The buildings were standing, quietly - Then a roar as the buildings disintegrated on a molecular level and as soon as the dust started to clear and the people were able to see the sun again, you heard a sea of locator alarms going off.

Locator alarms that were attached to firemen, some of whom were never found.

Watch the whole video... It will make shivers run down your spine.

Locator alarms on the street but no firemen - Firefighter talks about the very grim scene.

For more on the 16 survivors and their testimonies, including the “9/11 surfer” Pasquale Buzzelli, who fell from the 22nd story, click here.

A special presentation refuting 10 points of contention against DEW on 9/11.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

