From my substack article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-the-mastermind

“I usually tend to stick to empirical evidence and official steps taken when it comes to the events of September 11, 2001 but sometimes I also like to speculate a bit, because 23 years worth of people discussing September 11, 2001 can take you down a lot of rabbit holes and there are many when it comes to 9/11.

In my opinion, the people who got the closest to finding out who was really involved / part of the events of that fateful day and the cover-up of the truth behind 9/11, has been and still is Dr Judy Wood and Dr Morgan Reynolds, who BOTH took on the US government in 2007, after each fling a RFC (Request For Correction) to NIST, which in turn caused them to be whistleblowers and allowed them to SUE the 23 NIST subcontractors, compiling reports for the 10 000 page NIST Report, for SCIENCE FRAUD.

Dr Wood’s case was in relation to the destruction of the EIGHT buildings at the World Trade Center complex and Dr Morgan Reynolds case was in relation to the flight impact reports.”

Also read the following articles as a background;

D.E.P.S. - You'll be surprised to hear who the members are. 9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline - "The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Below follows a relatively interesting take of 9/11 by Dr. Joseph Farrell by Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt in May 2016 - that was part of the above mentioned article, but due to it being such a long article, most people won’t do their due diligence and work through the massive body of information that article contained, and I thought it important enough to bring it to your attention again. Listen to the 2 short clips.

Note: I do however disagree with him stating that there were other mechanisms in play separate from DEW, because if he had studied Dr Wood’s book, or even listened to this presentation, he will be well aware that what we saw on 9/11 was not a structural failure (collapse) or a controlled demolition by ANY thermal or kinetic mechanism.

Dr Wood describes the effects on 9/11 as Magnetic Electro Gravitic Nuclear Reactions.

The description of the interview by Dark Journalist:

Get ready for the most significant breakthrough in 9/11 research in recent years in Part 1 of this interview of Dr. Joseph Farrell by Dark Journalist, Daniel Liszt. (May 2016)

9/11 AND THE FASCIST INTERNATIONAL TRAP!

DARK JOURNALIST & Dr JOSEPH FARRELL

This discussion connects so many dots, confirmed by the dedicated work of other alternative researchers in the last decade.

The two delve deeply into Farrell's newly-released book, 'Hidden Finance, Rogue Networks and Secret Sorcery', which covers the role of an international Fascist syndicate in the events of 9/11.

Farrell asserts that this group is in possession of advanced Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) that were used to dustify the World Trade Center Towers.

Farrell outlines 9/11 as a three-level operation comprised of:

1.) The infamous "19 hijackers", who were used as a distraction by elements inside the

2.) National Security State (the group that is commonly the focus of non-mainstream 9/11 research) and

3.) A coalition of forces, which developed after the defeat of Germany in World War II, which is a powerful but clandestine remnant of the eugenicist “Nazi” Party.

This group is global and not relegated solely to Germany, by any means.

After WWII, this group continued to work behind the scenes, involving themselves in secretive, criminal activities, from drug-running to the development of the The Bilderberg Group, to a secret system of finance, which laundered the proceeds from the sale of stolen Nazi assets.

Today, it functions to processes the black market-derived income that funds their activities.

As is generally acknowledged in the Independent Media, this group infiltrated the intelligence agencies of the US, NASA and it has sympathizers in the Military Industrial Complex. This group also played a major role in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

This network has developed exotic technologies, including DEW, which were first developed in secret tests of torsion physics, in projects during Germany's Nazi regime.

These proprietary Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) were brought into play during the attacks of 9/11 to dustify the towers.

This Level 3 group infiltrated the Level 2 Neocon plan of creating this major "new Pearl Harbor", to pursue the aggressive policy of war in the Middle East, which we've seen over the past 15 years (up to 2016).

The infiltration of Level 2 was accomplished using the PROMIS software, stolen from its original developers and used by the Reagan Administration to spy on other countries with its "back door" capabilities.

This precursor to NSA's "Thin Thread" and PRISM programs have been sold to countries around the globe.

Thoughts on the 9/11 “truther” movement.

Listen to the full conversation: YouTube link

If you like reading my articles and listening to my jabbering and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not release payments to my country yet, I’ll really appreciate it, as sitting up to 4am to attend live 9/11 related meetings in the US requires the drinking of a lot coffee to stay awake.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share