9/11 Revisionist

Ryan Heinzman
18h

There's this 4k video Norman of the NYPD helicopter fly over right next to the towers. I'm not sure what to make of it, because either I'm seeing the interior core columns literally glowing red, or it's reflections @ about 2:30 and 3:00. I can see an orange reflection in the windshield as they approach though, so I don't know. Strange thing is, you can here one of them say on video towards the end that the inside is glowing red 😬

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=wZ34eWqbayk

Dyledaman-vanizdayha
12h

Good work Norman

