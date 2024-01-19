It’s been rather interesting to see just how intensely 9/11 has been discussed in the first 3 weeks of 2024 - It’s like there is a massive push to revisit the events of 9/11.

Richard Gage has come out firing on all cylinders, being hosted by Roger Stone, Alex Stein, Charlie Robinson and the Amber May Show. It seems as if he has a bit of an air of desperation around him these days, after all he got called out during the June 2023 Truth Summit hosted by Elsa Schieder, PhD and who can forget her two explosive articles she wrote:

1. A Personal Taking Stock on 9/11

2. REFUTATION OF GAGE'S GAME.

I wonder if the people who have hosted Richard Gage thus far in 2024, will be as receptive to the book “Where did the towers go?” as Elsa was? I should find out.

You remember that interview on Sept 5, 2023 when I took Gage on? Watch it here.

I’ve come across a new figure calling himself ENG-Anon, he sound Canadian I think, that is currently pushing the architects for an engineered truth’s talking points, so it will be interesting keeping an eye on him, as he’s planning to refute the use of DEW on 9/11 in an upcoming podcast, so I’ll most probably have to put a video together debunking the claims he’d be making in his presentation, so keep your eyes peeled.

Now, back to the subject of this article for this week.

The Half Empty Cup of Joe Podcast (1360 KHNC - Roar of the Rockies) hosted Jim Fetzer on their show on January 16, 2024 - Scroll down for The Amber May Show.

It was interesting to listen to because the hosts, Joe and Jason aren’t really in Jim’s camp with his theory of mini nukes. The talk started with talking points around the whole plane / no plane debate, which the hosts were having trouble to make sense of, because Jim was talking about CGI and then Holograms and he even brought in the research of Richard D Hall, a researcher that would never sit around the same table as Fetzer. It just goes to show, just like Gage in his talk with Roger Stone, how these talking heads take the work and phrases these researchers have coined and they then present it in a way as to have it seem these researchers are actually on their side of their argument and thus just proving once again how disingenuous they are.

By the end the hosts were should I say a little unimpressed, but interested in some of the other talking points he raises with regards to subjects that aren’t 9/11 related. The one hosts was still in the thermite camp and thus I decided to write them.

Let’s see if they get back to me.

Good day Joe and Jason

I’m writing you from Africa. This is relation to you having James Fetzer on 01/16/2024….

Please take note: I do NOT see myself as a “truther” or a “debunker”.

I need to share some info with you that you might find enlightening with regards to the alternative 9/11 narrative, since the establishment of the 9/11 “truther” movement…

To get to the bottom of 9/11 one needs to look at ALL the available narratives with regards to the demise of the WTC buildings and the damage we saw at ground zero….

This will be some research for you to do to wrap your heads around the real truth on the events of 9/11 and I hope you take the time to look at everything I’ll be sharing with you.

As an African, that is not too emotionally involved with regards to the 9/11 events, it allows me an outside perspective and not get my judgement clouded by emotion. Read my motivation here.

I’ve put in at least 3000 hours into revisiting 9/11 in the last two years, but my journey started in 2012.

Unfortunately the citizens of the US, are all suffering from PTSD, some to a larger or lesser degree.

This thought experiment is going to really challenge your world view and it is very difficult for people to break through their cognitive dissonance and I will give you the reason why…

9/11 was an attack on human consciousness, a trauma based mind control event that caused people, must like with Covid, to outsource their thinking to the MSM and then later to the various 9/11 “truther” heads that popped up to steer truth seekers into various talking points in order to have them argue amongst themselves and then, thinking they have been given the correct answer to their questions, to then just stop with critically thinking and investigating the MOUNTAIN of evidence that was ground zero.

In your conversation with Fetzer, he was asked about Building 6 – If you listen back, he did NOT answer your question.

