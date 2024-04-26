I know, not another plane article, haven’t you written enough on the planes?

The official narrative most of us believe 20+ years later is that four planes, the first plane flight 11, flew into the North Tower, flight 175 flew into the South Tower, flight 77 into the PentaCon and flight 93 hoodwinked us at Shanskville. BUT what if they didn’t. What does the official telemetry data say? This is a presentation explaining exactly what the official telemetry data as well as live TV broadcasts show that directly contradicts the governments official narrative. Put your seats in the upright position and get ready for take off.

Please arm yourself with this information below, which explains and demonstrates, that none of the "officially" named planes crashed at the named targets on 9/11.

American Airlines Flight 11 (North Tower)

AA11 had no Emergency Locator Transmission (ELT) at the time of the crash into the North Tower. An ELT was reported by the pilot of US583 to Air Traffic Control (ATC) at 8:44am, which is 2 minutes before AA11 “allegedly” crashed at 8:46am. However, the ELT signal could not have originated from AA11, because it is not possible to manually activate an ELT in Boeing 767s, as stated by Paul Thumser an experienced ex-pilot and was a radar operator and trainer on 9/11, who was interviewed for the 9/11 investigation.

The lack of an ELT for AA11 is also relevant because AA11 was reported as still being airborne after 9am on the NOARD communication recordings, so there would be no ELT. It was stated in the recording that AA11 heading towards Washington. The latitude and longitude coordinated given for AA11 shows it was 5.77 miles past the North Tower.

It was also confirmed to be AA11 because AA11’s tail number given for this plane.

United Airlines Flight 175 (South Tower)

We were told UA175 took-off at 8:14am in the official narrative, however the Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) show that UA175 took-off at 8:23am. Again, as with AA11, there was no ELT activated at the time of the crash at 9:03am, however the same pilot of US583 who reported the previous ELT, also reported at 8:58am, which is 4 minutes too early for it to be UA175 which allegedly crashed at 9:03am.

The pilot reported he had heard another faint ELT, however as with AA11 being a Boeing 767 aircraft, UA175 is also a Boeing 767 aircraft which are unable to have the ELT manually activated by the pilot. Plus, would we truly believe that the suicide hijackers would activate the ELT. UA175 had several Aircraft Communications, Addressing and Reporting System (ACARS) messages sent to the plane, which were received by the plane. The ground station locations to which the ACARS messages were sent from show that the plane was over Pittsburgh and Harrisburg which is nowhere near New York near the time of crash at 9:03am.

This proves that UA175 was still airborne. This shows the plane did not make a turn and head back towards the South Tower. An even more anomalous piece of evidence to show UA175 still in the air long after the alleged crash was captured on MSNBC news at 10:25am, where Flight Explorer a real time software program which operates in real time with the FAA showed UA175 flying over Connecticut.

Just to add, UA175 appeared to be flying in the direction back to Boston Logan Airport.

American Airlines Flight 77 (Pentagon)

DCC Radar evidence that was released under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) shows that AA77 did not turn around on the Kentucky & Ohio boarder as we were told, but continued in its flight path and flew over Missouri and St Louis Airport towards Kansas before turning around and heading back to Missouri before disappearing off radar. (Possible landing at St Louis Airport?)

There was no ELT activated at the time of crash. This shows that AA77 was nowhere near the Pentagon at the time of the “alleged” crash but was still airborne.

Again, AA77 was still in the air, this would explain the lack of an ELT.

United Airlines Flight 93 (Shanksville)

We were told that UA93 took-off at 8:42am, however Bureau of Transportation Statistics (BTS) logged UA93 as taking-off at 8:28am.

Official evidence also shows that UA93 was still Airborne according to ACARS messages which show through the Radio Ground Stations, that UA93 was flying over Champaign, IL, near Chicago which is well over 500 miles away from Pittsburgh. This is also corroborated by Col. Marr, who said UA93 was circling over Chicago.

Another strange anomaly is that the Air Traffic Control’s last coordinates placed UA93, 15 miles past the crash site in Shanksville, PA, proving that it could not have crashed at the site. Also, how could UA93 be over Champaign IL, and be 15 miles past the crash site, which shows the plane in two different locations? To add, UA93 did activate an ELT at the time of crash, which should have been the case, yet again lending more weight that UA93 did not crash in Shanksville, PA. According to Lind Justice on communication recordings, UA93 was flashing over Hagerstown, which is 67 miles past the crash site in Shanksville, PA. And to lend even more weight to UA93 still airborne and where it was heading, UA93 was shown on Flight Aware as having landed at Reagan National Airport 10:28am.

According to the Commission investigation files, UA93 requested a flight to Hagerstown, which was changed to Reagan National Airport. According to many mainstream media sources, UA93 filed a new flight plan from the plane, with its destination to Reagan National Airport with an Estimated Time Arrival of 10:28am.

The 9/11 Commission tried to play down the change of flight plan, but it was widely reported, and contradicted in the 9/11 Commission investigation files, say an attempt was made by the hijackers, to change the flight plan, but failed, because the alleged hijackers radioed the wrong sector which was out of range. Linda Justice also claims she pushed through the Reagan National Airport flight plan as a “best guess”, but how did Linda Justice know she was tracking UA93, because there would not have been a data block to identify UA93.

Justice’s account is contradictory because she also said UA93 was flashing over Hagerstown. The question is, how did she know it was UA93 if its transponder was switched off? Plus, Hagerstown is 67 miles past the crash site in Shanksville, PA.

As we can learn from much of the official evidence, none of the 4 planes crashed at the named targets on 9/11. As confirmed by the NTSB Final Report, none of the 4 planes activated an ELT, meaning the evidence is conclusive, none of the named planes crashed on 9/11.

Seismic evidence for the Pentagon and Shanksville, PA also proves this, along with strange anomalous seismic readings for both WTC towers, along with fluctuations in the Earth’s magnetic field at all 4 plane events on 9/11.

Simply put, neither plane crashes nor missiles cause the Earth’s magnetic field to fluctuate, something else did.

