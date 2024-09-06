And here we stand with the 23rd anniversary of 9/11 rolling around and EVERYWHERE I see science deniers, truth muddler-uppers, disinformation peddlers, cointelpro agents, duped truth seekers and more going at it again…

Most should just start with my first article in February 2023 and work their way through all of my articles and they’ll quickly get a grip on what has been transpiring the last 23 years. Actually a little bit shorter timespan, if we rewind to the formation of the “organised” truth movement that started to take shape in 2005 under the name, the “Scholars for 9/11 truth”.

Ever since it’s inception, the 9/11 truth debunking wars started to rage…

Most people aren’t aware of the 9/11 truth suppression timeline, so I suggest you give the article a read, before following the rest of the hyperlinks in this article.

I have also covered the 9/11 truth movement and their various offshoots, as well as the prominent talking heads in all my past articles, so go and have a look at what I’ve written about on Richard Gage, architects for an engineered truth, the “International Center for 9/11 Justice” suppression, Captain Dan Hanley, Truth Action Project (TAP), the 9/11 War (play) Room, David Icke, Alex Jones, James Corbett, Ken O Keefe, Psychology of resistance to truth about 9/11 and I even made a 2 hour highlight reel of all my interactions in 2023 with a great number of these 9/11 truther celebrities, where I show just how disingenuous they are and how they are distracting from finding the truth of the events of 9/11. Watch it here.

In 2023 I also slapped together two “movies”, called ✈️✈️ 9/11 A Plane Story ✈️✈️ and Power, Patterns and Identification.

I’ve also had the privilege to meet a number of awesome people the last while who have managed their own truth seeking journeys to see through the layers of disinformation and one such person is Adam Eisenberg, a PentaCon whistleblower, who has some of his own reflections to share… Full interview

One podcaster I talked to had his mind blown, when he managed to switch off all the noise and to just observe the observable evidence at ground zero, once the dust settled. Full interview

Seeing that some good strides have been made in helping people see through the various layers of deception the past 12 months since the 22nd anniversary, I thought it to be a good idea, to create a new updated “movie” for the 23rd anniversary, so here you have it. Just keep in mind I’m not a genius when it comes to all this video editing stuff and I don’t have a team of people helping me do what I do, so excuse the fact that it might be choppy in places.

9/11 - A 23 Year Old PSYOP (1h 50min)

Unfortunately YouTube does not allow me to upload it, so if you’d like to share it, here is the Rumble video link.

