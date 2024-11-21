Thank you for reading part six of the 9/11 Reality Series, by my long time friend, Conspiracy Realist, who holds a BSME / MBA.

The information contained within the 9/11 Reality Series is sufficient and necessary to declare that both the official 9/11 narrative and controlled demolition explanations for WTC 1, WTC 2 and WTC 7 are indisputable frauds.

Simply stating the official story to be false is specious virtue signaling.

By proclaiming provably incorrect destructive mechanisms (controlled demolition, bombs-in-the-buildings, nano-thermite, mini-nukes) for WTC 1, 2 and 7, Gage, AE911 et al risk immunizing the actual perpetrators under the double jeopardy prohibition.

Disinformation 9/11 “truthers” (Richard Gage, Leroy Hulsey, Alex Jones, David Ray Griffin, Stephen Jones, James Corbett, Kevin Ryan, Ted Walter, David Chandler … ad nauseam) and their sycophant followers do serious damage to the cause of bringing the actual 9/11 perpetrators to justice.

Only Dr. Judy Wood has provided consistent, accurate, all-encompassing explanations for what actually took place at the World Trade Center Complex on September 11, 2001.

Two of the many topics explained in her magnum opus Where Did the Towers Go? - The Evidence of Directed Free Energy Technology on 911 are Toasted Cars (1/2 to 3/4 of a mile from Ground Zero,)

and Hurricane Erin (headed directly for NYC land fall later that day).

The US FedGov explanation for 9/11 is a false flag LIE!

The Global War OF Terror against Afghanistan, Iraq, Yemen, Libya, Syria, etcetera and was launched because of that lie.

4.5 million innocent lives, 38 million displaced and $8+ trillion have been the costs and rising.

Since 09-11-2001, virtually every past and present member of the House, Senate, Executive, Judiciary, Intelligence Services, civilian and uniformed US Military command structure have undeniably covered up 9/11 Reality, committing prima facie high treason and unleashing the totalitarian Surveillance State on We the People via the USA PATRIOT Act.

9/11 was / is a trauma-induced, mind control operation. ( 3 minute video)

The correct determination of WHAT HAPPENED must precede any declaration of WHO ACTUALLY DID IT. (46 second video)

“If you find from your own experience that something is a fact and it contradicts what some authority has written down, then you must abandon the authority and base your reasoning on your own findings.” - Leonardo da Vinci

As self-governing citizens of a constitutional republic (it is not a democracy), We the People are ultimately responsible.

We must hold our agents - the States, US FedGov and military - accountable for war crimes.

We must demand and accomplish the immediate cessation of all overseas military actions and return all troops. ALL the perpetrators and ALL those in authority must be prosecuted with extreme accountability for crimes against the peace.

Biblical Christians are to be truth tellers. This series is an effort in that regard.

It may be freely reproduced and distributed only in its entirety, so long as there are no modifications, changes or misrepresentations of it and the original source materials.

Additional reading;

