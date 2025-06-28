9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J Guti's avatar
J Guti
1d

Covid, vaccines & 9/11… all part of the same rabbi hole.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 replies by 9/11 Revisionist and others
mejbcart's avatar
mejbcart
21hEdited

Great post, as always;)) The slow awakening for everyone... That Tunguska event in 1908, is described using official science in 2008 at:

https://physics.ucf.edu/~britt/Geophysics/Readings/G9a-Tunguska.pdf

descending body, a stony asteroid hit the earth, and gave, like always, a reason for an evolution. Luckily the apes were not hit, so that part stays with us until this day, implying somewhat imperfect evolution.... When you study physics in EU, all the way to PhD level, you most probably never hear the name Nikola Tesla, you know Tesla as the magnetic field unit... It is hard to find an extensive doc from Maxwells original equations for EMF and scalar waves, apparently using quaternions. Tunguska is roughly around 180 degree in width (on the other side of the earth) away from New York, where Tesla lived. Thus having the scalar blow would imply their CURVED propagation, unless the wave went through the earth, not above it.. Luckily Albert came to rescue and explained everything with his General relativity in 1915, everything is curved now, a new spacetime is in action... It is really scary to have such a weapon, which can hit you behind the corner...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 9/11 Revisionist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture