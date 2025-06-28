Today has been a very interesting day indeed, as soon as I got onto Telegram and paged through Dr Mike Yeadon’s Telegram page. He seems to be delving into 9/11 and the work of the most silenced 9/11 scientist in the world. This is what he posted;

And he also posted this video;

Here is the video, if you’d like to watch it;

I left a comment, that he should watch Dr Wood’s 2012 presentation, that she gave at the Breakthrough Energy Conference, which Catherine Austin Fitts was also involved in and made mention to Tucker, except, she did not mention Dr Wood and 9/11. My article.

Today I will be attending, or be a part of an X space with Mike Bara that should make for an interesting conversation, as he is a self proclaimed UFO “guru”, which staunchly promotes the government’s official conspiracy theory of fire induced collapses and a plane hitting the PentaCON. It should be highly entertaining.

Today at 4PM Eastern, 1PM PDT, 10PM CAT, 9PM UK - X Space Link

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share