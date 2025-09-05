This is a follow up to my article: RichardGage911's Incredulity: DEWS at the WTC.

Today I will dissect the presentation of Jim Fetzer, in preparation for the debate he and Richard Gage will be having on Saturday, where Fetzer will make the case for nukes being the destruction mechanism of the Twin Towers on September 11, and that the alleged planes on 9/11 were in fact not what we perceived them to be and Richard Gage will be arguing that actual planes impacted the Twin Towers and the destruction mechanism of the Twin Towers were bombs and thermite.

This clip of Richard Gage, is just too good NOT to include in this article.

I think Richard Gage must have seen it, as all he did when he was supposed to argue against nukes and no planes, he ended up ranting about Dr Wood and her book: Where did the Towers go? - Evidence of Free-Energy Technology on 9/11.

He didn’t even try to address Fetzer’s stance of nukes and no planes, which I already touched on, in my previous article.

Again, I must re-iterate; The debate is akin to the US Presidential elections but for 9/11 ‘Truth". The ‘battle” of the two most dishonest people on this subject.

Before I rip apart Fetzer’s stance on nukes, I do somewhat agree with his position on the no planes, BUT there are issues with what he tries to postulate. He has done some good work in the past, but he is still part of the bigger muddle up of 9/11 truth, as discussed in my article - 9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline. I also recommend you read my article, The molecular dissociation of the thermite & nuke theories.

One also need to define what is meant with no planes on 9/11;

Basically it’s been proven by 9/11 Planes Research, that NONE of the four alleged planes crashed at the said targets on September 11, 2001 - So what did, if indeed at all? Watch the full interview with Jerm Warfare, on his UK Column show here.

Also have a look at my article: 9/11 The Plane / No Plane debate settled.

Most might have forgotten about this CSPAN event in 2006, where Fetzer made the case for no hijackers on 9/11. (8 minutes) As did Elias Davidsson in 2008.

Initially Fetzer championed the work of Dr Wood, even doing lectures on her work, but once he got wind that she would be incorporating the work of John Hutchison, related to the work of Nikola Tesla and evidence of free energy technology, their relationship soured and he even threatened Dr Wood to NOT include it in her book.

In 2007, he was still championing her work, as per this interview below.

My question is, who got to you Jim?

(My apologies for the low quality of the video, as I had to dig deep in the internet archives to find this.) 7 minute video

I recently had the opportunity to take Fetzer on, on a Boston 911 presentation, Q&A.

With the background set on who and what Jim Fetzer is, we can get into the presentation he did last night.

In under the first 20 minutes, when referring to the PentaCON, he plays the b/s GIF, impacting the Pentagon. Pease also read my PentaCon article - When a missile AND a plane did not hit a target. Jim - YOU should know better!

Whilst we are on the PentaCON, I wil re-iterate how Jim Fetzer AND Richard Gage have snubbed first responders and members of Alpha Company, 3rd US Infantry, that helped clean up the mess from the plane crash on 9/11, who have come forward to testify that there was NO PLANE at the Pentagon. I have spoken to two of them, Adam Eisenberg and OEFSOFSOLDIER.

One should ask why first hand eye witnesses are being snubbed and not included in the DC event next week, yet people who weren’t even there are being promoted, David Chandler being the one arguing the government narrative that a plane indeed crashed at the Pentagon?

When discussing the Towers, Jim goes into the shady character, Lucky Larry Silverstein and indeed, those are valid points, but let’s also cover the distraction of his ‘pull it” statement for Building 7. (2 min clip) The real “pull it” was Building 6 - My article. Also - Building 7 didn't go down due to fires or controlled demolition.

Another point Fetzer brings up is the “dancing Israeli’s” which I see as patsies, to help with the pushing of the bomb narrative, just like Larry’s “pull it” comment.

The whole Israel connection and everyone losing their minds over it, is a wonderful distraction for the intellectually lazy. The narrative was put into play and promoted to keep people from realising the US Military industrial Complex’s involvement in the events on 9/11 and especially the black-ops technology involved.

Let’s address some of the disinformation pertaining to the “Israelis”.

Let's start with the "artists", Gelatin & “the E-Team” in the one tower, shall we...

Were they Israeli, or Austrian? Watch the videos below, before reading further…

The first part discusses the psyop and the second part, is where the artist talks about the boxes. The boxes were given to them for free, where they illegally built the balcony out of the tower window… BB-18 is a power distribution bus for electrical fuses, as in the fuse box that electricity goes through in a house or building, to prevent short-circuits. They're produced by the Littelfuse company. It's not a bomb fuse, LOL.

So, you need to be open to the idea that those boxes were given to them to push the explosive narrative…

Rebekah Roth pushed a lot of that bullshit with her fictional books, but I am not sure whether someone started it before her. She was later ousted as a possible government spook in 2015. Read more about her, here in my article.

