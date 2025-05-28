9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Deenzy's avatar
Deenzy
2h

I feel grateful to have only woken up during the convid operation because I’d hate to have been a 9-11 truther prior to 2020. This is mainly because I know I would have been one of those wide eyed passionate truthers who would try and convince everyone I met of all the inconsistencies & how it was an inside job etc. etc. but also because I know now that a lot of the theories I would have been telling people would have been total garbage fed to me by the controlled truth movement.

For me, waking up fully to how pretty much everything projected on to our screens is a lie was like being released from a magic spell. Once the spell was breaking all I needed was one clip in a Mark Passio presentation from a Judy Wood presentation showing the spire turning to dust & it hit me as clear as day that of course she was right. The buildings turned to dust right in front of our eyes and yet whilst under the spell we can’t see it.

I don’t try to wake up zombies any longer as it’s pointless but if I’m engaging with anybody who is showing signs of genuine curiosity the first thing I will tell them about 9-11 if it comes up is that the twin towers were turned to dust using a hidden technology & then I’ll show them the slowed down spire video & the full speed collapse videos

Maybe it’s too much for newbies but I think it’s the most important factor about what happened that day & once the scales fall from your eyes you don’t need to do hours of research you just need to clear your head of all the programming, watch the collapse videos & use your god given common sense

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
CRUSADER's avatar
CRUSADER
11hEdited

9/11 is what woke me up. It was so obviously a cover-up operation afterward that it was impossible to deny that "humans" from own government were at least partially culpable.

Considering the dustification, it's interesting to note the tuning fork girders of the towers.

It also occurred to me the other day the weird coincidence of the popularity of the Wu-Tang Clan (WTC) in that era, from NYC. Must have been part of the ritual.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture