Richard Gage and other theorists believing in explosives / controlled demo / thermite/ mini nukes or buried nukes, claim they are correct about what happened to the Twin Towers and what they present as the discredited theory of directed energy weapons.

Now let’s get to the most recent 2023 interview with Dr Judy Wood.

There are time markers listed below if you wish to skip ahead to specific parts of the conversation.

Time Markers:

00:00:51 Dr Judy Wood Bio

00:02:36 Thinking something was wrong from the start

00:18:19 Evidence of Free Energy Technology used on 9/11

00:19:05 What does it take to be an expert?

00:19:45 The 3 stories

00:21:06 Was this your moment of awakening?

00:24:51 How do you know we’ve come to the correct conclusion?

00:32:21 How much energy was required?

00:37:23 Lack of Debris

00:49:51 Tipping top of WTC 2

00:56:29 Holes/Voids

01:00:38 WTC 7 not spilling over street after it came down

01:01:01 Lack of major seismic impact and zero foundational Bathtub damage

01:02:22 Toasted cars on the streets and in parking lots

01:04:36 People jumping from the building

01:17:32 Object Levitation

01:21:56 Lack of High Heat

01:32:20 Dustification of the buildings

01:39:29 Core column spire turning to dust after outer shell peels away

01:45:20 WTC 7 turning to dust internally

01:47:36 What has to be done for controlled demolition?

01:51:28 What to know about the topic of “Thermite”

01:52:43 NIST Legal Challenge – Request for Correction around Why and How of Collapse

02:09:34 Dr. Judy Wood’s thoughts on where this is all at right now

