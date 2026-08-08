This is a hypothetical, but in my opinion rather accurate of how the planning, execution, and cover-up of 9/11 was carried out, and is still being carried out.

The first part of the clip is from Art O’s documentary: Operation Terror (2012)

Unfortunately it’s wrong pushing remote controlled planes, bombs and thermite, if only it didn’t get bogged down by the official government counter narrative.

The bulk of the video: Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Additional viewing covering the “planes” at all three sites - 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality

Understanding the destruction at the WTC: Dr Wood’s 2012 Breakthrough Energy presentation

2026 WTC Dust Sample analysis

9/11’s Hidden Physics: Exotic Tech or Controlled Demolition?

LENR researcher Bob Greenyer reveals microspheres, plasmoids, & material anomalies that challenge everything we thought we knew - Presentation

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, read this very scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on: ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold, MA. Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

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