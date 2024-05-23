I usually tend to stick to empirical evidence and official steps taken when it comes to the events of September 11, 2001 but sometimes I also like to speculate a bit, because 23 years worth of people discussing September 11, 2001 can take you down a lot of rabbit holes and there are many when it comes to 9/11.

In my opinion, the people who got the closest to finding out who was really involved / part of the events of that fateful day and the cover-up of the truth behind 9/11, has been and still is Dr Judy Wood and Dr Morgan Reynolds, who BOTH took on the US government in 2007, after each fling a RFC (Request For Correction) to NIST, which in turn caused them to be whistleblowers and allowed them to SUE the 23 NIST subcontractors, compiling reports for the 10 000 page NIST Report, for SCIENCE FRAUD.

Dr Wood’s case was in relation to the destruction of the seven buildings at the World Trade Center complex and Dr Morgan Reynolds case was in relation to the flight impact reports. (Dr Reynolds is scheduled to be interviewed live Sat, May 26th)

Have a listen to what Dr Wood’s court cases entailed. (Full interview here)

Who were the two main defendants and what do they specialise in? (Full docci here)

The above processes Dr Wood followed, if supported and widely promoted by the “9/11 truth movement”, would have had us all a LOT closer to knowing and proving WHO was behind the events of 9/11 - Anything else is pure speculation or a “conspiracy theory”, a phrase that also describes the 19 bad guys with box cutters story we were given before noon on September 11, 2001.

The information below, is pure speculation in certain instances, but it could help us compile a list of potential suspects and possibly eliminate other suspects.

One thing to remember is that the 23 NIST subcontractors must be our first port of call to unravel the cover up of the cover up, of the events on September 11, 2001.

Possible evidence linking David Rockefeller to being the mastermind behind the 9/11 crime.

1.) David Rockefeller served as an officer in military intelligence from 1943 to 1945. I’m sure he was exposed to the art of using a false flag to achieve a military objective during his time of service. Note that the CIA first came into existence back in 1947 two years after he served.

2.) In the April 3, 1967 Newsweek Magazine we see David Rockefeller posing with his watch. His watch is well shown like he deliberately wants you to see it! If you were to draw a line through the center of the page, it would intersect with his watch. The hands on his watch point to little hand on the 9 and big hand on the 11.

3.) Many biblical research scholars place the real date of Jesus’s birthday on September 11, 3 B.C.

Perhaps David had some delusions of grandeur regarding establishing his New World Order with false flag events that coincide on Jesus’s real birthdate?

4.) On July 1968, AT&T adopts 911 as the emergency calling number. I wonder why they choose these numbers.

5.) On August 1968, construction work on the North Tower began. David Rockefeller and his brother Gov. Nelson Rockefeller were the two individuals most responsible for getting the Twin Towers Built. Having worked for military intelligence, I wonder if David specifically designed the towers for their psychological effects of everyone watching one of the towers burn and then suddenly being traumatized in real time while witnessing a plane hitting the other tower with a huge explosion. A sure way to lay the ground to get our country to go to war with anyone they want to! The towers also symbolize the number 11 in 911.

5a.) David’s brother Nelson Rockefeller was vice president for 2 years under Gerald Ford. However, since David knew that he could always have more power than his brother if the spotlight was not shining on him!

6.) On Sep. 11, 1973 the Chilean Coup d’etat takes place.

Millions of the good people of Chile are very much aware of the damage David Rockefeller did to their country. See the video below of a young activist kicking David Rockefeller out of his country.

7.) In 1984 David Rockefeller and Ronald Reagan designate Sept 11th as Emergency Number Day. I wonder what type of emergencies they have in store for us?

8.) On Sep. 11, 1991, George Bush Sr. give his first New World Order Speech.

I wonder who helped him write his speech?

9.) The move the Matrix released in 1998 refers to 911 at two different places. Once when Neo hands over his passport expiring on Sep 11, 2001 and at the end of the movie when all the green number stop at system failure. Sys overlays 911.

