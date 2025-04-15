I’ve just finished listening to the interview between Tucker Carlson & Curt Weldon and there are some points to ponder, points to laugh at, and some points both of them have no clue about, but let’s listen to the opening monologue to the interview again.

I want to make it abundantly clear from the beginning, that I have the utmost respect for Kurt Weldon and what he’s currently embarking on, as it’s high time enough noise gets made regarding the cover-up of the initial NIST Report and the 9/11 Commission Report, but something Tucker Carlson should be made aware of, is the complicity of the 23 NIST subcontractors who wrote scientifically flawed science reports, that made up the 10 000 page NIST Report, in the greater cover-up of WHAT happened on 9/11.

NIST was tasked with investigating WHY the Twin Towers ‘collapsed” and NIST admitted in 2007 court proceedings, that they did not investigate what they were paid to do. I’m a bit surprised that Tucker wants to pick the 9/11 Commission report apart, as he just needs to watch the video below, with Jesse Ventura grilling Janice Kephart, who was a key author of the 9/11 Commission Report and terrorist travel policies, as well as the immigration-related recommendations, in the final 9/11 Report.

Also have a look at the response given by Joe Lieberman, 9/11 Commission member when asked about Building 7 and his response was to deny Building 7 even happened and that he DOES NOT support another investigation. He played a key role in the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and helped to establish the National Commission on Terrorist Attacks Upon the United States (commonly known as the 9/11 Commission), following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

It’s blatantly obvious the 9/11 Commission report was just a gaslighting exercise.

Tucker, are you really going to do some serious research into 9/11, or wil your series just be another gaslighting exercise? I’ve written about you and your guests in the past, discussing 9/11, which I have emailed to you and shared in your comment sections on X.

Dear Shawn Ryan and Sarah Adams

Dear Tucker Carlson & Bernard Hudson

The Gatekeepers of 9/11 Truth

Ok, let’s fall headlong into the 9/11 Debrief: Tucker Carlson & Curt Weldon.

I will be pointing out some issues I have with regards to both parties statements in this interview, but before we even do that, we need to revisit this statement Tucker made: “Now is the time for a sober look, not a wild-eyed. speculative look, but an honest look and honest conversations with people who participated in the response to that day, government officials.”

Tucker, I have a suggestion, why not look at EVIDENCE that was presented to COURT in 2007 - Two very important cases, that was pigeonholed by the 9/11 “truth” movement and this evidence is NOT even allowed on Wikipedia. Maybe interview the only two brave souls that tried to take on the US Government in 2007, that the 9/11 "truth" movement is keeping hidden and when asked, they deny knowing about them.

Have a listen and read their court filings. Dr Morgan Reynolds & Dr Judy Wood.

The statements that Kurt Weldon makes about the 9/11 Commission being a cover-up and mentioning Philip Zelikow and more, then one needs to take the following into account, on who the team was that came up with the 9/11 FALSE FLAG idea, and this is something Kurt Weldon has yet to realise himself, as he still thinks Osama Bin Laden and Muslim hijackers had something to do with 9/11, which I find astounding, after all these years. The full thought experiment here. (4 min)

Then also, Kurt Weldon has yet to see the bigger picture, on who the team was behind 9/11 and how the cover-up and distraction narratives was put into play, like a magician’s trick. (6 min 30)

Getting back to me being astounded that Kurt Weldon still thinks Osama Bin Laden and Muslim hijackers had something to do with 9/11, maybe he should listen to what ex-Senator Jesse Ventura had to say about Osama Bin Laden and it’s very telling. (4min)

Curt Weldon makes the statement: “9/11 is only 24 years ago, and I have all the information. I have the firefighters ready to go. I had the tapes of the firefighters and what they saw and heard. I'd have all of the architects and engineers and all of their 3,000 of them risking their careers. I've had the lawyers. I have the families. Everybody's ready to do. All Trump has to do is name a new presidential commission, let them do the investigation. We'll give them all the material”.

Mr Weldon, what if this information you have, that will be collated with these 9/11 truth movement, poo-ba organisations are infiltrated by COINTELPRO agents?

I’ve discussed it in my article: "Task Force on Federal Secrets"- Set up to fail?

What would you have to say with regards to what Gordon Duff has to say about Dr Steven E. Jones and Richard Gage in this clip;

On being asked by Tucker, what do you think the core truth of September 11th, 2001 is? Mr Weldon responds, at this point in time, I have my own perceptions. I don’t have something I can give 100 percent I can't swear on, but what I'm seeing bothers me to the core of my body that 9-11 did not happen because a group of hijackers got control of some planes.

Well, Mr Weldon - The alleged planes on 9/11, did not make it to any of the alleged targets that day and the WTC was not destroyed by jet fuel, bombs, thermite or mini or buried nukes and I’m afraid to tell you, the people rallying around you, like architects for an engineered truth, the International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression, aren’t interested in bringing the real truth to the American people, or the world, because it will fundamentally change the way we live if the technology gets exposed.

Mr Weldon mentions: “I was up all during the 9/11 incident at ground zero and I did everything I could to and I felt responsible, do you know the 9/11 Commission would not let me testify before the Commission?”

Mr Weldon - My question, didn’t you notice, one massive glaring problem with ground zero? Something that was mentioned on September 12 and then from September 13, the site was locked down, so no pictures, no video and no journalists or civilians allowed.

Have a look at the pictures in this article and tell me why you didn’t notice?

When Mr Weldon and Tucker speak on Building 7, they need to realise, they don’t have all the information they need, as the University of Alaska did NOT include it in their $316 000 refutation of the NIST Report. One should ask them why? (5 minutes)

Then when Tucker keeps talking about the 3 Buildings at the World Trade Center, can someone please teach him to count past 3, as he obviously is oblivious to the 9/11 orphans.

Weldon mentions thermite and well, I’ve covered it often in my articles, but let’s just remind everyone of the scientifically flawed dust samples, alleging thermite was found in the dust.

Weldon goes on to speak about Oriole Palmer on floor 78. Here is his audio, before the South Tower disintegrated. May he rest in peace.

Then Weldon goes on a rant about the sounds of explosions, but dear sir, not everything that goes bang, is a bomb…

Then both of them seem to have no clue, or are yet to confront the propaganda with Flight 93, that allegedly crashed at Shanksville - The 9/11 Hoodwink at Shanksville, PA

The rest of the conversation was interesting, on which I don’t really have anything to say, but keeping in mind this call for a “new investigation”, you have to consider the following thought experiment, in the clip below.

But before you do, I have a request.

I have just over 5 000 subscribers to my substack and thank you everyone for reading, and if you could send a link to this article, or any of my other articles, to Tucker Carlson, to bring Dr Morgan Reynolds and Dr Wood to his attention, I’d greatly appreciate it. feedback@TCNetwork.com

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share