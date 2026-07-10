The 9/11 Truth the US Government Buried | Ft. Patricia Casazza

On September 11, 2001, Patricia Casazza received a final call from her husband John, who was on the 105th floor of the South Tower.

What followed was not just unimaginable loss — but a relentless, decades-long fight for truth that took her from grieving widow to one of the most formidable voices of the “Jersey Girls.”

In this powerful, no-holds-barred conversation with Ty, Patricia pulls no punches: she dissects the failures and deceptions of the 9/11 Commission, shares what she’s learned about advanced technologies and official narratives, and offers her unfiltered perspective on the current state of the 9/11 truth movement.

This is not another recycled interview — it’s raw, honest, and often uncomfortable.

If you’ve ever sensed the official story doesn’t add up, this discussion cuts straight to the heart of what was buried… and why it still matters.

Support Tyler’s YouTube channel as he has very intereesting discussions.

The podcast host, Tyler also had a challenge to Commissioner Eric Burlison, shortly after interviewing me in 2025. (2 minute clip)

The full video is a long, in-depth conversation covering Patricia’s personal story, critiques of the official narrative, the 9/11 Commission, the truth movement, advanced technologies, and more.

Timestamps are approximate but closely aligned to the source. Enjoy the listen!

Key Timestamps:

0:00:00 – Cold open / Intro music

0:01:34 – Ty’s full introduction to the episode and 9/11 series

0:04:41 – Patricia joins the conversation

0:05:00 – Who was John Casazza? (husband & father)

0:08:50 – The morning of September 11 and the final phone call from the 105th floor

0:12:10 – Immediate chaos, family impact, and life frozen in time

0:15:30 – Becoming one of the “Jersey Girls” and fighting for the 9/11 Commission

0:20:00 – Early red flags and doubts about the official narrative

0:25:00 – Failures of safety systems and government response on the day

0:32:00 – Washington D.C. experiences and meetings with politicians

0:40:00 – The 9/11 Commission: what it was supposed to be vs. what it became

0:48:00 – Interactions with the FBI and pressure on the widows

0:55:00 – Kissinger & Albright meeting and other high-level encounters

1:05:00 – Deeper questions on advanced technologies and the plane narrative

1:15:00 – Critique of parts of the 9/11 truth movement

1:25:00 – First responder accounts, gag orders, and overlooked evidence

1:40:00 – Personal toll on Patricia’s son and family relationships

1:55:00 – Reflections on accountability after 25 years

2:10:00 – Why the full story still feels hidden

2:25:00 – Current thoughts on government transparency and justice

2:45:00 – COVID parallels and broader awakening

3:05:00 – Looking toward the 25th anniversary and future plans

3:20:00 – Final reflections and closing messages

3:30:00 – Outro and thanks

9/11 Jersey Girl’s THIRD Bombshell Open Letter: Half-Truths Are Still Whole Lies

Patricia Casazza to Richard Gage & 9/11 Truth Leaders: End the Half-Truths Now!

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share