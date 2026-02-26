People saw something in the sky, took pictures and video, there is NO denying that.

Anyone that pushes the CGI narrative or remote-controlled planes are disinformation agents, or are seriously compromised, or has done f-all research, aka reading.

Now, what did people see / hear / take pictures of, and videoed in the sky over Manhattan on September 11, 2001? 🚨 Former CIA officer Robert David Steele:

Retired FBI Agent John Desouza on what people saw in the sky on 9/11.

First, we need to start with basic flight physics, aerodynamics, Newton’s 3rd law and basic impact dynamics.

1. Real world example that demolishes the narrative or should have people sit up and take note that something is wrong with the official narrative, is the crash of Flight 587 in NYC on November 12, 2001. The plane got its tail wing sheared off by the pilot and as soon as the plane exceeded 240 knots under 10 000 feet, and as it was falling out of the sky, the engines sheared off. See video lower down in article. 2. Researchers called Boeing to ask if a commercial jet could exceed 500 mph at 700 feet altitude and the reply was NO! 3. This was also confirmed by aeronautical engineers and a multitude of commercial pilots. 4. If you bother reading 9/11 Planes Research’s work, you will also come to find the official NTSB data and ACARS, PROVE beyond a shadow of a DOUBT that BOTH flight 11 and 175 were STILL AIRBORNE well AFTER they allegedly crashed. 5. NOT one ELT was registered for ALL FOUR alleged planes on 9/11. The AFRCC (Air Force Rescue Coordination Center) informed the 9/11 Commission that NO ELT’s were activated, at all between 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m., within a radius of 50 nautical miles (about 57.5 miles) of JFK International Airport on 9/11. This is an absolute “OFFICIAL FACT”, that neither American 11 or United 175 crashed at the North and South Towers, the officially named targets. Source. 6. Then there is the optics – People refer to the black whale image from the east of flight 175, and if the optics aren’t doing what it’s supposed to do, then one needs to ask the question why. 7. Taking all this into account – The people saw, heard, took pictures of, and videoed a real time illusion. 8. For those that know, the term “Project Blue Beam” comes to mind, or more descriptively 3D Volumetric Projection Technology. 9. On how the plane shaped holes were created, watch the documentary - 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality, linked below.

Read: Going in Search of Planes in NYC on 9/11 - Revisiting 1st Responders’ Accounts

Creation of the plane shaped holes (From 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality)

Dr Judy Wood on the plane shaped holes;

Now, go do your due diligence, and go read Dr Morgan Reynolds 2007 Qui-Tam whistle-blower case against NIST, for fraudulent impact studies, and the affidavit of John Lear…

John Lear - a Retired airline captain and former CIA pilot with 17 world records, including Speed Around the World in a Lear Jet Model 24 set in 1966.

He flew secret missions for the CIA in Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa between 1967 and 1983 and for 17 years of his career he worked for several passenger and cargo airlines as Captain, Check Airman and Instructor.

He was certificated by the FAA as a North Atlantic (MNPS) Check Airman. He also had extensive experience as command pilot and instructor in the Boeing 707, Douglas DC-8 and Lockheed L-1011. In short - He knows WTF he’s talking about.

Read: The Fantasy Flights on 9/11 - The biggest hurdle for 9/11 truth seekers and normies

2007 Court filings by Dr Morgan Reynolds against NIST.

Full documentary here: 9/11 Alchemy - Facing Reality

Rumble Link & YouTube Link

The Suspension of Newtonian Physics on 9/11

A Plane conversation with Dr Morgan Reynolds & 9/11 Revisionist - Article & Interview.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11;

1. Problem solving skills

2. Group Think

3. They just can’t handle the implications

Dr Wood 2012 presentation: Watch it here

Condemnation, without investigation, is the height of ignorance - Albert Einstein.

The 9/11 Plane & No Plane debate settled - Most probably the best distraction of WHAT happened on September 11, 2001

9/11 FACTS that hurt people’s feelings - 43 FACTS that cannot be explained due to jet fuel, bombs, thermite or nukes - Read more here

