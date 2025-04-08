Wow, what an interesting week it’s been. So much happening, so much 9/11 talking points, a buzz on social media…

Then another 9/11 truther celebrity meltdown, building on what transpired in December 2024. Read all about it here.

On Sunday evening March 30th, YouTube censored Jeanne Traduction’s French translation of 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality. Reason given - "Hate speech".

In the introduction below, she had emphasized a little too clearly that the planes observed on 9/11 were not real planes. Fortunately, the re-uploaded version, without her introduction, is still online, but unfortunately it has lost a few thousand views, even though it’s garnered a confirmed 16 000 views in 24 hours on the re-upload.

Share this documentary as much as possible to counter the censorship of YouTube.

Then on Monday March 31st, Andrew Johnson was interviewed by Sonia Poulton and here is a short clip of the full 50 minute interview, where Andrew Johnson mentioned me as being a bit more confrontational than he is, and he also appreciated the term given to Buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust, as the 9/11 orphans, which I must give all credit to my friend Conspiracy Realist, who also wrote a 7 part, 9/11 Reality series, which you can read here… (4 minutes)

During the interview with Sonia, Andrew mentioned his first face to face interaction with Richard Gage in 2023, during a truth summit and I highly recommend you read more about it in this article.

Here is the clip he was referring to during the interview. (5 minutes)

Back to the subject of today’s article;

A 9/11 truther movement celebrity meltdown, take two.

It was rather interesting to see a long time member of Boston 9/11 truth, Chris Bergier penning the following e-mail to Prof James Fetzer, a day after Andrew Johnson laid into Richard Gage during his interview with Sonia Poulton, asking him about his flip flop, regarding the work of Dr Judy Wood. For background, please listen to this interview with Fetzer in 2007, at the Madison Wisconsin 9/11 conference. (11 min)

Here is the full email Chris sent for others to read. It's LONG, and mixes in some Q-Anon stuff too, which I do not subscribe to, but still Chris makes some valid points;

Dear Dr. James Fetzer,



My name is Chris Bergier, PE and I have been a 9/11 Truth Researcher and Activist with Boston 9/11 Truth since 2013.

Just before waking up to 9/11, my nephew made a bet with me that 9/11 was an inside job. I told him that 9/11 couldn’t possibly have been an inside job because the government would never be able to hold a secret as big as that and I’ll prove it you by researching 9/11 in great depth.

The more I researched 9/11, the more I knew that my nephew was correct and I was forced to admit to him that I lost the bet. Ever since that moment, I was compelled to find the Real Truth behind 9/11.

The fact that I have a B.S. degree in Aerospace Engineer and I’m a license Professional Engineer in the Mechanical Discipline and have worked for a Structural Steel Fabricator for 7 years and in Heavy Equipment Manufacturing for 20+ years positions me very well as a 9/11 Truth researcher.

I look at solving what actually occurred 9/11 as “One Giant Complex Engineering Problem” that I have been committed to solving for the last 15 years. As a committed Boston 9/11 Truth activist, I have passed out well over five thousand 9/11 Truth flyers to the General Public at approximately 50+ Boston 9/11 Truth public outreach street events since I joined the group 12 years ago.



Thank you for interacting with members of my Boston 9/11 Truth group a few months back regarding important 9/11 research. Thank you also for doing your 9/11 special presentation back on 9/11/2021 in Memorial of Robert David Steele.



I personally got to meet Robert David Steel in Providence Rhode Island one month before he passed away during is Un-Rig tour. See the link of us in a photo together.



He let me speak to a group of about 70 members at his outdoor gathering where I handed around my original 1967 News Everyone at the gathering was astonished to see News Week article. This Newsweek article was released just prior to David Rockefeller building the Twin Towers. I believe the real intent of building the Twin Towers was to use them in a future psychological mind control operation on the American People, to establish the New World Order and to grant public permission for our Government to go to any war of its choosing. Did you know that David Rockefeller served as a military intelligence officer during WW2?



Starting at in your Robert David Steele presentation, you acknowledge the important research into the 9/11 Hologram Plane theory of Richard D. Hall from the UK. Richard Hall gathered over 40 video clip footages of the plane hitting the South Tower and used it in his Flight 175 data 3D radar analysis to show that there was a real craft moving in the same direction as Flight 175. The radar data showed that there was a real craft 1,200 ft to the right projecting a holographic image of the Boing 767 hitting the South Tower.

In analyzing Richards research, I did find in one of his videos taken from New Jersey City of a black dot moving at the same velocity as the plane hitting the South Tower. See link to a gathering of screenshots showing the black dot which could have been the UFO craft projecting the holographic image of the plane colliding with the Tower with crash dynamics as if the Tower magically turned into soft butter.



There was also an eyewitness that said while he was sitting in a gas station just outside of Manhattan on 9/11 he saw a Dome Shaped Flying Saucer hovering up in the air. See following video of the eyewitness.



Therefor we have radar, video and eyewitness evidence of what was most likely the UFO craft projecting the holographic image of the planes on 9/11. I wouldn’t be surprised if this UFO craft was used an hours later at the Pentagon because I remember one eyewitness on a News Show who stated: “I witnessed the Pentagon suck-in the plane.”



In your Robert David Steele Memorial presentation, you support the hypothesis that a Nuclear Device located in the Basement of each Twin Tower using Kinetic Energy and High Heat was used to bring down them down. See following link of a photo of an unusually shaped steel beam that was found in the Bankers Trust building on the 15th floor.

The Bankers Trust Building was located right next to the Twin Towers and was damaged from falling debris. Notice how the flanges of the beam are buckled like a lasagna noodle at just one end while there is still un-burnt paint on the beam. Any experienced steel fabricator knows that when they apply a weld on a painted steel beam that that the paint burns off in the vicinity of the weld.

After carefully examining the unusually shaped steel beam which option do you think is true?:



OPTION 1: The nuclear device in the Twin Tower basement caused the beam to get very hot approaching the melting point of steel and its flanges in one small section buckled locally like a lasagna noodle with just a minor axial load applied to it. However, since they used special paint developed for secret flying craft over at Area 51 to coat the steel when constructing the Bankers Trust Building, the paint did not burn off the beam.



OPTION 2: Directed Energy Weapon Technology that was used to molecular disassociate the building materials in the Twin Towers had a residual effect of causing the steel beam to go through a cold temperature jellification process. The steel in the beam lost all of its strength bearing abilities and the Euler's formula no long would be able to predict it's buckling failure methods. Just a minor axial load caused the flanges to buckle like a lasagna noodle and since the beam was at ambient temperature the paint never burnt off and it still looks freshly painted.



At minute 1:29:00 in your presentation, you state that materials from the Twin Towers were ejected into the glass structure at the Winter Garden. Note that the Winter Garden is approx. 730 ft away from the center of the North Tower. Dr. Wood stated that the technology used to bring down the Twin Towers used a Magnetic-Electro-Gravitic-Nuclear process.

There could have been some magnetic repelling forces between pieces of building sections as they fell to the ground disintegrating into dust. It is also important to consider that a high school baseball player standing at a 1,000 ft. elevation on the North Tower could launch a baseball horizontally at 63 mph and it would land approx. 730 ft. away at ground level from the base of the Tower.

See following link to projectile motion calculator using the equations of fundamental Newtonian physics.

Any high school physics student would conclude that kinetic energy developed by the baseball players arm muscle can hardly compare to the kinetic energy developed by a conventional nuclear detonation. When you use the term projected laterally, I visualize a bullet being acted upon gun powder. The chemical reaction of the gun powder produces copious amounts of expanding gases that cause the bullet to accelerate rapidly. The bullet’s kinetic energy instantly increases and its projectile motion now becomes lethal if impacting biological material.

However, when we look at the Twin Towers collapsing on 9/11, we see the following phenomena that would not be classified as projectile motion. Imagine you are holding a bunch of un-cooked straight spaghetti noodles in your hands. Then imagine that all the spaghetti noodles instantly become 75% fully cooked. The bunch of spaghetti noodles will fall laterally and downward in an arching path away from its center. The DEW’s are having the same instant effect of all the core and perimeter columns in the Twin Towers as we see in the following video, when compared to a conventional demolition.



If a soft spaghetti noodle building column was 1,000 ft tall, it could fall over and land 730 ft away. The DEW’s are causing the steel columns in the towers to jellify and dustify as the Tower collapses.



At minute 1:25:00 you state in your presentation that we are witnessing the molecular disassociation of the Spire as a result of the nuclear weapon. This explanation can’t possibly hold weight because nuclear devices use high combustion and heat energy to affect their acted upon materials. The spire is turning into dust because it is being acted upon by a Directed Energy Weapon that uses neither thermal nor kinetic energy to disassociate the molecular bonds in the materials.



Just for reference, the following is a video of most likely a 2.7 kiloton conventional mini nuclear bomb exploding in the port of Lebanon back in 2020.

The following website also explains the estimated magnitude of the Lebanon Port explosion and how a nuke was most likely used.

If your Nuke theory is correct than on 9/11 why didn’t we witness an explosion in Lower Manhattan 23 times more powerful than the one in the Port of Lebanon and why didn’t 250,000 people in lower Manhattan receive serious injuries and death from the explosion?



When I met with Robert David Steel, he talked about his close personal friend Juan O’Savin who has very close ties to the Upper Echelon in our US Military and appears on many Truther shows. At minute 1:25:00 Juan O’Savin states in the following video.



“We have Satellite Based DEW technology where they park a Satellite 24,000 miles up in outer space in geostationary orbit. These Satellite are then capable of beaming down DEW’s using intersecting microwaves and where the waves interfere, is where you have the desired effect. At minute 1:42:00 in the following he states that they used this technology to Dustify the Towers on 9/11.



The 9/11 Perpetrators most certainly used these Satellite Based DEW’s to carve out the multitude of 25 foot dia. holes in the WTC wreckage and these holes were certainly not the result of a Conventional Nuclear Detonation Device in the basement. Just take a look at aerial photos of the WTC wreckage aftermath.



Physicist Heinz Pommer wrote the book “The Ground Zero Model” where he argues that there were nuclear devices placed under each Twin Tower to bring them down.



Heinze Pommer presents his research in his following 9/11 Nuclear Demolition presentation. At minute 1:17:00 he goes on to say: “You could have brought the Towers Down just with Thermite but you would have a difficulty explaining certain radiation phenomena and the burning cars behind a wire netted fence with area sections on these cars both burnt and shiny at the same time!”



At minute 18:40 He says: “I was so surprised that I found it! The rising mushroom cloud over Building 7 which proves it was also brought down by an Energetic Nuclear Source Device deep under the Building.”



For Heinze to make these statements, proves to me that he really didn’t spend a lot of effort meticulously researching all the WTC 9/11 evidence. Building 7 was being dustified from inside out just as the Twin Towers were as Dr. Judy Wood irrefutably demonstrates in her book “Where Did the Towers Go”. For several hours, materials from inside Building 7 were turning to dust and this aerosolized dust exiting one face only of the building causing a huge overhead dust cloud appearing for several hours after the Towers fell that Heinze Pommer has mistaken for a nuclear detonation.

Is physics Heinze Pommer using sound scientific observation and judgement when he makes these statements in his 9/11 Truth research?



There was a Brazilian news channel reporter who caught a video of a wave of dust magically penetrating through the wall face of one of the Towers that you can see in the following video starting at minute 0:59. Also see attached still photo progression, link, showing this wave of dust in slow motion.

I wouldn’t be surprised if the peaks and troughs in the magical dust cloud strip coordinated with the DEW’s placed at floor intervals within the building that caused one face of the Towers to lather up as aerosolized dust magically penetrated through it using technology associated with “The Other Physics”.

Are you familiar with the Remote Viewing 9/11 session that the highly skilled remote viewer Dick Algire did? At minute 27:00 he draws the DEW gizmos that he claims were positioned inside the Twin Towers.He draws the DEW gizmos to the size of a fire extinguisher and dozens of them could have been positioned at designated floor intervals without anyone noticing. We can’t conclude that Dick Algire is 100% correct, however US and Russians have used secrete remote viewing programs in their military operations for strategic warfare. World renown remote viewer Ingo Swann admitted working for the US military for many years as a military remote viewer.

There is a news channel reporter that claims that the cars were burning up prior to the Towers falling down. Dr. Wood points out that because cars are on rubber tires, they are not grounded and create their own isolated static fields so they could also be affected by the DEW’s within the Towers. For the psyop to work on the American people, they needed the DEW’s to release copious amounts of aerosolized building dust magically through the Tower Wall faces simulating horrific building fires. The perpetrators needed all the aerosolized dust to amplify the movie effects of the Towers burning for their psyop to be “Effective” on the American People.



Based on Dr. Judy Wood’s research along with my own supplemental research, I have concluded that there were three phases of Directed Energy Weapons used on 9/11 and they all acted on materials non-kinetically and non-thermally.

FIRST PHASE: These DEW’s were planted inside the Towers causing the materials within the Towers to Dustify from inside-out causing tremendous amounts of what appeared to be smoke cover lower Manhattan. This smoke was really aerosolized building material dust. This would also explain why jumpers would remove their clothing prior to jumping out of the Towers. They did this from the torture of being microwaved. Better to jump out of the Building and end one’s life quickly than experience the incredible agony of being excruciatingly tortured by microwave DEW weapons!

