It’s getting more and more ridiculous when people are talking about 9/11 and propping up the absolutely implausible fire induced collapse AND controlled demolition of Building 7, never mind the Twin Towers. When will these truth seekers wake up to their bamboozle by Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth?

Not just Curt Weldon, but now Senator Ron Johnson is also barking up the wrong tree, whilst they are being led away from the real 9/11 truth. As per one of my previous articles, even Catherine Austin Fitts, when speaking with Tucker Carlson, ALSO did not open Tucker’s eyes in the broadcasted discussion they had. Read my opinion here.

Keep in mind - the article series - 9/11 Reality, written by my friend and posted on my substack, was snail mailed to Senator Ron Johnson 4 years ago!

Let’s listen to what Sen. Ron Johnson had to say about his renewed interest in 9/11.

I like doing thought experiments. Let’s do a quick Building 7 thought experiment.

When a controlled demolition takes place, they use explosives to bring down a building right? It makes a hell of a noise right?

Then why don't people play the audio for Building 7 when they and try to sell you controlled demolition for Building 7?

Can you figure out why they don't play the audio?

Have a listen and tell me what you notice or don't notice...

Building 7 didn't go down due to fires or controlled demolition. Truth seekers have been bamboozled by the "trusted experts" for nearly 2 decades. Article.

On the statement that Sen. Ron Johnson made pertaining to peer review, he’s spot on.

What Professor Hughes had to say in his discussion with the Solari Report, pertaining to Dr Wood’s work and discussed in this article of mine, is rather telling, especially when you think about what Dr Wood presented in her book: Where did the towers go?

I think more people should make a concerted effort to get these two brave people’s names to the attention of these alternative media heads and senators, as they are the true heroes of 9/11 truth.

The pressure is on YOU, reading this article, to start making some noise whilst 9/11 is in everyone’s consciousness in 2025 and ALSO expose the limited hangout called the 9/11 truth movement, that has been moving people AWAY from truth. (9 min video)

