9/11 Revisionist

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MYSTIC BAZAAR's avatar
MYSTIC BAZAAR
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Another great article. The new study is obviously a way to try control the narrative again. From reading all of Mark's research and doing my own deep dives, I completely changed my beliefs. What was being tracked in the impact areas on 9/11 were all referred to as primary, unknown or VFRs which shows ATC couldn't identify what they were tracking. All the flights are discussed by their numbers after their alleged impacts miles away from where we were told. Aa11 was being discussed and had its tail number identified way after impact, ua93's transponder was turned on after impact giving its location no where near shanksville, same with the other 2. Marks research makes it clear that the planes were all still airborne. This study seems like another way to control the narrative, maybe too many people are starting to realise from just the ua175 videos that there want a physical plane. I noticed from my tiktok that when I posted plane or no planes? Videos, the majority of people no longer believe there were actual planes. With more people waking up, this study appears to be a way to keep people thinking their CD and RC planes theory is what happened and keep people from really considering the truth. It's more choosing what evidence to acknowledge.

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