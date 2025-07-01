It was amusing to listen to this Mike Bara fellow, never heard of him before, that allegedly worked in the space and aerospace industries, wrote a couple of books on UFO's etc, but he stumbles with basic physics, during our X space this past Saturday.

He is another person I can put on my list of people who lack any sign of intellectual humility and his mental gymnastics gives me the feeling he must be some sort of government spook, like most of the talking heads are in the UFO field.

You need to listen to our interaction, where Mike was dismissing the testimony Kage Strange, a first responder, discussing the lack of rubble and all the other strange anomalies that he witnessed at ground zero.

I had a field day on Mike’s Telegram page, after the X space, sharing more information and numerous of the people on his Telegram messaged me privately, stating how they are now suspect of him, especially after blocking me from his X and Telegram page.

The poor sod abruptly just ended the X space, when he saw that he's interacting with someone that can point out all his bullshit talking points and lack of a basic understanding of physics. I expected more of him, but hey, anyone still believing or promoting the official government conspiracy theory of fire induced collapses and planes, don’t care about the truth and aren’t worth your time to waste listening to them.

Now, before I share the recording of the X space, I’ll just remind you all of some basic physics, that I referenced, to make it easier for you to see through Mike’s feeble attempt to defend the government’s official conspiracy theory on the events of the day.

Revisiting Flight 175 – Speed is impossible. Let’s listen to what Professor Morgan Reynolds’ 2007 Qui-Tam case against NIST for SCIENCE FRAUD, on the 9/11 plane impact studies was about.

Let’s also listen to:

Ben Eadie – Aeronautical Engineer,

Dr Willem AJ Anemaat – PhD Aeronautical Engineering,

Capt Gordon Wilson – Aeronautical Engineer / Aviation Consultant,

John Lear - a Retired airline captain and former CIA pilot with 17 world records, including Speed Around the World in a Lear Jet Model 24 set in 1966.

He flew secret missions for the CIA in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa between 1967 and 1983 and for 17 years of his career he worked for several passenger and cargo airlines as Captain, Check Airman and Instructor.

He was certificated by the FAA as a North Atlantic (MNPS) Check Airman.

He also had extensive experience as command pilot and instructor in the Boeing 707, Douglas DC-8 and Lockheed L-1011.

In short - He knows WTF he's talking about.

Discussing air pressure, drag, aerodynamics and then let’s also look at the fraudulent NIST aeroplane impact report as well as the planted aeroplane fuselage and debris at the WTC complex…

And by the end of the video, SAIC and their “specialisation in impacts and explosions” and you’ll see they gave NIST fraudulent impact reports pertaining to the “planes” that supposedly hit the towers.

2007 Court filings by Dr Morgan Reynolds against NIST and Lear’s affidavit: https://nomoregames.net/2011/06/12/request-for-correction-by-nist-for-its-invalid-wtc-jetliner-animations-and-analyses/ (5 min video)

Then we also have our real world example, AA Flight 587, that crashed in NYC on November 12, 2001 - which should have been the wake up call for people to see the issues with the two planes that allegedly crashed into the Twin Towers. (4 min video)

Mike also make reference to time spent in a flight simulator and let’s share this flight simulator experiment done in relation to Flight 77’s approach of the Pentagon. (3 min)

Then for a last little bit of extra background, be sure to check out these three articles;

A must read is the extensive research of 9/11 Planes Research, here on substack.

Now, without further a do, the X Space with Mike Bara, who’s brain is in a jar, with ET on his way home. I added in some visual aides to show just how disingenuous Mike is. He didn’t expect he’d be up against someone that can count past three.

Looking forward to reading your comments on this interaction with Mike Bara.

