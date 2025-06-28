Dr Mike Yeadon getting stuck into 9/11 truth
The ex-Pfizer scientist is about to find the truth of the events on September 11, 2001
Today has been a very interesting day indeed, as soon as I got onto Telegram and paged through Dr Mike Yeadon’s Telegram page. He seems to be delving into 9/11 and the work of the most silenced 9/11 scientist in the world. This is what he posted;
And he also posted this video;
Here is the video, if you’d like to watch it;
I left a comment, that he should watch Dr Wood’s 2012 presentation, that she gave at the Breakthrough Energy Conference, which Catherine Austin Fitts was also involved in and made mention to Tucker, except, she did not mention Dr Wood and 9/11. My article.
Today I will be attending, or be a part of an X space with Mike Bara that should make for an interesting conversation, as he is a self proclaimed UFO “guru”, which staunchly promotes the government’s official conspiracy theory of fire induced collapses and a plane hitting the PentaCON. It should be highly entertaining.
Today at 4PM Eastern, 1PM PDT, 10PM CAT, 9PM UK - X Space Link
Great post, as always;)) The slow awakening for everyone... That Tunguska event in 1908, is described using official science in 2008 at:
https://physics.ucf.edu/~britt/Geophysics/Readings/G9a-Tunguska.pdf
descending body, a stony asteroid hit the earth, and gave, like always, a reason for an evolution. Luckily the apes were not hit, so that part stays with us until this day, implying somewhat imperfect evolution.... When you study physics in EU, all the way to PhD level, you most probably never hear the name Nikola Tesla, you know Tesla as the magnetic field unit... It is hard to find an extensive doc from Maxwells original equations for EMF and scalar waves, apparently using quaternions. Tunguska is roughly around 180 degree in width (on the other side of the earth) away from New York, where Tesla lived. Thus having the scalar blow would imply their CURVED propagation, unless the wave went through the earth, not above it.. Luckily Albert came to rescue and explained everything with his General relativity in 1915, everything is curved now, a new spacetime is in action... It is really scary to have such a weapon, which can hit you behind the corner...