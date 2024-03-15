This is a rather tough subject for me to touch on, seeing I’ll be sharing very graphic footage, but we need to revisit the jumpers as well as the people who were never recovered in the rubble of the Twin Towers, post September 11, 2001.

We need to get to the bottom of what exactly the people in the towers were experiencing that made them make the decisions they did, as well as where so many vanished to. I suggest watching 9/11 Alchemy - Free Energy & Free Thinking for more background to this article.

Something that makes it even tougher, is that you have people writing substack articles, running Facebook pages, websites and more that would have you believe NO ONE died in the towers and that it was some sort of psy-op. I was attacked by one of these delusional people in the comment section of my article touching on the firemen locator alarms that were found, but NOT the firemen they were attached to.

I do not have time to humour people with such delusions, because people like that would want these following clips from the “Shadows over New York video series”, that covers a lot of the live footage on 9/11, make you believe these scenes are somehow faked. IT’S UPSETTING FOOTAGE, so please be warned. The eerie music is from Liberty Plaza.

We also had the recordings of those that were trapped in the towers and the 9/11 calls they made. These calls could give us some sort of an idea what they were experiencing.

Melissa Doi is one of these calls and for the full 26 minute 9/11 call from the 83rd floor, click here. She says it was very hot, but she "thinks" there is a fire, and all she could see was "smoke" aka it was actually dust... and she was able to breathe fine inside this dust / fumes, as she wasn’t coughing, she later fell asleep, so something else was going on... call transcript. Full November 2023 discussion with Dr Wood, can be found here.

Phone call by Kevin Cosgrove right before the South Tower disintegrated into dust... He was inside the northwest corner of the 105th floor, further indicating that there was very little heat in any of the Towers.

Then we have Edna Cintron (The Waving Woman) an employee for Marsh and McLennan, located on floors 93–100 of WTC1, standing right in the “plane” impact hole, another indication that there was very little heat.

Dr Wood has an idea of what could have been happening to the people in the towers.

What was found, and what was NOT found in the rubble of the towers?

Then we also found the fusion of metals and organic matter in the rubble, again an indication of the lack of heat during the molecular disintegration of the towers.

The meteorite is on display at the NYC Museum and if you look at it closely, it contains organic and inorganic material. So, how can paper make up part of the meteorite if extreme heat was involved as they claim? The 9/11 Falling Man photograph was taken by Richard Drew. The photograph was purchased by Elton John.

By the following Monday, September 17 the spin with regards to all the anomalies at ground zero was in full play. Remember for the first couple of days, the rescuers were running bucket brigades, the reporter mentions fires, but the cadaver dogs are walking all over the rubble field, as well as people? They had to explain the ongoing “smoke”, that gave the impression of fires as discussed in this article.

We’ve already discussed the mostly empty basements in this and this article. Is’t it strange with the flyover of the WTC site, how they do not discuss the lack of rubble as was reported on, on September 12, 2001 and see how little rubble is on the Bankers Trust Building.

Herewith a short memorial video dedicated to the jumpers. Please note, this video is rather graphic, so please take heed.

Instead of closing this article with a very depressing video, let’s listen to the last person to be found alive in the rubble at ground zero, Genelle Guzman.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

