In a recent “9/11 War Room Zoom on 24 August”, Richard Gage made mention of how he is preparing for a “debate” against James Fetzer on 9/11 related narratives. One being the discussion of the plane / no plane narrative and this was a rather telling statement he made - 20 Years of talking about 9/11 and you state this?

The debate is akin to the US Presidential elections but for 9/11 "Truth". The “battle” of the two most dishonest people on this subject. Why is he bringing in DEW on a debate between him and Jim Fetzer, where Fetzer is a “no plane and mini-nuke guy”.

I have already done a very deep dive into the thermite narrative, A special presentation refuting 10 thermite points of contention against DEW on 9/11, and Dr Wood has also re-emphasized her position on the Refutation of Richard Gage’s Game in 2023, which you can download here. Richard Gage will never debate the evidence against a well versed DEW researcher, as he knows he would be demolished with facts, his bomb and thermite money makers cannot explain and that is why he’d rather do a clown show debate with Jim Fetzer and a presentation that hardly even addressed nukes. What a laugh!

James Fetzer is the nuke / mini-nuke narrative pusher and you can read more here and here for more on why nukes are a complete and utter nonsense talking point when discussing what happened at the WTC complex on September 11, 2001. But to bring it home, I will also address the nuke theory of Heinz Pommer.

The Veterans Today presentation by Heinz Pommer was quite a theoretical feat but puts the cart before the horse. It appeared he failed to ask the question: What happened on 9/11?

Dr. Judy Wood exhaustively describes what happened (before the cover-up which began immediately). Pommer's theory was pretty much blown away by Dr Wood's presentation. The giant cavern below the WTC complex was formed during geologic times not by a nuke on 9/11.

Videos of the basement below the towers show that there was little damage to the infrastructure in the basement and people walking through it without encountering any of the mythical pools of molten metal. Read WTC Molten Metal: Fact or Fiction?

A nuke below each tower would surely have damaged the walls of the 'bathtub', the dyke that held the Hudson back, which would have flooded Manhattan.

There was no evidence that there was any heat energy released in the collapses which Pommer said would have been necessary to melt the steel.

Steel, by the way, glows bright red before melting.

We did not see any red-hot steel or any evidence of extreme heat.

Cars appeared to burn in the streets surrounding the WTC complex, but the piles of paper on the ground did not combust.

Dr Wood had to be 'cancelled' because she was right.

Not the best presenter, but a hell of a structural engineer who immediately saw what nobody else did and spent years trying to get the word out.

Ironically, it was the '911 Truth' movement who took her down.

They could not rebut the evidence she gathered so they ignored it (Covid anyone?).

Wood's book, Where Did the Towers Go? "Evidence of Directed Free-Energy Technology on 9/11" introduces the evidence, that the work of Nikola Tesla had been used in the process. Nukes - The distraction behind door no 3;

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to, a black-ops cold DEW technology, that can direct energy to disrupt the molecular bonds of matter. (Direct or control – where it goes and what it does.)

Now, back to the presentation Richard Gage did last night and a breakdown of his statement regarding DEW and “The Hutchison Effect” taking down Building 7 and please read this article for a full explanation that Building 7 didn't go down due to fires or controlled demolition and Richard Gage KNOWS this!

You should ask him about the seismic reading of Building 7 and why he never plays any of the original audio of Building 7 going down? His take on Building 7 is provably WRONG! Is really funny seeing how animated he gets when he knows he’s making patently false statements about the evidence, dare I say he sounds desperate?

Have a look at these similarities of the Hutchison Effect and the anomalies in the WTC rubble.

Herewith a bit of a background on all the talking points he has, as discussed by Professor David A. Hughes in the clip below.

Contrary to the "nanothermite" hypothesis of the "Architects and Engineers for 9/11 truth," and the nuke theorists, the Twin Towers were evidently destroyed at low temperatures, revealing the reality of "Cold Fusion". Article

For the full presentation of the video clip above, please follow this link. Then also don’t forget the statement of Denis Rancourt on the “dust sample” study trying to sell the thermite narrative, which is based on flawed science, during a 2020 science debate.

It is really strange that during a presentation that is supposed to take on James Fetzer’s talking points on nukes and no planes, Richard Gage spends most of his time screaming about the work of Dr Wood?

Hey Richard, I’ve been calling you out for over TWO years!

Once someone actually takes the time to look at the evidence presented by Dr Wood, Richard Gage gets demolished! Full 2024 presentation.

The Forgotten Firefighters of Stairwell B of the North Tower - Read more here.

Now, dear Richard Gage, is everything that goes boom, a bomb? Read here and here.

If you want to have the best breakdown proving the alleged planes on September 11, 2001 did not crash at ANY of the four alleged spots, but were still airborne, after they allegedly crashed and what people actually saw, watch this presentation, by Mark Conlon writing here on substack, as 9/11 Planes Research.

Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer, shouldn’t forget about AA Flight 587 that crashed in NYC on November 12, 2001.

A whole industry has been created - A whole "truth" movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11. Have a listen and read their court filings.

Dr Reynolds' case was for the fraudulent plane impact reports.

Dr Wood's case was for the destruction at the WTC complex.

Lastly - Ask yourself the question: Did the perps who planned 9/11, forget to plan a cover up? What would that cover-up look like?

Read: 9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share