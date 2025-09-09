This is my final article on the clown show which was the 9/11 debate between Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer this past weekend. The debate was akin to the US Presidential elections but for 9/11 ‘Truth". The battle of the two most dishonest people on this subject.

For more context and my reprieve on both gentleman’s presentations, please read the following articles;

For a discussion on the debate and the two presentations, you can listen to the podcast I did on Sunday evening, September 7th with Uncovering Anomalies Podcast (UAP) - 9/11, Secrecy, and Disclosure - YouTube & Rumble

What was really entertaining to see was that Jim Fetzer and Richard Gage used this debate as a forum to debunk each other’s talking points pertaining to bombs, thermite and nukes being the destruction mechanism at the WTC, whilst taking a stab at Dr Wood’s evidence, which covers 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes and especially the myth of high temperatures at ground zero.

When the time rolled around to edge toward the discussion on the plane / no plane debate, It was surprising to see them both use my information, that of MES - Math Easy Solutions and that of 9/11 Planes Research, as you will see in these clips below.

Feedback from MES - Math Easy Solutions:

In one of the most shameless demonstrations of fake debating in recorded human history, Jim Fetzer used the 1st part of my "nose out" debunking video to claim the "plane" "nose" (dust explosion) went through the building at the same velocity as the "plane", while Richard Gage used the 2nd part of the SAME VIDEO, while pretending he "forgot" that MES made it and sent to the mass 9/11 email chain, to disprove Fetzer's nose out disinfo nonsense in order to prop-up the "real planes" disinfo nonsense.

Additional background - Please read 9/11 Planes Research’s article;

Nose-Out vs Dust Explosion?

The host of the debate also showed how disingenuous he is, with this feedback on his YouTube comments, as I do think he has read my two articles on Gage and Fetzer that I emailed to him.

Let’s see if he has the intellectual humility to have me on.

You can email him here - Info@RealDealMedia.TV

I also left a comment on his Rumble channel, with the information shared in my article, WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001? - Which he proceeded to delete and then barred me from commenting under his Rumble channel video. I’m not going to hold my breath for his interns to reach out and have me on, to explain the evidence Dr Wood presents.

UPDATE TO THE ARTICLE:

The host Ryan has reached out to me as you can see in the following exchange, so lets see if it will truly happen. He isn’t really a very friendly fellah, now is he?

Join us on September 11, 2025, to hear the real story of what happened on 9/11.

1 PM PST / 3 PM CST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM CAT / 21:00 GMT (UK) Link:

- Dr Morgan Reynolds (The OG “no planer”)

- Matthew Naus (Ex- Richard Gage Events Organiser)

- Adam Eisenberg (PentaCON whistle-blower)

- Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research

- Keith (NPNK)

- MES (Host and 9/11 researcher)

- Me – 9/11 Revisionist.

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book "ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1."

Not that we need any more fodder to combat the nonsense of Gage, etc.

But just in case you're looking for more, their book contains plenty.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here's a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

This intro video on Operation Headfake was put together by John Herold.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.