There is truth in that there was some foreknowledge by some, but the conspiracy theory that no Jews died on 9/11, is just that - A conspiracy theory.

Who could the team behind 9/11 be then and who played what role, Jim?

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold has done some great work, in this thought experiment and I suggest listening to the full discussion - Link to the article, which I changed into a 50 minute watchable video. (6 minute clip)

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book "ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1." Not that we need any more fodder to combat the nonsense of Gage, etc. But just in case you're looking for more, their book contains plenty.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here's a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

This intro video on Operation Headfake was put together by John Herold.

Back to Fetzer’s presentation, where he makes mention of soil being trucked in, which is discussed in length in Dr Wood’s book, but Fetzer want’s to attribute it to a nuke.

He also does not mention ARA or SAIC, that were in charge of security and cleanup at the WTC - What do they specialise in? I would argue that Fetzer takes the attention away from the NIST subcontractors and the technology used on 9/11, that can free us from this false scarcity world we live in. (2 minute clip)

When discussing the impact dynamics of Flight 175 into the South Tower, Fetzer makes reference to the “nose out” dust explosion, that he tries to link to CGI, yet 9/11 Planes Research has done more than enough work of discrediting the narratives, remote controlled planes, CGI and TV fakery and just in this week, during an email to and fro, MES - Math Easy Solutions has put Fetzer in his place, proving that it indeed was a dust explosion in this clip, by syncing up the Keith Lopez 2nd plane footage and you can see the the plane is well past the obvious dust explosion and also, read 9/11 Planes Research’s nose out study.

Sorry Jim - You fail once again… Then to bring it home, let’s put the CGI narrative to bed, whilst explaining the “flash frame”.

Why Ace Baker's Video Fakery Compositing Theory Is Invalid - Read more.

Then if it wasn’t a plane or bombs that created the plane shaped holes, then what did?

These clips are from 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality - If you haven’t watched it yet, why not? I’ve just been telling my readers at nauseam to go watch it, to to understand all three sites on 9/11.

Fetzer goes on to mention the 2016, Richard D Hall’s 3D video Analysis of Flight 175 into the South Tower, which had Richard D Hall argue the use of 3D Volumetric Projection Technology, yet he refuses to mention the extensive ongoing work of 9/11 Planes Research for the last 15 years - I wonder why?

Then Jim, at long last gets to the destruction of the towers, especially the South Tower, wanting to argue buried mini-nukes in the basement. Only one problem Jim.

Jim, I suggest you read my in depth basement articles, here and here. Then whilst we are on the South Tower and it’s tipping top, you failed to explain the following: Angular Momentum and the laws of physics. Clip from this documentary.

Fetzer then goes on a tirade on tritium and more, and again lies that Dr Wood does not address this in her evidence. Sorry, Jim - You’re full of it. Dr Judy Wood talks about Tritium found at Ground Zero without the ionizing radiation.

Dr Wood does refer to a nuclear event - A Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reaction.

And during our email battle during this past week, Chris Bergier, PE - Licensed Mechanical Engineer, B.S. Aerospace Engineering, had the following to say to Jim Fetzer:

You really think German physicist Heinz Pommer is a brilliant 9/11 researcher?

Heinze Pommer presents his research in his following 9/11 Nuclear Demolition presentation.

At minute 1:17:00 he goes on to say: “You could have brought the Towers Down just with Thermite but you would have difficulty explaining certain radiation phenomena and the burning cars behind a wire netted fence with area sections on these cars both burnt and shiny at the same time!”



At minute 18:40 he says: “I was so surprised that I found it! The rising mushroom cloud over Building 7 which proves it was also brought down by an Energetic Nuclear Source Device deep under the Building.”



For Heinze Pommer to make these statements, proves to me that he really didn’t spend a lot of effort meticulously researching all the WTC 9/11 evidence.

For several hours, DEW’s caused materials from inside Building 7 to turn into dust and this aerosolized dust exiting one face only of the building causing a huge overhead dust cloud appearing for several hours after the Towers fell. Dr. Judy Wood irrefutably demonstrates this in her book “Where Did the Towers Go”.

The fact that Heinze Pommer has mistaken the dust cloud over Building 7 for a nuclear detonation destroys his credibility for all the rest of his 9/11 research conclusions that: “Nukes acting kinetically and thermally brought the Twin Towers down".



Heinze Pommer’s book “The Ground Zero Model” in my opinion is just one big fabricated technical falsehood designed to get 9/11 Truth Researchers to look away from the Real Truth!

Just for reference, the following is a video of most likely a 2.7 kiloton conventional mini nuclear bomb exploding in the port of Lebanon back in 2020.

The following website also explains the estimated magnitude of the Lebanon Port explosion and how a nuke was most likely used.

If your Nuke theory is correct then on 9/11, why didn’t we witness an explosion in Lower Manhattan 23 times more powerful than the one in the Port of Lebanon and why didn’t 250,000 people in lower Manhattan receive serious injuries and death from the explosion? Not to mention the 16 survivors in stairwell B of the North Tower 1.

