David Hughes on the importance of 9/11 revisionism and why evidence matters

Narrative vs. evidence; Morgan Reynolds; Mark Conlon; Shanksville; the Pentagon; Curt Weldon; survivors on Stairwell B; Richard Gage; Camp 2 propaganda techniques; the 9/11 Memorial Museum

Many thanks to Dr David A. Hughes for this interview, which we scheduled months ago.

In just under three hours, we covered a lot of ground, including:

how Dr Hughes first got into “9/11” research;

why most people are unable to describe accurately what they can see with their own eyes when watching the Twin Towers being destroyed;

how the perpetrators are strong on “strategic narratives” but weak when it comes to primary empirical evidence;

Morgan Reynolds and his Qui Tam case in relation to the alleged planes that struck the Twin Towers. The key facts were all established in 2007, yet to this day pseudo-debates within the “9/11 truth movement” continue to create a smokescreen;

Mark Conlon’s important research regarding the four “planes,” including official data that they were all still in the air at the “crash” times, that none of them broadcast and ELT signals, and that the ACARS data does not match the radar data;

the “disappearing wing” and evidence that 3D volumetric image projection technology may have been used;

flight 587 that crashed in November 2001;

Dr Hughes’ thoughts on Shanksville;

the failure to identify aircraft parts by their serial numbers;

my thoughts on the Pentagon, including the roofline, the B ring, CCTV footage, and impossible plane physics;

Dr Hughes’ thoughts on the recent Curt Weldon interview with James Corbett;

the survivors on Stairwell B;

Alex Jones / Joe Rogan in a 2019 podcast;

Wood's rigorous quest for evidence vs. the selective burying of evidence by various Camp 2 figures (viz. Dr Hughes’one and only encounter with Richard Gage);

classified military technology and cold fusion;

Catherine Austin Fitts and Breakthrough Energy;

the need to keeping focusing on the primary evidence and to expose the mechanisms by which the public’s perception has been manipulated (Camp 2 mimics the tactics of Camp 1);

institutional credibility manipulated for propaganda purposes, and why consensus should not be mistaken for truth;

the relative tininess of Camp 3 compared to Camp 2;

the Camp 3 figures that Dr Hughes trust;

James Corbett’s work on “9/11”:

the degeneration of journalism and its impact on people’s ability to think critically; and

reflections on Dr Hughes’ visit to the 9/11 Memorial Museum and the sinister perception management / mind control techniques he encountered.

Some Links Relating to the Interview

Join us on September 11, 2025, to hear the real story of what happened on 9/11. Link

1 PM PST / 3 PM CST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM CAT / 21:00 GMT (UK)

- Dr Morgan Reynolds (The OG “no planer”)

- Matthew Naus (Ex- Richard Gage Events Organiser)

- Adam Eisenberg (PentaCON whistle-blower)

- Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research

- Keith (NPNK)

- MES (Host and 9/11 researcher) & Me – 9/11 Revisionist.

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book "ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1."

Not that we need any more fodder to combat the nonsense of Gage, etc.

But just in case you're looking for more, their book contains plenty.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here's a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