SECOND PHASE: These DEW devices were planted at set floor intervals inside the building caused each Twin Tower to collapse from top down simulating a bunch of un-cooked spaghetti becoming 75% fully cooked then falling over as each spaghetti noodle disintegrating into aerosolized dust.

THIRD PHASE: Satellite-based DEW’s were beamed down onto the Twin Towers and the whole WTC site area. These satellite-based DEW’s acted just like “Buck Rodger’s Disintegration Weapons”. Structural parts of the Twin Towers like the spire spaghetti noodle corner column only 50% cooked was not soft enough to fall over so it needed to be instantly aerosolized into fine dust.



Pasqual Buzzelli testifies to have surfed down 15-18 stories of falling debris as the North Tower collapsed. He claims to have been in Stairwell B on the 22nd floor at the same time the North Tower started collapsing. When he landed, he was on the 4th floor in Stairwell B and was knocked unconscious for a short while. Then shortly after began to become conscious, cough and feel pain and there were no burns on his face and body. Then he looked up and there was nothing above him but blue sky because to his amazement the 110 story North Tower was completely gone. See his testimony in the following video.

If conventional nuclear devices using thermal and kinetic energy was used to demolish the building, there is no way Pasqual Buzzelli would be alive to tell his story.

I personally went to visit the 9/11 Museum and I witnessed with my own non-lying eyes a Holy Bible fused to a piece of steel at one of the Exhibits. Steel melts at 2,700 deg. F and paper burns at 451 Deg. F so the fact that the Bible is embedded into the piece of steel defies all conventional scientific methods of fusing the two materials together without damaging or burning the Bible’s delicate paper. The Bible’s paper is still in pristine condition with elongated drippings of steel over it and the remarkable passage in the Bible to which it is opened (Matthew 5:38) “Instead of an Eye for an Eye and a Tooth for a Tooth, you must Love your Enemies and Pray for those who persecute you” can still be clearly read at the museum. Probably the owner’s favorite passage so the Bible was slightly deformed to open in this position. The Bible is embedded into the steel just as if the steel magically turned to Silly Putty® and the Bible was pressed into the Silly Putty®.

Following is a video on how this Bible was first found by a fireman who gave it to a private individual who then donated it to the NYC 9/11 Museum.

Also watch the video (minute 0:30 to 1:30) of the Pope Francis touring the 9/11 Museum to see this miraculously preserved Bible for himself.

Dr. Judy Wood makes the claim that process of bringing down the Twin Towers was Magnetic-Electro-Gravitic-Nuclear process with similarities to the Hutchison effect. But many 9/11 Researches say that John Hutchison’s work was all fakery! Are there any independent scientists that can prove evidence of Low Energy Nuclear transmutations in Hutchison’s material samples? The answer is yes!



Bob Greenyer with Martin Fleischman memorial project examined one of John Hutchison’s samples and shows irrefutable proof that LENR is taking place. At minute 5:10 in the following video Hutchison Effect-Irrefutable Proof-The Sun Cannot lie.

“The sequence of images we see associated with Sun Spots is the mirror image of what can be seen on a metallic sample acted upon by John Hutchison’s lab equipment that shoots interfering microwaves within a static field. The sample was burned by plasma in a ball lightening fashion. John Hutchison is doing exactly the same thing as LENR (Low Energy Nuclear Reactions) and LENR is what the Sun is Doing!”



At minute 6:30 in an interview with Matthiew Estepho, Bob Greenyer states the following:

“I was able to show the Yin Yang impressions within the Hutchison sample structure where plasmoid (coherent structures of plasma and magnetic fields) and ball lightening clusters (luminous spherical phenomenon often described as a glowing orb that appear during or after thunderstorms) in combination with deposition of monopoles cause Mater to be Destroyed in the YIN side and Dumped Down to the YANG side.” This is the ‘Other Physics’ not taught in the Universities but developed in secrete by our military industrial complex over at Area 51.



In my opinion Dr. Judy Wood is the MOST INTELLIGENT, MOST COURAGEOUS and MOST ACCOMPLISHED Woman in AMERICAN HISTORY period!!!