Don’t forget my 30 years of engineering work experience in industry solving real engineering problems using principles of engineering statics, engineering dynamics, mechanics of materials, materials science, heat transfer and thermodynamics.

I have used this same engineering field of study to solve the 9/11 crime in figuring out what advanced technology they used to implement their Evil Magicians Trick.

I notice that you didn’t respond back to any of the points I listed in my email above.

The difference between you and me as a 9/11 researcher is, that I can respond to technical related questions with their appropriate answers. And yes, the advanced DEW technology used to bring down the Towers did not act kinetically or thermally like a conventional Nukes but did result in Magnetic-Electrogravitic-Nuclear reactions in the building materials of the Towers.

So the dust analysis from the Twin Towers will show that LENR (low energy nuclear reactions) occurred. Do you know the difference between a Lattice-Denabled Nuclear Reaction (LENR) and a Conventional Nuclear Reaction (Fission and Fusion)? - Chris Bergier, PE

Then as Richard Gage did in his presentation, Fetzer goes into the supposed high temperatures at ground zero, which Dr Wood has explained, was a cover story, for ongoing metal transmutation, during her presentation in 2007, and her book.

The myth of molten metal is also exposed by Prof David Hughes in his presentation and I also go into it in great detail in my article, WTC Molten Metal - Fact or Fiction?

The 100 days of "smoke" at ground zero. The COLD rubble pile at the World Trade Center... Metal transmutation and molecular dissociation.

The next thing Fetzer throws in is the California and Maui fires, but he forgets something important.

It's important to differentiate between "Hot DEW" and "Cold DEW" - the tech that destroyed the WTC on 9/11 generates little to no heat, whereas in the Maui and California fires, it's a bit different - with much more evidence of heat, but anomalous fires. The other important evidence to study is that relating to Hurricane Erin on 9/11.

It's important not to speculate and mix together different bits of evidence because it looks similar. Some folks do this to a much greater extent.

At the 1 hour 25 minute mark, he shows this picture, talking about Building 7 and the lack of rubble for the North Tower 1, yet he does not talk about Building 6?

In an interview with Jerm Warfare, that I was sitting in on, whilst the podcast was being recorded, I asked Jerm Warfare to ask Fetzer about Building 6 and he nearly fell off his chair! Read my in depth article on Building 6 here.

The gold heist story is also absolute hogwash. An urban legend. Read more here.

Fetzer goes on about Building 7 and the BBC, yet does not mention the report of CNN and HOUR before Building 7 went down, or the lack of a seismic reading for a 230 000 ton building, so again, read my article on Building 7 and don’t ask truthers about it.

And WHATEVER you do, DON’T ask them about the ANOMALIES with the 9/11 Orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust, because they can’t count past three.

Sept 11 is a crime that should be solved by a forensic study of the evidence. Before it can be determined who did it, it must first be determined what was done and how it was done.

The order of crime solving is to determine;

1) WHAT happened, then

2) HOW it happened (e.g., what weapon), then

3) WHO did it. And only then can we address

4) WHY they did it (i.e. motive).

Let us remember what is required to (legally) convict someone of a crime.

You cannot convict someone of a crime based on belief.

You cannot convict someone of a crime if you don’t even know what crime to charge them with.

If you accuse someone of murder using a gun, you’d better be sure the body has a bullet hole in it. And yet before noon on 9/11/01, we were told who did it, how they did it, and why they did it (they hate us for our freedoms); before any investigation had been conducted to determine what had even been done.

Many people have speculated as to who committed the crimes of 9/11 and/or how they did so. But without addressing what happened, speculation of this kind is nothing more than conspiracy theory, a phrase that also describes the 19 bad guys with box cutters story we were given before noon on 9/11/01.

Dr Wood’s research is not speculation and she’s been the closest to getting to the bottom of the who dunnit. Dr Wood did a forensics investigation of what happened to the WTC complex on 9/11/01. Jesse Ventura weighs in on his search for 9/11 truth.

For the final word, I’ll revert back to what Jim Fetzer stated himself.

And dear Richard Gage & Jim Fetzer - We await your submission for correction to NIST or taking your explosive evidence to COURT, which NONE of the opponents to Dr Morgan Reynolds & Dr Wood have done, in the last 18 years!

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11.

Were the towers destroyed by a gravity collapse? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by explosives? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by thermite? The evidence says no.

Were the towers destroyed by nukes? The evidence says no.

The answers to these questions can easily be found by studying the evidence.

The problem is NOT a shortage of evidence.

The problem is nobody wants to LOOK at the evidence and think for themselves.

Instead, everyone wants to be TOLD WHAT TO THINK by "experts" in the MSM, alternative media, the scientific community, the government, and the "truth" movement, but these "experts" spend the whole time covering up and muddling up the evidence.

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share