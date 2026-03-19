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Roy McCoy's avatar
Roy McCoy
3d

This is a welcome re-presentation and amplification of Wood's 2023 email reply to Schieder, particularly considering that the links in the original email don't work anymore. A lot of the material is already familiar to those who have followed Wood, but a lot of it bears repeating also to them. It's too bad the corporate figures at ARA and SAIC can't be brought to justice.

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1 reply by 9/11 Revisionist
Korpijarvi's avatar
Korpijarvi
2d

Great piece, thanks.

Re: Gage calling Dr. Wood a witchcraft practitioner--he's so incredibly bad at this (the name calling, the flying off the handle, being clueless how to handle a tough communications moment, sounding so petulant and petty) one is tempted to conclude that he was unwittingly placed in that position to aid in disclosure.

;^)

> "Truth Summit"

Well sure. We all know science is done by show of hands, right?

Again, thanks.

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