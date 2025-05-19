This past weekend Prof David A. Hughes uploaded his discussion with Elza von Hamelin, from the Solari Report, on the enduring relevance of the work of Dr. Judy Wood and what he had to share was, pardon the pun, rather explosive. Especially when he got to the subject of the 9/11 truther talking heads and his personal dealings with them.

Here is a short 11 minute extract from the discussion, where Prof Hughes exposes Steven E. Jones, Richard Gage, Niels Harrit and Kevin Ryan, just to name a few.

It seems the tide is shifting and more and more people are becoming aware just how badly they’ve been duped by the 9/11 truth movement and in his latest essay, Dismantling the Criminocratic Cabal: The Truth Will Set Us Free,

makes the following observation;

“The Labyrinth of Controlled Opposition

The path toward aletheia is fraught with deliberate obstacles designed to ensnare those who dare to question official narratives. The very act of "independent investigation" can lead seekers into carefully constructed rabbit holes filled with disinformation, planted by the same forces responsible for the original deceptions.

This represents a sophisticated form of controlled opposition — a strategy that anticipates dissent and channels it into unproductive directions, ensuring that truth-seekers exhaust themselves chasing false leads while the fundamental structures of deception remain intact.

A case in point involves the WTC 9/11 deception and disinformation psyop brilliantly outlined by 9/11 Revisionist in the Substack essay at footnote #5.

Carl Sagan captured this psychological trap with piercing clarity:

One of the saddest lessons of history is this: If we've been bamboozled long enough, we tend to reject any evidence of the bamboozle. We're no longer interested in finding out the truth. The bamboozle has captured us. It's simply too painful to acknowledge, even to ourselves, that we've been taken.

This observation reveals how prolonged deception creates its own protective mechanism — victims become invested in maintaining the illusion rather than confronting the humiliation of having been duped. The longer and more completely one has accepted false narratives, the more psychologically costly it becomes to acknowledge their falsehood.

The architects of mass deception understand this dynamic intimately and exploit it by creating multiple layers of controlled revelation. When individuals begin to question mainstream narratives, they are often guided toward alternative explanations that contain elements of truth mixed with deliberate misdirection.

These "limited hangouts" serve multiple purposes: they provide the satisfaction of having "discovered" hidden truths while directing attention away from deeper, more consequential deceptions, such as the possible deployment of a Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) to dustify the Twin Towers.

The result is a fragmented landscape of competing theories and explanations, each claiming exclusive access to reality, creating confusion and division among those who might otherwise unite in their pursuit of authentic understanding.

This deception-within-deception represents perhaps the most insidious aspect of the Matrix — a meta-psyop designed specifically to discourage and demoralize those who attempt to pierce the veil.

By flooding alternative information channels with an overwhelming mixture of genuine insight and calculated disinformation, the controllers ensure that many seekers will eventually abandon their quest for truth in frustration, concluding that objective reality is unknowable or that all sources are equally unreliable.

The challenge for those committed to aletheia lies in developing the discernment to navigate this labyrinth without succumbing to either naive acceptance of any alternative narrative or cynical rejection of the possibility of truth itself.”

As I stated in my discussion with Maryann Gebauer, Dismantling the theory of controlled demolition on 9/11, good intentioned truth seekers are being sold a provably false narrative. (5 minute video)

Then again in my previous article, September 11 Evidence: Don't talk about Judy, where I point out how disingenuous Curt Weldon is, when confronted with the name Dr Judy Wood, especially seeing that he KNOWS and saw it with his own eyes, that the rubble pile at ground zero, could NOT be explained by jet fuel or any structural failure (collapse) or a controlled demolition, using ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism.

To breakdown the video below;

Two months ago, while Curt Weldon told Redacted' s Clayton Morris, that he was at the WTC on 9/11 (as well as the 1993 bombing) and "there is NO WAY.. that what was left there was the remnants of those Towers, there is just no way! I saw I was there".

Last week, Patrick Bet David (PBD) asked about Dr. Judy Wood and 9/11 DEW.

Curt Weldon responds by saying:

- he knows a lot about Directed Energy Weapons (DEW).

- he was the first person to hold a congressional meeting on electromagnetic pulse.

- mentions Starfish Prime, the first public public EMP test on July 9, 1962.

- wrote the first EMP legislation, which became law, and the executive director Peter Pry worked for Curt.

- warns about EMPs disrupting nations' smart capabilities.

- says DEW were created from EMP research.

- refers to Dr. Judy Wood as JUDITH Wood multiple times! (even though he has emailed DJW previously.)

- starts diverting attention to the bogus Richard Gage / AE911Truth / "firefighters heard explosions" / Presidential Commission on 9/11. (6 minute video)

If you want to delve deeper into the movement of good intentioned truth seekers away from 9/11 truth, I suggest you listen to the two following discussions I had.

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11 - A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds - link 9/11 Truth Movement Planes Propaganda - When the 9/11 truther planes narratives do not fly - link

I would like to have you do the following thought experiment from Dr Wood, where she asks: Do you think the people who planned and executed 9/11, just forgot to plan a cover-up? Also ask yourself, what would that cover-up look like? (7 minute video)

In closing, a final thought from Prof David A, Hughes. (2 minute video)

