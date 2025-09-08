This is my third and second to last article in the series pertaining to the clown show debate between Richard Gage and Jim Fetzer this past weekend. It really was akin to the US Presidential elections but for 9/11 ‘Truth". The ‘battle” of the two most dishonest people on this subject. There was a huge email exchange between the established truth movement talking heads and the members of various 9/11 truth organisations, that lasted for about a week, culminating on September 6th, 2025.

Please read - RichardGage911's Incredulity & Nukes on 9/11 - One big fabricated technical falsehood!

It all started with Jim Fetzer alerting these established truth movement talking heads and the members of various 9/11 truth organisations about his upcoming debate with Richard Gage. The people in the email chain were members, followers AND heads of Architects for an engineered truth, the International Center for 911 Justice, suppression, TAP (Truth Action Project), Boston 911, Colorado 911, the 911 War Room and lastly Richard Gage. If you have been following my writing, you should be well aware on how apt this statement by Elon Musk is, like him or not. (3 min video)

Now, I won’t bore you by sharing some of the exchanges, because it really was just a bunch of establishment hacks, spouting their drivel that they’ve been selling to over trusting truth seekers for two decades, that at times festered like small children arguing about a piece of candy and the ad hominem spouted by people in their 70’s is truly amazing to see. NONE of these talking heads or organisations have EVER taken their explosive evidence they proclaim of bombs, thermite, buried or mini nukes to court, never mind submitting it to NIST for correction of the bogus NIST Report.

One of the last emails to come through was from Dr Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez, one of the most intelligent and well articulated 9/11 researchers that has been championing truth from as far back as 2011 - Have a listen to his 2011 exchange with Richard Gage.

One email written by Joe Olson, who I cover in this article, titled The DEW cult posers, prompted Dr Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez to chime in and his email is worth a share;

Joe Olson: This thread originated from the Wood fringe, who should all be blocked as spam, the rest of us can continue a reasonable scientific debate, because few of us can conceptualize the magnitude of this crime alone - Joe O

Dr Abraham Hafiz Rodriguez: Excuse me Joseph, but I am not part of any cult, and I do not blindly follow anyone, including Dr. Judy Wood.

I independently studied the available body of evidence from 9/11 and arrived at the same conclusion as Dr. Wood, based on my own studies of the evidence. Anyone who still does not understand the irrefutable fact that directed energy weapons were used to destroy the all 7 WTC buildings on 9/11 is suspect for either being disingenuous or for lacking critical thinking skills.

Please note, I used to mistakenly think that explosives, nukes, thermite, etc., could account for the damage, but that was based on reviewing only the small amounts of evidence that Gage, Fetzer, and others, choose to present, while ignoring the large quantities of evidence that thermite, nukes, and other explosives, do not explain.

Once I learned that there was many more pieces of evidence available, I began studying it, and it became clear, in fact, it became obvious, that directed energy weapons were used on 9/11, and you can even see the steel disintegrating into fine dust in mid-air with your own eyes if you look closely.

You can literally watch steel disintegrating into fine dust in mid-air as it falls to the ground. Not exploding, not melting, nothing. Simply disintegrating into fine dust in mid-air until the solid portions vanish, like Alka-Seltzer tablets in water.

Even the lathering up process is not explained by explosives of any kind, including nukes. You can literally watch large quantities of dust pouring out of the WTC buildings for hours prior to the final destruction.

Nuclear bombs, thermite, and explosives of any kind, do not cause building interiors to pour out large quantities of dust for hours and hours.

Anyone promoting nukes or thermite or explosives at this point is either seriously impaired in their ability to think critically, or, in the case of well-documented controlled opposition agents like Fetzer, Gage, and Duff, they are being purposefully disingenuous.



Most people do not understand the 9/11 attacks as well as they think they do, including most 9/11 “truthers.” Please study the following evidence and draw your own conclusions. Read his X thread here.

Thermal and kinetic forces of any kind (e.g., nuclear bombs, explosives, thermite, airplanes, jet fuel, etc.) are not consistent with the large body of empirical evidence from 9/11 for an enormous number of reasons, such as the lack of ionizing radiation at ground zero, University of Alaska magnetometer data, Columbia University NYC seismographic data, WTC1 'lathering up', WTC7 'lathering up', disappearance of most of WTC4, vertical cylindrical holes in surrounding WTC buildings, numerous survivors in WTC stairwells, mostly undamaged WTC shopping mall, spontaneous 'weird' fires around ground zero, 1400+ 'toasted' and warped cars up to half of a mile away, ground zero fuming for years without high heat, strange window breakage patterns around ground zero, shriveled WTC steel beams, strangely curved WTC steel beams, wavy WTC steel beams, vertical axis 'rolling up' of WTC steel beams, spontaneous rapid rusting of metals around ground zero, spontaneous rapid rusting of Bankers Trust steel beams, shriveling and warping of Bankers Trust metal beams, lack of high heat, cool temperature of the dust, unburned paper, unburned clothing, unburned pedestrians, objects fusing with unburned paper, glowing and molten materials, minimal seismic impact of the towers, spontaneous explosion of Scott air tanks, numerous similarities between 'The Hutchison Effect' and phenomena observed at ground zero, and much more.

IRREFUTABLE 'Introduction to the Evidence' 9/11 Video Series

WTC7's destruction may have looked like a controlled demolition using explosives or nukes, but the observed 'lathering up' process, the minimal seismic impact, and many other pieces of empirical evidence from 9/11, conclusively show us that this was not the case.

The truth is far more important than most people realize, including most 9/11 "truthers."

