jersey Girls are, and how they were instrumental in forcing the Bush administration to open an investigation into the events of September 11, 2001, that brought us the gaslighting 9/11 Commission Report?

Do you have any semblance of empathy for the people who lost loved ones at the World Trade Center on that fateful day, never mind the millions killed in a FAKE war on terror, for over 20 years?

Now, ask yourself this: Isn’t there some validity in the opinion of someone who has been in the thick of things, going into the DC swamp to get justice and accountability for the murder of nearly 3000 innocent victims in the Towers, and the 343 first responders, who is now speaking out about the obfuscation of truth, by the self appointed 9/11 “truth” movement talking heads and a number of poo-ba organisations.

A 9/11 “truth” movement, that is PROVABLY infiltrated by COINTELPRO agents and alternative media heads that have NOT done their due diligence, when investigating all the available evidence that was brought to COURT in 2007.

So, maybe it’s time you apply some intellectual humility and revisit what you think you know and consider information you were brainwashed not to look at.

When it comes to the 9/11 narrative, Patricia summed it up well in our long form interview we did in December 2025 – “A half-truth, is still a WHOLE LIE”.

It’s also true with regards to only looking at certain anomalies at the WTC and not everything. Read her letter and get back to me…

Seeking the whole truth of September 11, 2001

An open letter to the US Government & the 9/11 truth movement from 9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza – January 2026 - Read the letter here

An interview with Patricia, Monday, February 9th.

9/11 Jersey Girl, Patricia Casazza discusses her open letter with Sonia Poulton

A half truth, is still a WHOLE LIE. – Patricia Casazza - Interview

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by “experts” in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the “truth” movement, but these “experts” spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence. Here is a 20-minute video that most can follow.

Now what was interesting to see how Mystic Bazaar was treated, when she commented on this latest article, and surprise surprise, the comments have been deleted.

A comment from Mystic Bazaar on this interaction;

They are saying we are a new group looking at all the evidence, but in the next breath saying “but not that evidence”. Even my ChatGPT said they don’t have any evidence just claims of “controlled demolition”, and Dr Wood presents evidence, but her evidence doesn’t agree with their theory, so they will dismiss it. The article says the right things, but immediately in the comments dismisses evidence that proves what AE911 say is BS, so they are just another version of AR911truth and the International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression, probably wanting funding again.

I only responded because I started looking into all the disinfo more now, as I know the basics and who is full of BS, but not gone into details, and seeing the claims made in that article then the comment completely dismissing Dr Wood’s evidence, angered me, lol. Dr Wood would have included any evidence that may have supported their claims in her investigation. She wouldn’t have left out easilly observable evidence and data in her work, grrrrr.

I also highly recommend you read Mystic’s latest article: Perception Management Inside the So-Called 9/11 Truth Movement.

This clip also comes in handy.

And then for you my readers, please consider the following statement I made on the Sonia Poulton Show, this past Monday, February 9th.

The litmus test for anyone discussing 9/11 truth is, that if they are NOT discussing the EVIDENCE presented to COURT in 2007, by Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Judy Wood, then they are suspect and or pushing a certain narrative, that will in the end, take you AWAY from 9/11 truth.

What is concerning is that this organization is wanting to position itself as a bastion of truth in exposing the hoodwink at Shanksville and the PentaCON, yet we already see that they are disingenuous with their censoring of dissident voices and they sure as hell will not be discussing EVIDENCE presented by the PentaCON whistleblowers, Adam Eisenberg, OEFSOFSOLDIER and Dam Blue.

And whatever you do, don’t go against the leader of the 9/11 “truth” cult that cannot count past three, with the leader Richard Gage, or be ostracized. Yet more and more longtime supporters are seeing through Richard Gage, and if you are not keeping an eye on the happenings behind the scenes and various echo chambers, you’ll miss it.

This is an interesting reveal on the part of Richard Gage, when Mike Zarzano, from TAP (Truth Action Project), challenged Richard Gage in December 2025.

So, I again will remind you of the following;

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes, at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives, that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

An interesting interaction on X, just last night, February 12th, 2026 - Link & Full thread

Questions for Gene Laratonda.

Who did NIST pay to investigate, write reports and create the NIST Report?

What big club are the 23 NIST subcontractors part of? You can read more here.

I highly recommend you also read: The 9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share