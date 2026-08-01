When Dave and Jason sat down with me, they expected a compelling conversation. What they got instead completely blew their minds, and forced them to reassess everything they thought they knew about 9/11.

In this explosive 2.5-hour discussion, I lay out the directed energy evidence, with evidence so startling — levitating dust clouds, engines melting in warm (not hot) debris, Building 7’s silent collapse, and the hidden military contractors who specialized in exactly this technology — that the hosts are left questioning long-held assumptions, and pushing back hard in real time.

If you’re ready to have your own worldview shaken, this is the episode that changes the conversation.

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Timestamps:

Timestamps are approximate but closely aligned with the auto-generated transcript markers and natural conversation breaks.

I’ve grouped them into major sections for easier navigation.

Opening / intro segment on overlooked DEW anomalies.

Early mentions of contractors (SIAC / SAE & ARRA) for security / cleanup, ties to psyops, weather research, WMDs / DEW, Hurricane Erin, levitating dust cloud effects, and warm (not hot) dust melting engines.

1:28 – 3:37: Dave’s monologue on 9/11’s long-term global impact (wars, surveillance state expansion, civil liberties erosion, narrative control / psyops).

3:37 – 6:30: Personal 9/11 stories begin — Norman (South Africa, age 23, watching CNN as waiter; saw second impact and predicted major war).

6:30 – 9:00: Jason’s story (in NYC that day; inhaled debris / smoke from towers; personal details about location and effects).

9:00 – 10:55: Dave’s story (Nova Scotia; learned news next day; helped with diverted planes in Halifax as culinary student). Transition into broader context.

My Journey into the 9/11 “Truth” Movement

10:55 – 20:00: My entry into conspiracy research (2005–2006 via YouTube: JFK, pyramids, ancient aliens, then 9/11 docs like Loose Change, In Plain Sight, The New Pearl Harbor).

20:00 – 30:00: Exploration of competing theories (thermite / Steven E. Jones experiments, nukes, Judy Wood’s DEW). Early infighting in the movement.

30:00 – 40:47: Deeper dive into movement dynamics — Scholars for 9/11 Truth formation / splits, books by Andrew Johnson, exposing internal issues (“shenanigans”), My later Zoom calls and challenges to figures like Richard Gage. Pre-9/11 media priming of bin Laden narrative and predictions by Alex Jones / Bill Cooper.

Site-by-Site Anomalies Tour (WTC Buildings)

40:47 – 55:00: Start of detailed building tour. Building 3 (Marriott Hotel): lack of expected rubble after South Tower collapse; mostly dust; anomalous dust cloud physics (warm, levitating people/vehicles, melting engines, pieces turning to dust mid-fall).

55:00 – 1:05:00: Building 4 anomalies (75% “sliced off,” empty basements despite rubble expectations, undamaged nearby structures). Building 5 (circular holes, minimal debris).

1:05:00 – 1:17:29: Building 6 details (interior vanished, holes; careful cable-based “demolition” to protect slurry wall/bathtub). Broader anomalies: no major lateral steel ejection, empty / minimally filled basements across sites, dust physics defying conventional models. Hosts question / push back on details.

Building 7 Collapse & Initial DEW Shift

1:17:29 – 1:22:00: Building 7 focused discussion — silent collapse (no audible explosions in original audio), low seismic readings (jackhammer level, surface waves only, no strong P/S waves like typical demolitions). Comparison to other controlled demolitions. Dust cloud behavior. Eric Edward Currant hoax video mentioned.

1:22:00 – 1:27:00+: Transition to DEW explanations. “Cooking” effect (rapid on Twins, slower ~8-hour process on B7, microwave-like). Smoke sucked upward. Introduction to supporting tech / history (John Hutcherson experiments with Tesla coils causing metal effects like fracturing, cold glowing, levitation).

DEW Evidence, Tech Details, Criticisms & Lingering Effects

1:27:00 – 1:32:00: Hutcherson replications (early 90’s TV visits to his setup; strange effects like pipe bursts, radio interference). Martin Fleman Memorial Project / Bob Greenyer’s metal sample research (300+ videos on low-energy nuclear reactions / transmutation-like effects). Patricia Casazza’s (Jersey Girl) 25-year dust sample now analyzed as evidence of energy weapon use (building as “fuel”).

1:32:00 – 1:40:00: Contractor ties (SIAC / ARA in cleanup / psyops / DEW expertise; Hurricane Erin link). DEPS (Directed Energy Professional Society, founded 1999 with $30M startup). NIST report critique (limited scope, didn’t prove key mechanisms). Annual DEPS symposia timing. Claim that truth movement was steered to make DEW seem “crazy.”

1:40:00 – 1:50:00: Criticisms of other figures — Steven Greer (Disclosure Project avoiding 9/11 DEW), Ashton Forbes (tech promotion but blocking 9/11 links), Jeremy Rys (“thermite junkie” despite free energy talks). Thermite challenges (T. Mark Hightower ex-NASA calculations unanswered for 15+ years). Richard Gage / AE911Truth focus on B7, donations, selective use of evidence, resistance to broader anomalies (Banker’s Trust beams curling vertically like Hutcherson samples, undamaged bathtub, vehicle shifts, magnetic/Hurricane Erin effects).

1:50:00 – 2:00:00: Banker’s Trust and other building anomalies (degradation like ocean-immersed steel, fires during deconstruction, deaths). Lingering site effects (fuming until 2006, hosing in 2008, dump trucks with fresh dirt to absorb energy). Polluted groundwater / iron effects at WTC, Pentagon, Shanksville (trees / plants used to mitigate). Recommendations to compare Dr. Wood’s 2012 presentation vs. Gage.

Disinfo Layers, Recommendations, Takeaways & Wrap-Up

2:00:00 – 2:10:00: Broader context — Stephen E. Jones (photo manipulation claims, cold fusion history / suppression; Eugene Mallove’s Fire from Ice). Multi-layered disinformation (post-COVID examples). Patriot Act origins / surveillance state. Emotional / personal site recollections. Predictive programming and path to current tech / AI dystopia.

2:10:00 – 2:19:00: More on movement critiques and emotional elements.

2:19:00 – 2:24:00: Strong recommendations — 911 Alchemy (3-hour doc by Chris Hampton / Mark Conlin covering planes, Wood, Hutcherson, etc.), 911 Essential Guide (1-hour summary). Books: Dr. Judy Wood’s Where Did the Towers Go?, Andrew Johnson’s works (free resources available). Main takeaway: Understand what happened first (anomalies across 10 buildings), then how / why / who. Critique of truth movement for distractions vs. full evidence review.

2:24:00 – End (2:27:00): Closing thoughts on technology’s dual-use potential (weaponized vs. beneficial breakthrough energy), accountability, and revisiting 9/11 with modern evidence / lens. Final exchanges and wrap-up.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

The long awaited “New Investigation”, is contained in this scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

For a 1h crash course into the destruction at the WTC watch the 9/11 Essential Guide.

For a crash course into all three sites on 9/11, watch 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Also get your hands on:

ChatGPT and 9/11 - Operation Headfake: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence, co-authored by Dr Morgan Reynolds, and John Herold, MA.

Kindle edition & a link to standard colour printed edition.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as Substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

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