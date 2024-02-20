I recently commented on Sage Hana’s article about 9/11…

Now Sage has over 10 000 followers and she seems to be interested in finding 9/11 truth, but not fully, as I got to find out the hard way that many, whilst they do great work on finding truth, are still struggling with cognitive dissonance on many other subjects…

Here is my first comment on her substack article…

The whole 9/11 "truther" movement has been set up as the "controlled opposition" to the government narrative.

It was formed by Jim Fetzer and Steven E. Jones (captain thermite / Dept of Energy and CIA ties) back in 2005.

Dr Judy Wood / Morgan Reynolds and Andrew Johnson were involved for a while, until they figured out what the whole modus operandi was with the so called "9/11 Scholars for Truth" and left the organisation.

Then a concerted effort was launched to discredit Dr Judy Wood / Morgan Reynolds and Andrew Johnson...

Andrew Johnson has written about the distractors of 9/11 truth extensively and especially the industry created by a bunch of organisations that perpetuate a false truth narrative.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

1. 9/11 – Finding the Truth

2. 9/11 – Holding the Truth

The truth summit was organised and hosted by Elsa Schieder, PhD from June 12 to 23, 2023 and during the two weeks she had interviews with 21 “truthers” with vast array of differing subjects they specialise in and one of the guests was Richard Gage and let’s just say that Elsa was in for a surprise, when it came to the subject of the September 11, 2001 attack on America.

More on Elsa’s truth summit here: https://truthsummit.info/truth-summit-june-2023.html

Elsa Scheder has a triple disciplinary PhD - Psychology, Sociology, Literary Theory.

She has taught in 6 departments at the university and college level: Humanities, Education, English, Film Studies, Women's Studies, and Sociology. She was long a tenured Humanities prof at John Abbott College.

Richard Gage was one of the first interviews she had recorded for her “Truth Summit” scheduled for June 2023 and after posting about the interview to her contacts, she was contacted by numerous people for an additional 9/11 researcher that she must get a hold of and it ended up in some rather interesting additional conversations on the 9/11 subject.

I suggest you check out the following articles she wrote after the summit, make sure to check out the explosive comment sections as well as the rather explosive panel discussion on the close of her “truth summit” where two 9/11 “truthers” ended up having a sparring session and surprisingly enough most of the panelists DISAGREED with Richard Gage, Dr. Reiner Fuellmich included, as he recalled a recent interview he had with an ex-MI5 & MI6 operative.

1. A Personal Taking Stock on 9/11

2. REFUTATION OF GAGE'S GAME

A special presentation refuting 10 points of contention against DEW on 9/11, 10 February 2024

During the “Covid pandemic” (read hoax), we saw for the first time in history how specialists, professors, doctors (medical or intellectual) were being canceled in mass and narratives were put in place to have these “experts” (there are experts and then there are experts) were vilified, called names and made out to be kooks. Why?

Could it be due to the fact that what they had to say went against the approved government narrative? Then you also had the MSM and social media being weaponized to keep people afraid and to make sure people will not listen to these dissenters. Now, do you think that with 9/11 and narratives around what happened that day could not happen just like it did with covid? NO! Never, our government will never manage our perceptions and a "truther" movement either...

We have NEVER seen a solid building turn into a frothing sea of dust before 9/11 or after. I’ve watched hundreds of conventional controlled demolition of concrete buildings, steel structures, like bridges and more - I’m yet to find ANYTHING that looks similar.

Someone who did not outsource their thinking, wasn’t too traumatised and her consciousness stayed in tact - She immediately started looking at the whole event critically and started making notes, listening to what was being said on the TV and kept on observing….

Let me introduce you to the scientist who Wikipedia has had on a block list since 2010.

Any mention of this scientist is NOT permitted.

People should read Dr Wood’s book: Where did the towers go?

Time to wake up to the bamboozle, which is the so called 9/11 "truther" movement.

The ONLY independent forensic investigation of what happened to 7 buildings with a WTC prefix on 9/11 was done by Dr Judy Wood.

She also sued NIST's 23 subcontractors for science fraud due to their flawed studies and reports that made up the 10 000 NIST Report, in 2007.

