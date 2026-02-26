9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
2h

Thanks for all these plane/no plane resources in one article.

Reply
Share
ALtab's avatar
ALtab
2h

It’s nearly impossible to believe that there is this kind of evil…..that’s why people can’t see this. Normal people absolutely cannot comprehend it exists. But. it. Does.

Thank you for the consistent approach to getting this truth out!

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 9/11 Revisionist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture