I must say that the last six months everyone seems to be talking about 9/11 as if it was just yesterday and I am amused to see just how wrong the alternative media talking heads are getting all their 9/11 talking points. Most of them should seriously consider firing their research teams, because after 23 years there is enough information out there for them to be able to see through all the bullshit narratives and misinformation peddled, if they actually just apply themselves and do actual research.

I was surprised to see Russell Brand weigh in with a ‘deep-dive” into 9/11, which in itself already is a joke, when the documentary they are basing their ‘deep dive” is the 2007 documentary, Zeitgeist. We are in 2025 and there are WAY MORE well researched 9/11 documentaries, that you can find here. Russel’s intro, when he states it’s the era of no bullshit and then stating he does not even know what the special, special Thursday show is covering, does not really inspire confidence in his knowledge of the subject he is going to discuss with his followers.

I have previously written about Russel Brand and how he needs to be saved from the 9/11 cult, as now Russell Brand has been bamboozled in his search for 9/11 truth and his researchers really need to do better. The COINTELPRO operation has now got them.

When it comes to investigating 9/11, people think that if they ask AI or watch one or two videos, they’d get the truth of what happened on 9/11, instead of actual reading, read research. The following statement by Prof Hughes, makes exactly that point.

What is so disheartening to see is that within 14 hours of his upload to YouTube and Rumble, it has amassed just over 200 000 combined views and his followers are being fed absolute bullshit.

When I started writing the article, whilst listening to his podcast, I thought Russel would be discussing what happened on 9/11 by looking at the WTC, Shanksville and the PentaCON, if you looked at the thumbnail, and all it was, was a bunch of waffling for 45 minutes before getting stuck into it and what did he run with? The government approved counter narrative of controlled demolition, as touted by the controlled opposition fraudster and truth-traitors, Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth, a narrative that gets completely demolished as soon as you study the evidence and count past 3, by looking at what anomalies there are with the 9/11 orphans.

The most laughable aspect is that one of his guys think the ‘planes” caused the dustification of the towers - Dear boy, you really need to wake the hell up.

Watch it at your own peril. Maybe they got better discussing Shanksville and the PentaCON, behind the paywall, but I seriously doubt it.

I recently put this together, showing how Joe Rogan and many other heavyweight researchers and celebrity truthers just really ‘don’t want to go there”, regarding 9/11.