Yet - the 9/11 "truther" movement NEVER mention her cases against NIST.

NIST used a technique that is not uncommon in science fraud and the technique that they used was basically to define their objectives in such a way as to make sure that they basically did not investigate what happened.

NIST set up its investigation so that the starting point was the moment after the alleged jetliners hit the towers which literally meant that they did not have to confirm that jetliners hit the towers and the fact of the matter is no jetliners did hit those towers. And then they concluded their investigation at the point where or when the towers were about to be destroyed.

Here you have a 10,000-page NIST investigation that investigated everything that happened after the towers suffered damaging explosions and then ended before the towers underwent their final demise.

Their language was “up to the initiation of collapse.” That is science fraud. - lawyer Jerry Leaphart.

As the world slowly stirs to consider what really happened on 911, we need direct unambiguous answers.

Challenge, Questions / Controversy between Where Did The Towers Go and the controlled opposition traitors like Richard Gage, Ted Walter, James Corbett, Steven E. Jones, Alex Jones, Jim Fetzer et al. must be embraced and directly answered.

The world needs to recognize that Directed Energy Weapons have been around for decades and were used on 9/11.

About 3,000 American people were murdered by the perpetrators in order to launch unfounded wars that murdered over 4 million innocent people.

We the American people, via the consent of the governed, are ultimately responsible for the actions of the UNITED STATES / United States / US FedGov.

We the People have to stand up and peacefully, resolutely fix the problem.

The same underlying technology demonstrated on 9/11 can be used to peacefully power the world with free energy or shatter it to pieces like a 1,000 mile diameter asteroid impact.

The time for conscious, fully informed choice has now come.

Now, I also commented on another person’s comment after which I got a scolding due to me “spamming” the thread… Now, this was my answer…

Actually not at all - Please work through my article and links.

Or at least read Andrew Johnson's two e-books, if you really are committed to finding the truth of what happened on 9/11.

You ever asked yourself the question why all these so called "truthers" are so dead set in attacking Dr Wood's character, yet NONE of them have been able to refute the mountain of irrefutable evidence she presents?

Why can any crazy "conspiracy theory" be allowed on Wikipedia, yet Dr Wood is on a BLOCK LIST on Wikipedia since 2010? NO MENTION of her is allowed.

Why did Richard Gage BAN anyone mention her work, who were paid subscribers to architects for an engineered truth, off his platforms?

Why did David Ray Griffin write 11 books on 9/11, yet NEVER made mention of her work and when he found that his name is mentioned on people's websites that are promoting her work, asked to have his name removed?

Why did David Icke write about DEW tech in his 2002 book with regards to 9/11, also sold her book through his website at the time and then did a 180 degree turn?

There is a concerted effort at play to have people NOT look at her work.

Official narrative – Jet fuel.

Option behind door no 1 – explosives,

door no 2 – thermite,

door no 3 – buried or mini nukes.

Just don’t look at where the EVIDENCE points to.

Work through this and give me an answer: https://911revision.substack.com/p/wikipedias-block-listed-911-scientist

After all, it is in the hope we can continue to have a dialogue, because if both of our motives are sincere, we are doing this to bring light to the cover-up of 9/11 and get justice, not just for those who died and continue to die, but also for everyone in the USA and the world that was affected by this most heinous crime.

In the search for 9/11 accountability.

Ephesians 5:11 - Have nothing to do with the unfruitful deeds of darkness, but expose them.

Galatians 4:16 - So have I become your enemy by telling you the truth?

The answer was so ladylike…

It once again goes to show people just cannot truly investigate all sides of the argument for themselves. They need to be spoon fed the answers, or just run with all possible arguments out there, in order not to have to defend what they hold to be demonstrateably true against any lukewarm attack on their position, or to be able to change their minds when presented with a more substantive argument / evidence.

There are 3 issues most people have when faced with the truth regarding the events of 9/11:

1. POOR Problem solving skills

2. Group Think (Peer Pressure, running with the herd)

3. They just can't handle the implications (they wish it weren't true)

A special presentation refuting 10 points of contention against DEW on 9/11.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book full of evidence.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF downloads: 9/11 – Finding the Truth & 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share

Share 9/11 Revisionist