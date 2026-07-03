9/11 Revisionist

9/11 Revisionist

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HokuManaSan's avatar
HokuManaSan
11h

FINALLY. 😎👍🏾

—I will give this a cursory scan; then solid READ of your Post! I enjoyed an affable, intriguing and all too brief, layman’s acquaintance with the redoubtable Colonel Bearden many years ago, after becoming aware of Scalar Tech through my deep interest & research into UAP/UFOs (leading me to meet a sketchy CIA-type who told me *about* the Colonel ..)

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Mr Simo's avatar
Mr Simo
6h

Incredible work as usual N. 🇬🇧🙏

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