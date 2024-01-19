9/11 Revisionist

Bob, the Free Radical
Jan 19, 2024

OK, with all the noise going on, one thing is abundantly clear, that is the Media LIED

& the politicians LIE in support of the official fairy tale. There are bits that Prove beyond any doubt that the media lied, in that airliners do NOT penetrate skyscraper walls "like a hot knife through butter".

Many other things, are nebulous & very difficult to be certain about. but given "KE=.5M(V^2)" the deceleration of any plane striking a wall, must follow an exponential curve.

the major problem with presenting this info to the public at large, their whole world-view is shaken up by the revelation that the media lied. The consequence of the lies being wars of aggression & violations of this nations CONSTITUTION. This is heavy shit!

Gary’S
Feb 21, 2024

“What is presented in this book is not a theory and it is not speculation. It is evidence. It is the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened.” ~ https://www.wheredidthetowersgo.com/