I wonder who is behind the scenes influencing Hollywood?

10.) Aaron Russo directed the film “Trading Places” which was released in 1983. The film portrayed many scenes on the New York stock exchange from within the Twin Towers. Aaron Russo gave a famous interview to Alex Jones on 1/29/2007.

In this interview Aaron said that Nick Rockefeller befriended him and told him that 9/11 would happen 9 months before the event. However, there is no one in the Rockefeller family named Nick Rockefeller.

Therefore, one could easily theorize that Aaron was really talking to David Rockefeller instead of Nick Rockefeller but had to use Nick’s name so that he did not point his finger directly at David. If Aaron had mentioned David, this could have caused Alex Jones to have the rug pulled out from under his show quite abruptly! Aaron Russo who died from cancer (I wonder how he got it?) shortly after the Alex Jones interview also produced the anti-New World Order agenda movie Freedom to Fascism.

Aaron Russo also ran for governor of Nevada as a Constitutional Libertarian. We all know how popular Libertarians are with the New World Order elites.

11.) In 1974, Bernie Sanders writes and article placing the Rockefeller family fortune at 200 billion.

The Dow Jones Industrial average was 855 in Jan of 1974. If the Rockefeller family fortune followed the Dow Jones Industrial average, today it would be 24,439/855 x 200 billion = 5.7 trillion.

However, Forbes listed David Rockefeller’s wealth at only 3.1 billion. What a lie by a factor of a thousand fold! I wonder how effective one could be at “The Art of Sheeple Herding” if one had 5.7 trillion Dollars at their disposal?

12.) In Barbara Honegger’s “Behind the Smoke Curtain” presentation about the PentaCon attacks she refers to the fact that Wolfowitz, Perle, Chalabi and Khalizad were all students of Neocon Philosopher Leo Strauss from the University of Chicago.

Prof. Leo Strauss taught the philosophy: “The State needs enemies and must ‘fabricate lies for the many’ while its leaders ‘embrace the darkness’. “Those who are fit to rule are those who realize there is no morality and that there is only one “natural right” - the right of the superior to rule over the inferior.”Guess how Leo Strauss ended up coming to the University of Chicago? With a Rockefeller fellowship grant!

13.) In her 9/11 Pentagon presentation, Barbara Honegger forgot to mention that along with Wolfowitz, Perle, Chalabi and Khalizad that David Rockefeller also received his PHD in economic from the University of Chicago back in 1940.

Also, Dick Cheney’s wife Lynne Cheney was very active at the University of Chicago in the ACTA Group, and they were very effective in attacking the Lyndon LaRouche activists!

14.) In 1999, Eric Darton publishes the book “Divided We Stand”, a Biography of New York’s World Trade Center.

In the book on page 4, Eric Darton says the following. “The trick then is to make the World Trade Center disappear. You don’t have to be a terrorist, a demolition expert, or have a photo retouched. You just must go to the plaza and stand in the right spot.

Choose either Tower 1 or Tower 2 and walk right up to it-not to one of the broad sides, but instead, to one of its narrow, bevelled corners. Then look straight up.

Four million square feet of office space stacked a quarter mile into New York’s skyline have been transformed into a thin grey ribbon of highway, stretching into space. With a subtle shift of perspective, you have caused one of the most massive buildings of the modern era to perform its built-in vanishing act.” Where the heck did Eric Darton get the idea that the Twin Towers had a built-in vanishing act? I think we all know the answerer to this one!

Still sceptical about David Rockefeller role as mastermind behind the 9/11 attacks? Then be sure to watch the following Anonymous video.

When David’s son Richard Rockefeller went to visit him forth birthday party, it looks like David Rockefeller was not satisfied enough with just birthday cake, but he also had to consume his own son. See article where Richard’s plan just mysteriously drops out of the sky the next day when it was taking off just like Senator Paul Wellstone.

