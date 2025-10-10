This is a re-upload of the information contained in this article.

One of the unsung heros of 9/11 truth, is Dr Morgan Reynolds.

He was one of two astute professionals seeing the issues with the government’s official conspiracy theory of what happened on 9/11. He raised questions pertaining to NIST’s fraudulent aeroplane impact studies for flights 11 and 175, that allegedly crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001.

You can read his 2007 Qui-Tam whistleblower case here.

A lot of misinformation and disinformation has been put out over the years regarding the planes on 9/11, with documentaries like September Clues, In Plane Sight, Loose Change, just to mention a few… Recently the 9/11 truth movement, under the banner of the International Center for 9/11 Justice, suppression, has resurrected the totally ludicrous and provably impossible narrative of remote controlled planes, which 9/11 Planes Research and I broke down in a discussion in March of this year. Listen here.

Through all of my research and seeing through all the disinformation out there, as well as people not being able to apply basic physics to what they were presented with on 9/11, I have been wanting to speak to Dr Reynolds for quite a while and on Good Friday, we had a great conversation, mulling over his involvement in the initial formation of the Scholars for 9/11 truth, way back in 2005 and then all the shenanigans that took place in the subsequent years. A lot was covered and you’d be able to learn a lot about how the 9/11 truth movement is actually steering people away from the truth and what an ongoing COINTELPRO operation it is.

In this discussion, we go over when he realised that something was a miss, the 9/11 Scholars, his 2007 Qui-Tam whistleblower case, the so called truther celebrities that are defrauding good intentioned truth seekers out of their money, just how easily people got fooled and how difficult it is for people to admit to themselves that they have been bamboozled. Get the popcorn, whilst we expose these disingenuous fraudsters. Rumble link to the interview.

Mentioned in the conversation, Eddie Bravo brings up Dr. Judy Wood on Joe Rogan’s show with Alex Jones in 2019 and it turns into Alex Jones arguing he’s not covering up 9/11... Alex Jones is showing signs of “edge behavior“. When people reach the limits of what they know, or are comfortable with, they often exhibit large rises and falls of energy, quickly dismissing something, changing the subject, etc..

In other words, they vibrate.

On September 27, 2025in a reply to me, Alex Jones replied to the above video posted on X, Alex Jones outright and blatantly lied about having Dr Judy Wood on his show.

A whole industry has been created - A whole “truth” movement, to have people NOT look at the evidence presented TO COURT in 2007, all whilst they are gaslighting good intentioned truth seekers with stories of remote-controlled planes or drones, CGI TV video fakery, bombs, and thermite for a controlled demolition or even buried or mini nukes.

Making sure people NEVER look at the anomalies with the 9/11 orphans, buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building, because if people do, they will immediately see the problems with the 9/11 truther narratives that are being SOLD to them.

Good intentioned truth seekers are FUNDING the greater cover-up of the truth of what happened on 9/11. Have a listen and read their court filings.