Then, Fetzer and the rest of the 9/11 “truther” fraternity, like Steven E. Jones, Richard Gage, David Chandler, Johnathan Cole, Gene Laratonda and now Ted Walter (“International Center for 9/11 Justice”), suppression – ALL fail to discuss the ANOMALIES with the 9/11 Orphans – Buildings 3, 4, 5, 6 and the Bankers Trust building.

I suggest you read my article on what happened to ALL 7 Buildings with a WTC prefix – article link – before going further with what I am about to share with you.

I must also applaud you for seeing through the bullshit narrative your government has fed you, but unfortunately the 9/11 “truther” movement has been compromised from the start in 2005.

It begins with Steven E. Jones and Jim Fetzer, that established the 9/11 Scholars – This was a means to pull in the emerging truth seekers and identify possible future talking heads, people who are pointing out flaws of the official narrative that “normies” would gravitate to, and to then pick their brains on what information they have and then if needs be, neutralise them – academically of course.

I need to give you some background just who Steven E. Jones is – Please watch this 3 minute video, otherwise this email will be way too long.

There are two books that go into great detail with regards to the 9/11 “truther” movement being compromised.

9/11 Finding the truth - LINK 9/11 Holding the truth - LINK

The theories touted by the 9/11 “truther” movement are;

Controlled demolition Thermite, nano-thermite or thermate Mini nukes or buried nukes.

The thorn in the side for these heavily promoted theories, which have been blasted at nauseam to truth seekers, by the various “truther” talking heads, do NOT account for a myriad of anomalies that cannot be explained by their theories, no matter how well they present it with peer review papers and very intricate slideshows and more.

The thorn in the side to their THEORIES are the 16 survivors, at the bottom of the North Tower, between floors 2 and 22 that were descending in stairwell B of the North Tower. (Who the 9/11 “truther” talking heads NEVER mention.)

Listen to the interview with the “9/11 surfer”, Pasquale Buzzelli describing his fall from the 22nd floor, that was aired mid 2023 - LINK

Firefighter Lt. Mickey Kross was on the 2nd floor – his testimony

What these talking heads do is that they sell you a theory, using neurolinguistic techniques which comes over as plausible, but in actual fact it is leading you away from all the available evidence and anomalies that they just cannot explain…

What I’ve encountered since I’ve been studying 9/11, since 2012 and VERY intensely the last two years, is that there are 3 main issues people encounter when you want to present them with evidence of WHAT happened on 9/11 that points to an irrefutable conclusion, that just BREAKS THEIR MINDS.

1. POOR Problem solving skills

2. Group Think (Peer Pressure, running with the herd)

3. They just can't handle the implications (they wish it weren't true)

With regards to 9/11 you need to keep in mind, this was a well-orchestrated event, and you must not for one second lose sight of the fact that the people who planned 9/11 did not forget to plan the cover up. They knew people will be asking questions, so what do you do with them? You contain them…..

So, the people who planned 9/11, would also plan a multi-layered cover up.

You need to ask yourself the question – What would that cover up look like?

I’ve just shown you the talking points above do not take into account the pesky survivors (with all due respect to them and those that died)…

This is the layout of the cover up, as planned by the planners of 9/11…..

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.

Well, someone DID follow the evidence without a bias mind, or any preconceived theory that needed to have the evidence presented in such a way as to fit their theory of what they believe happened on 9/11, as is the case with the 9/11 “truther” talking heads.

Empirical EVIDENCE is the truth that THEORY must mimic.

This scientist, after completing the ONLY independent forensic investigation of what happened to 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on 9/11 (Who was also part of Steven E. Jones’ & Fetzer’ 9/11 Scalars – But left after realising what they were up to) then approached NIST in 2007 with the findings and filed a request for correction (RFC), which allowed this scientist to become a whistle-blower.

Steven E. Jones’ RFC made no mention of “molten steel” or thermite”.

Richard Gage and architects for an engineered truth’s submissions ALSO do not mention “molten steel or thermite”.

NOT ONE talking head touting nukes HAS EVER filed a RFC to NIST.