It is very unfortunate that many 9/11 Truthers do not acknowledge her great achievements and sacrifices she had to take like losing her professorship to do the work that the “Responsible Adults” refused to do! One of the ways we know She is “Right over the 9/11 TRUTH TARGET” are the associated deaths around her:



1.) Michael Zebuhr - He was Dr. Woods research assistant and got shot in broad daylight by robbers that were trying to rob his mom and sister.



2.) Prof. Liviu Librescu - He helped Dr. Wood with her research at Virginia Tech and just happened to get shot in the Virginia Tech Shootings on April 16th, 2007 exactly 1 month after Dr. Wood filed a legal complaint to NIST on March 16th, 2007.



3.) Dr. Fred Bell - He died just two days after Jesse Ventura interviewed him on Jesse’s “Death Ray” conspiracy show which highlighted DEW’s being used on 9/11 and featured interviews with Dr. Judy Wood and her research. Link



4.) MIT University professor Dr. Eugene Mallove who wrote the book “Fire and Ice: Searching for the Truth Behind Cold Fusion.” and at his time the world expert on LENR technology is mysteriously murdered on 5/12/2004 by burglars when cleaning out his parent’s Rhode Island house. Anyone who calls themselves a 9/11 research should be familiar with Richard Hall’s 3 part show, on links to 9/11 the Cold Fusion-Free Energy-Cover up. Part 1 - Part 2 - Part 3.



Incidentally, just a day after Dr. Steven Jones raised his hand at the government sponsored press conference held on 3/23/1989 to desecrate Pons & Fleischman’s Cold Fusion-Free Energy research, the Exxon Valdez Oil Tanker sprung a leak on 3/24/1989 releasing 11 million gallons of crude oil into pristine Prince William’s Sound. It was Dr. Eugene Mallove who pointed this out at minute 2:35 in the following Dr. Steven Greer disclosure interview.



Dr. Judy Wood acknowledges Michael Zebuhr, Prof. Liviu Librescu and Dr. Eugene Mallove in her book “Where Did the Towers Go”. See excerpt from her book.



Wayne Coste, PE wrote a Tap Article back in 2019 with the following link, where he states that DEW’s could not have been used on 9/11 to bring down the Towers because their energy consumption by any conventional means is too great. Renowned whistle blower Bob Lazar in his original 1989 documentary claims to have worked on a project at Area 51 where scientists were reverse engineering a captured UFO craft piloted by biological beings originating from other planets. At minute 18:00 in the following interview he says that the energy source propelling the UFO Craft is as follows.

Element 115 is positioned in a reactor and bombarded with protons which turns it into Element 116. Element 116 then decays rapidly instantly releasing tremendous amounts of energy. This Energy is then used by the UFO craft’s gravitation generators that warp time and space so that inter-dimensional travel is possible.



At minute 24:00 in the following interview world-renowned Climate Truth Researcher Jim Lee with www.climateviewer.com states “I just talked to the Naval Research Lab and they said ‘We can’t talk about Ionospheric Heating used in Weather Control’. Jim Lee goes on to say “The fact that we can’t talk about this is a red-hot clue that this secret Weather manipulation technology is being suppressed. Then the Naval Research Lab goes on to say: “In 2015 we Sold the US Military’s Ionospheric HAARP Heating facility located in Gakona, AK to the University of Alaska. Then Jim states: ”That’s because you are now using Ionospheric heaters on Space Based Satellites, Right! Should I name those Satellites, I haven’t yet.”



I would not be surprised that 200 US Military Generals and Admirals who supported the new incoming Administration most likely celebrated by using these Ionospheric Heating Satellites in 2024 to generate the first White Christmas on Northeastern USA from Maine all the way down to NJ.

How does do you insure that the aerosolized building materials dust emanating from the North Tower doesn’t obstruct the visibility of the holographic image of a Boeing 767 hitting the South Tower? You manufacture Hurricane Erin which was parked 150 miles off the coast of New York on the day 9/11 to precisely control wind velocity and direction on lower Manhattan.



You state Dr. James Fetzer at minute 1:43 in a video you did on 4/25/2007:

that “It is very unfair that Dr. Judy Wood should be isolated in the 9/11 Truth Movement. If you stop and realized, we have been working on this stuff (Satellite based DEW’s) for decades. This has been a priority of the Airforce to develop space-based weapons that will allow us to control the Earth from Space. And you can’t do that unless these weapons have devastating power and that’s what they developed and we have never been let in on the secret”.



Why have you changed your opinion now Dr. James Fetzer that only Conventional Nuclear Devices and not advanced DEW Technology were used on 9/11?