WTC7 underwent a 'lathering up' process prior to its destruction, similar to WTC1. Large quantities of dust spontaneously poured from virtually the entire south face of the building for hours before it was finally destroyed. The office fires in WTC7 were contained to only a few floors.

This dust / 'lather' is clearly not smoke from those small office fires.

This process was captured on video, and a link to some of that video recording is included below. This is one of the many pieces of forensic evidence from 9/11 that are not explained by thermal or kinetic forces of any kind (e.g. airplanes, jet fuel, explosives, thermite, nuclear bombs).

The empirical evidence from 9/11 is overwhelmingly conclusive, because there is only one thing that can explain it all, and nothing else comes close.

Only the general category of weapon technology known as 'directed energy weapons' (DEW) can explain all of the empirical evidence from 9/11, and it does so completely and irrefutably.

In other words, a general type of weapon known as a 'directed energy weapon' was used to turn the WTC buildings mostly into dust in midair on 9/11, and this conclusion is irrefutable because the large body of publicly available, easily verifiable, empirical evidence from 9/11 shows us this beyond any reasonable doubt.

Jetfuel, airliners, explosives of any kind, and all other types of destructive forces are not even remotely consistent with the large body of empirical evidence from 9/11, but directed energy weapons are overwhelmingly consistent with the evidence.



These resources further clarify why it is false and unscientific to claim that nuclear bombs were used on 9/11:

Please study the large and conclusive body of verifiable, physical evidence from 9/11, including the Columbia University NYC seismographic data,

University of Alaska magnetometer data,

United States Geological Survey (USGS) dust analysis,

National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) AVIRIS thermal imaging,

NASA AVIRIS dust and iron (ferrous/ferric) spectrometer imaging,

7 total WTC buildings destroyed on 9/11,

WTC1 & 2 steel turning to dust in midair,

WTC1 'lathering up',

WTC7 'lathering up',

WTC2 falling dust trails,

WTC1 & 2 minimal seismic impact,

WTC7 minimal seismic impact,

WTC lack of P-wave seismic signal,

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) verified Hurricane Erin (category 3),

WTC1 & 2 rapid speed of destruction,

WTC1 & 2 top-down direction of destruction,

WTC7 'free fall' destruction, disappearance of most of WTC4,

vertical cylindrical holes in surrounding WTC buildings,

relative lack of rubble compared to explosive controlled demolitions,

lack of major damage to surrounding non-WTC buildings other than Bankers Trust,

rapid spontaneous rusting of WTC metals,

rapid spontaneous rusting of Bankers Trust metals,

1400+ 'toasted' and warped cars up to 1/2 mile away,

numerous flipped cars,

spontaneous 'weird' fires,

ground zero fuming for years without high heat,

truck loads of fresh dirt being hauled in and out of ground zero for years,

numerous unharmed survivors in WTC stairwells,

mostly undamaged WTC shopping mall,

mostly undamaged PATH trains,

mostly undamaged WTC 'Bathtub' foundation,

presence of dust 'fuzzballs',

strange round window holes,

shriveled WTC steel beams,

strangely curved steel beams,

wavy steel beams,

vertical axis 'rolling up' of steel beams,

thinning of steel beams,

holes in steel beams,

Bankers Trust warped and shriveled metal beams,

objects fusing with unburned paper,

missing file cabinets,

missing office machinery,

missing office furniture,

missing toilets,

missing door knobs,

lack of high heat,

cool temperature of WTC dust,

unburned paper,

unburned clothing,

unburned pedestrians,

elevated levels of tritium,

lack of ionizing radiation,

glowing and molten materials,

spontaneous explosion of Scott air tanks,

numerous similarities between 'The Hutchison Effect' and phenomena observed at ground zero, and much more.



The large body of empirical evidence from 9/11 is overwhelmingly conclusive, because there is only one thing that can explain it all, and nothing else comes close.

Only the general category of weapon technology known as 'directed energy weapons' (DEW) can explain all of the empirical evidence from 9/11, and it does so completely and irrefutably. - Abraham

Then in closing, I would like to share two clips from interviews with Dr Rodriguez;

Know the difference between a conclusive body of evidence and that of a theory or hypothesis.

Dr Morgan Reynolds and John Herold are excited to share with you their just-published book "ChatGPT and 9/11: A Thought Experiment with Artificial Intelligence Volume 1."

Not that we need any more fodder to combat the nonsense of Gage, etc. But just in case you're looking for more, their book contains plenty.

See Chapter 43 about limited hangouts as well as Chapter 44 about the 9/11 truth movement. Here's a link to the Kindle edition & a link to standard color printed edition.

There are three camps of truth awareness.

Camp 1 - The government narrative

Camp 2 - The government approved counter narrative, filled with truth tellers, that don't tell you the full truth, it's also filled with charlatans and operatives to muddle up the truth and most truth seekers get stuck in camp two.

Camp 3 - The uncomfortable truth, where the truth gets ridiculed, censored and the algorithms make sure you don't get to camp three easily.

Remember the "freedom of speech, limited reach" on X?

Join us in "Camp 3" on September 11, 2025, to hear the real story of what happened on 9/11.

- Dr Morgan Reynolds (The OG “no planer”)

- Matthew Naus (Ex-Richard Gage Events coordinator)

- Adam Eisenberg (PentaCON whistle-blower)

- Mark Conlon aka 9/11 Planes Research

- Keith (NPNK)

- MES (Host and 9/11 researcher)

- Me – 9/11 Revisionist

1 PM PST / 3 PM CST / 4 PM EST / 10 PM CAT / 21:00 GMT (UK)

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share