The next step this scientist took was to then file a Qui-Tam lawsuit against the 23 NIST subcontractors, under the False Claims Act, in 2007 – The suit was for SCIENCE FRAUD.

(There was another professor that ALSO filed a case against the same contractors, but for the plane impact studies.)

In 2009, this case was filed in the US Supreme Court, but unfortunately your courts are corrupted and the case was not heard – The judge did have some integrity though, and in his written summation stated, he is IGNORING THE LAW by not hearing the case. (Might he have felt unsafe if he had to proceed?)

After all the two biggest contractors were military industrial complex contractors – SAIC and ARA.

This case DOES NOT get mentioned by ANY of the 9/11 “truther” talking heads and when prodded about these two cases, they deny knowing about it or state they might have heard a flicker about them – have a listen to this.

The 9/11 “truther” movement does not like this scientist and they actively attack this scientists character, but NONE of them can refute the empirical evidence this scientist presents.

Wikipedia has had this scientist on a BLOCK LIST since 2010 - Article

Richard Gage has confirmed he knows about this evidence in 2010, and is actively NOT discussing it and whenever someone mentions the work of this scientist, they get banned from his platforms – Listen to this interaction with Gage in 2011

Then Fetzer after being a proponent of this scientist, whilst still involved with the 9/11 scholars, could not praise the work enough, just to turn on said scientist once the scientist figured out what he was all about…

Who got to Fetzer? that he now touts nukes, which he cannot prove – Listen to his praises of the scientist.

For a background to get you acclimatised to what this scientist concluded happened on 9/11, there are 3 documentaries you should watch, which I have put together.

Power, Patterns & Identification - LINK

9/11 A Plane Story (Uncensored) - LINK

9/11 Greatest Hits 2023 (Extended cut) – LINK (My personal interactions with “truther” talking heads)

I think I’ve given you enough to digest for now.

Feel free to write me back if you need more information, but if you really want to understand 9/11 and it’s complexities, please read my 50+ substack articles and work your way through my video library on Odysee and come chat on Telegram or find me on X.

Yours in the search for 9/11 truth & accountability

9/11 Revisionist

Odysee channel with over 500 video’s with various playlists on all the 9/11 talking points.

Telegram channel with 29 sub group talking points.

My substack with 52 articles so far. My X profile

My letter to The Amber May Show

Hi Amber

RE: The search for 9/11 Accountability

I need to bring something under your attention, after you've had Richard Gage on...

You need to see this 2010 interaction with Gage where he was asked about evidence with regards to 9/11 that he never discusses and then when you send him private emails or you mention this evidence, you get banned from his platforms.

In June 2023 he was asked to be part of a truth summit, hosted by Elsa Schieder, PhD and after her interactions with him, she wrote two rather explosive articles you need to read...

1. A Personal Taking Stock on 9/11

2. REFUTATION OF GAGE'S GAME

I myself had an interactions with Gage in 2023, where I asked him questions relating to Building 7, which has a MASSIVE ANOMALY that he just does not have answers for and which blows the controlled demolition theory out of the water. Please read this article.

Then on Sept 5, 2023 I asked him a direct question relating to IMPORTANT information pertaining to 9/11 and you'd be surprised to see he denies knowing about this important information, so why did he lie? Watch short interaction.

Please read THE TRUTH of WHAT happened to Building 7 - Article

You also have not heard the full truth of the world trade center.

WHAT exactly happened to ALL 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on Sept 11, 2001?

The following points need to be made regarding what exactly happened to the buildings and the observable evidence at ground zero, that the “9/11 truth movement” never touch on… Article

Then you need to read this article; Wikipedia's block listed 9/11 scientist.

Cancelled by Wikipedia for 14 years and counting.

If you have more questions, feel free to make contact.

9/11 Revisionist

Odysee channel with over 500 video’s and various talking point playlists.

Telegram channel with 29 sub group talking points.

My substack with 52 articles so far. - My X profile

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