I would greatly appreciate it if you could reply back to me on this important question with your detailed answer based on sound scientific and engineering principles.



Sincerely,

Chris Bergier, PE

B.S. Aerospace Engineering, Boston University, 1994

Licensed Mechanical Engineer

Boston 9/11 Truth activist since 2013

Ufologist and a member of www.neufor.com



c.c. To the Prominent Influencers in our 9/11 Truth Movement:

Richard Gage

Roland Angle

Barbara Honegger

Dr. Leroy Hulsey

Dr. Morgan Reynolds

Ted Walters (International Center for 9/11 Justice)

Richard D. Hall (#1 UK 9/11 researcher)

Andrew Johnson (#2 UK 9/11 researcher)

Mark Conlin (#3 UK 9/11 researcher)

Mathiew Estepho (#1 Canadian 9/11 researcher)

Craig McKee (#2 Canadian 9/11 researcher)

David Chandler

Wayne Coste, PE

Andy Steel

James Perloff

Captain Raul Angulo



P.S. For those that don’t think that the upper Commanding Echelon of our US Military is well aware of the 9/11 Crime and has most likely already brought justice to many of the 9/11 Treasonous Perpetrators consider the following:

- No President including Obama has been able to shut Down the GITMO facility with its Military Tribunal Courts.

- Colin Powel and Donald Rumsfeld both officially die less than 6 months from one another. Donald Rumsfeld died on June 29th, 2021 and Colin Powell died on October 18th, 2021.

- On 10-23-2018, a photo of Trump is taken in the Oval Office of the White House with group of 20 Generals and Admirals. 9 of them are lined up to Trump’s left side and 11 of them are lined up to Trump’s right side. See link to the photo

Now, as I stated earlier, Chris mixes in some Q-Anon stuff too, which I do not subscribe to, which in my opinion teeters on the brink of speculation, but I’m willing to listen to different points of view, take what I can, and leave what I have some issues with.

Fetzer replied rather quickly and thereafter Gene Laratonda (9/11 War Room)

Chris,

WOW! What a sensational letter. I am very impressed. (And your email list impresses me, too!) The US Geological Survey study of dust samples at 35 locations in lower Manhattan has been the most important factor affecting my inference that it was done using small nukes (along with the Pommer report). See my Review at VT has some 50 studies supporting the nuke hypothesis, by the way. Perhaps you could join me, Joe Olson, and Gordon Duff for a discussion on my "Raw Deal" show? That would be a Friday from Noon-2 PM/ET, if that works for you. I can send a zoom link to show photos and such.

DELIGHTED YOU WROTE.

Warm regards,

Jim

P.S. See also: On C-SPAN, Richard Gage leaves 9/11 Truth in a Time Warp

Let’s just remind Fetzer of what was found in the dust and what Dr Wood goes into great depth in her book, proving how Fetzer blatantly lies. (12 minutes)

Now, I’m not bore you with the to and fro that ensued, but towards the end of the e-mail exchanges, our favourite hypocrite, Gene Laratonda weighed in again, with the following;

What was the result when I logged in to the zoom call, this past Sunday April 6th?

I was kicked out within a minute - So much for “coming together”.

Could it be that Ol Gene was cheesed off that this past week a LOT of people were exposed to Dr Wood’s work due to multiple of my X posts going super viral?

One interesting revelation from the email interactions, was this audio clip of a conversation with Pete Santilli and Gordon Duff, senior editor of Veterans Today, discussing Black Ops, National Security & 9/11.

Duff also describes how Nano-Thermite does not exist, except for “6 grams of nano-thermite were made on the ISS according to sources supplied by Christopher Bollyn, ONLY as a failed propellant” and that Steven E. Jones knows nano-thermite does not exist, Jones works for the Defence Intelligence Agency, as well as Richard Gage, and Dr Judy Wood is RIGHT about what disintegrated the Twin Towers, Building 7 and caused the anomalies with the WTC orphans. (3min)

I must also state, Gordon Duff now seems to be in bed with James Fetzer with his dissemination of falsehoods, and especially when it comes to the promotion of “nukes on 9/11”, on Veterans Today and as Gordon Duff states, up to 40% of the information in Veterans Today is false.

After admitting Dr Wood is right, why would he be lying all these years? (2min)

Love him or hate him, the statement made here rings true, when you think of the 9/11 truth movement. (20 seconds)

Thank you for reading, thank you for watching, listening and still caring.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Come join the discussion on Telegram, find me on X and check out my Rumble channel.

Share