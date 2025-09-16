It has come to my attention that during the 9/11 DC event last week, that The 9/11 truth movement talking heads, Jonathan Cole, PE in particular, could not resist to take some stabs at Dr Wood, just like Richard Gage did in his presentation countering the narratives of Jim Fetzer, in their debate series in the week of September 6th.

In a recent discussion with Dr David A. Hughes, we covered the statements of Richard Gage that the event held in DC, where Richard Gage’s rally cry was “We are all in this together”, which is very reminiscent of the COVID-19 era, and nothing could have been further from the truth.

We also touched on narrative vs. evidence; Morgan Reynolds; Mark Conlon; Shanksville; the Pentagon; Curt Weldon; survivors on Stairwell B; Richard Gage; Camp 2 propaganda techniques; the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

- Dr Hughes upload, my uploads substack, Rumble & YouTube. (3 minute clip)

For more on Dr Hughes’ writing on 9/11, please follow this link.

This article is a prequel to decoding Jonathan Cole PE’s new film, Where the Towers Went, that is disingenuously error filled and a total misrepresentation of the evidence presented to court in 2007 and what is contained in her book, Where did the Towers Go? Also remember, NONE of the explosive evidence of controlled demolition, molten metal or the use of nukes on 9/11, has EVER been taken to court, or filed for correction to NIST. It’s like we’ve backtracked to 2007, with the same lame misrepresentations discussed in the “Scholars for 9/11 Truth”, which formed in 2005 under the leadership of Jim Fetzer and Steven E. Jones - Read my article to get more of a background on the timeline of 9/11 truth suppression.

Let’s hear from Brandon Aceto, Head of Research for Valuetainment & the PBD Podcast, after he had worked through the evidence presented by Dr Wood, in her book, Where did the towers go? for his book club. (4 min clip) (Full 30 minute review here and here)

Interesting feedback once someone genuinely reviews the evidence presented, just like Dr Mike Yeadon, scientific researcher and vice president at drugs giant Pfizer Inc, stated in a conversation with Jeremy Nell, aka Jerm Warfare on his UK Column show.

Lets remind you of the difference between a conclusive body of evidence and that of a theory or hypothesis. (5 min clip, from 9/11 The Essential Guide)

During an instalment of Takeaways of the International Center for 9/11 Justice in August 2023, civil engineer Jonathan Cole presented his paper that was published during July 2023, in the Journal of 9/11 Studies.

Cole tried to show with remarkable simplicity how the very existence of the North Tower “spire” — a remnant of the core structure of the North Tower 1, that remained standing after the rest of the tower came down — completely undermines the official theory of the Twin Towers’ destruction. You can watch Cole’s 2023 presentation to learn why the North Tower “spire” is, according to the “International Center for 911 Justice”, a conversation-ending piece of evidence you’ll want to have in your arsenal if you want to take on someone who believes the official narrative of Twin Towers demise.

Unfortunately for him, he falls short if he thinks he’d be able to take on a seasoned 9/11 investigator, as he will be shown in this edit of his attempt to explain away the observable evidence, as well as survivor testimonies of the North Tower in stairway B, and how peer review is academia and not science… YT Link (23 min breakdown)

In the next few days, I will report back with a blow by blow decoding of the New Film: “Where the Towers Went” by Jonathan Cole, PE.

My friend, MES - Math Easy Solutions, re-uploaded Dr Wood’s 2007 presentation, 9/11: The New Hiroshima to YouTube - And here are two rather interesting comments;

MES was also sent a 108 page power point presentation, by John Hutchison, delivered to the 2012 Vancouver 9/11 hearings, discussing the connection between Dr. Judy Wood's work on 9/11, John Hutchison, and Nikola Tesla, presented by Clare Kuehn.

I also highly recommend reading Bob Greenyer’s article: Truth will out

Bob Greenyer - Iron Rich Microspheres due to intense magnetic vortexes and there is NO thermite, no little neutron bomb or jet fuel required.

Bob Greenyer from the Martin Fleischmann Memorial Project discusses his ground-breaking work on exotic vacuum objects (EVOs), Low Energy Nuclear Reactions (LENR or "Cold Fusion”), and the Hutchison Effect. (Rumble) (6 minutes)

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book "ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1."

Not that we need any more fodder to combat the nonsense of Gage, etc. But just in case you're looking for more, their book contains plenty.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here's a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share