There is some more hard evidence pointing directly to David Rockefeller being the mastermind and chief of the 9/11 crime that is greatly overlooked by the 9/11 Truth community, and I’ll explain it as follows:

In 1908, a very wealthy American businessman approached the celebrated architect Antoni Gaudi with the request for him to design a Grand Hotel that was to be 1,086 feet tall. Incidentally, this Grand Hotel would have been approximately 80% of the height of the Twin Towers. This Grand Hotel was to be built in the exact location of the Twin Towers so that it could be framed by the Washington Sq. Arch.

If you were to step back from the broad face of the Arch and point a laser directly through the center of the Arch and perpendicular to the broad face of the Arc, your laser would have hit the center of the North Tower.

So, it is not a coincident that the Twin Tower got built by David Rockefeller back in 1968 at this significant location. The wealthy businessman’s name remains confidential to this day but there is very good reason to conclude that the name of this wealthy businessman was John D. Rockefeller.

The world’s first Billionaire and grandfather to David Rockefeller. However, the great work of investigating journalist Ida Tarbell exposed John D. Rockefeller as conspiring with the railroad companies to put all his competition out of business among with many other unfair business tactics.

So, in the public’s eye John D. Rockefeller got the reputation of being a vicious money grabbing octopus reaching out to devour everything in its path. For this reason, John D. Rockefeller stayed out of public view for the later years of his life and his plan for building the world’s largest building the Grand Hotel went by the wayside.

On August 16th, 2001 just two weeks before 9/11, Mayor Giuliani announced that they would be renovating the Washington Square Arch. They said the project would only cost $1.5 million but ended up costing $25-30 million and they ended up cutting down just about all the old trees.

Most New Yorker thought that the park was fine the way it was and were outraged with the unnecessary renovation. Incidentally, one major part of the renovating of the Washington Square Park was to move the water fountain 23 feet East.

At the water fountain’s old location, if one stood on top of it and pointed a laser directly through the center of the Arch, the laser would hit the Statue of Liberty.

But with the water fountain’s new location your laser would now hit the precise location of where the North Tower used to be.

Now the mastermind and chief of the 9/11 crime who operated is strict secrecy was probably thinking that maybe future historians will want to know who really was behind this essential 9/11 crisis act where the "Means Would Justify the Ends" of being able to have a “New World Order” ruled by the Elite Bankers. So perhaps this chief perpetrator would be compelled to leave some clues for them.

Refer to the video below for an illustration of these clues discovered by brilliant 9/11 researcher who calls herself Betsy Lee McGee.

In summery these videos illustrate the following photo sequence of the 9/11 event on our money when it is folded a certain way:

$5 Bill: Towers being constructed as framed by the Washington Sq. Arch

$10 Bill: North Tower Hit as framed by the Washington Sq. Arch

$20 Bill: South Tower Hit as framed by the Washington Sq. Arch

$50 Bill: Towers Collapsing as framed by the Washington Sq. Arch

$100 Bill: The water fountain that was moved after the park renovation as framed by the Washington Sq. Arch

That’s right folks, you all carried photos of the 9/11 event in your wallets & pocketbooks.

Please also listen to Joseph Farrell interview.

At minute 15:00 Joseph Farrell says that the hijacker Mohamed Atta lived in Hamburg Germany with Karl Duesberg and sponsored by David Rockefeller & Kissinger.

This proves that the Jews & Israelis were not the masterminds behind the crime but instead the New World Order Secret Society Club with David Rockefeller & Kissinger at the helm and by using the planned disinformation stories of the dancing Israelis, as everyone touts this banned Fox News Report as proof that Israel did it.

No one believing Christopher Bollyn’s presentations about “Solving 9/11” notices nowhere does he mention David Rockefeller as a perpetrator of the 9/11 crime or does he point a serious finger at SAIC and ARA and the 21 other NIST subcontractors, but you cannot disregard that A LOT of people knew that something was going to happen that day, as a lot of researchers have gone into depth on the insider trading, people not going to work the day, the war games and so much more bluff around WHAT happened to the Towers.

I would argue that Bollyn takes the attention away from the NIST subcontractors and the technology used on 9/11, that can free us from this false scarcity world we live in.

