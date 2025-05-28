Sen. Ron Johnson & forbidden questions about 9/11
Tucker Carlson and Sen. Ron Johnson really need to wake up!
It’s getting more and more ridiculous when people are talking about 9/11 and propping up the absolutely implausible fire induced collapse AND controlled demolition of Building 7, never mind the Twin Towers. When will these truth seekers wake up to their bamboozle by Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth?
Not just Curt Weldon, but now Senator Ron Johnson is also barking up the wrong tree, whilst they are being led away from the real 9/11 truth. As per one of my previous articles, even Catherine Austin Fitts, when speaking with Tucker Carlson, ALSO did not open Tucker’s eyes in the broadcasted discussion they had. Read my opinion here.
Keep in mind - the article series - 9/11 Reality, written by my friend and posted on my substack, was snail mailed to Senator Ron Johnson 4 years ago!
Let’s listen to what Sen. Ron Johnson had to say about his renewed interest in 9/11.
I like doing thought experiments. Let’s do a quick Building 7 thought experiment.
When a controlled demolition takes place, they use explosives to bring down a building right? It makes a hell of a noise right?
Then why don't people play the audio for Building 7 when they and try to sell you controlled demolition for Building 7?
Can you figure out why they don't play the audio?
Have a listen and tell me what you notice or don't notice...
Building 7 didn't go down due to fires or controlled demolition. Truth seekers have been bamboozled by the "trusted experts" for nearly 2 decades. Article.
On the statement that Sen. Ron Johnson made pertaining to peer review, he’s spot on.
What Professor Hughes had to say in his discussion with the Solari Report, pertaining to Dr Wood’s work and discussed in this article of mine, is rather telling, especially when you think about what Dr Wood presented in her book: Where did the towers go?
I think more people should make a concerted effort to get these two brave people’s names to the attention of these alternative media heads and senators, as they are the true heroes of 9/11 truth.
The pressure is on YOU, reading this article, to start making some noise whilst 9/11 is in everyone’s consciousness in 2025 and ALSO expose the limited hangout called the 9/11 truth movement, that has been moving people AWAY from truth. (9 min video)
Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.
If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.
If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.
Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.
And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.
Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:
9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth
Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.
I feel grateful to have only woken up during the convid operation because I’d hate to have been a 9-11 truther prior to 2020. This is mainly because I know I would have been one of those wide eyed passionate truthers who would try and convince everyone I met of all the inconsistencies & how it was an inside job etc. etc. but also because I know now that a lot of the theories I would have been telling people would have been total garbage fed to me by the controlled truth movement.
For me, waking up fully to how pretty much everything projected on to our screens is a lie was like being released from a magic spell. Once the spell was breaking all I needed was one clip in a Mark Passio presentation from a Judy Wood presentation showing the spire turning to dust & it hit me as clear as day that of course she was right. The buildings turned to dust right in front of our eyes and yet whilst under the spell we can’t see it.
I don’t try to wake up zombies any longer as it’s pointless but if I’m engaging with anybody who is showing signs of genuine curiosity the first thing I will tell them about 9-11 if it comes up is that the twin towers were turned to dust using a hidden technology & then I’ll show them the slowed down spire video & the full speed collapse videos
Maybe it’s too much for newbies but I think it’s the most important factor about what happened that day & once the scales fall from your eyes you don’t need to do hours of research you just need to clear your head of all the programming, watch the collapse videos & use your god given common sense
9/11 is what woke me up. It was so obviously a cover-up operation afterward that it was impossible to deny that "humans" from own government were at least partially culpable.
Considering the dustification, it's interesting to note the tuning fork girders of the towers.
It also occurred to me the other day the weird coincidence of the popularity of the Wu-Tang Clan (WTC) in that era, from NYC. Must have been part of the ritual.