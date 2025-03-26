These photos were taken at Ground Zero, the World Trade Center site in New York, on September 13, 2001.

They were taken by someone named "Ed" who was allowed into the area by a member of the emergency response crew, at a time when all civilians -- including most journalists -- were forbidden to enter the area.

As a result, these photos are just about the only close-ups ever taken of the World Trade Center site so soon after the 9/11 attacks.

In the foreground of this picture, you can see what remained of the South Tower. There were no survivors found. Try an play pick up sticks with the remaining steel, in order to rebuild the tower. Would you be able to?

Where did the mass of the building go?

WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001?

The following points need to be made regarding what exactly happened to the buildings and the observable evidence at ground zero, that the “9/11 truth movement” never touch on…

In the next picture, in the foreground you have what remained of the North Tower.

The stub at the bottom of the picture is where 16 people survived, in stairwell B.

16 Survivors (“9/11 surfer” included) - 110 stories, equal to 10 Titanic’s in weight, stacked on top of one another.

The survivors heard no loud explosions, no flashes of bright light, no molten steel raining on them, they did not go blind or deaf due to light flashes or explosions, they weren’t hit by falling debris - POOF the building is gone into a HUGE DUST cloud.

Right behind the outer shell of the North Tower façade is Building 6, that had what looked like, the middle of the building scooped out.

The whole was EMPTY, hardly any debris of the North Tower was found in the hole. Building 6 was a 8 story building.

Then right in the back of the picture is Building 7, that fell SILENTLY and only left a 0.6 on the Richter scale, that is anomalous for a 230 000 ton building slamming the ground. Thus most of it's internal weight was missing when it went down.

Building 7 did NOT go down to fire or explosives.

This is what was left of Building 4. It stood next to the South Tower. 9 stories – 75% of it, also went away – all the way to ground level – Poof gone. There was virtually no rubble on the remnants of a small part that was left of this building and the basements below it was empty…

This is the Liberty Sphere in the plaza. A 27 foot high sphere that stood in the middle of the plaza. Two 110 story buildings next to it disintegrated, yet isn't buried in rubble. Where did all the rubble go? In the background is Building 4.

I have been getting comments that the video clips aren’t playing on people’s phones, so I do not know if it is the app’s issue or whether this article, 9/11 The Plane / No Plane debate settled, is being throttled after it’s been going viral on substack.

If you cannot play the videos below, please watch on your PC.

The Liberty Plaza Sphere & 9/11

Dustification of the Towers Explained

Full documentary here - Link

Jesse Ventura - DEW & 9/11

Full episode on Directed Energy Weapons here: Link

