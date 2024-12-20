I’ve had some interesting conversations during the course of 2024 and if you missed them, here are a few you might want to give a listening to….

This is a candid conversation I had with Mark Conlon (9/11 Planes Research).

Be sure to check out the comment section of the above article, as I reference numerous video evidence for the discussion points we touched upon, regarding the re-pivot of the 9/11 “truther” movement, trying to control the narrative, about the 9/11 “planes” in 2024.

9/11 Revisionist on Jerm Warfare

Watch the interview whilst it's still available outside the paywall.

Jerm has now made it easier to watch the podcast interview, by making the substack link public:

Talking points

Introduction to 9/11 revisionism

Theories and controversies about 9/11

Academia's role in the 9/11 truth movement

Exotic technologies and cold fusion exploration

Anomalies in the towers' collapse

Survivor accounts and their implications

Building 7's mysterious collapse

Challenges faced by the truth movement

Directed energy weapons and their role in 9/11

Future of 9/11 research and discussion

The Pirate Truth Podcast with 9/11 Revisionist

“In this episode I sit down with Norman of 9/11 Revisited - who tells a very different story from the one we heard from Richard Gage on the previous 9/11 episode.”

Watch the episode and see what you think. Rumble link to interview (2h 45 min)

Math Easy Solutions and 9/11 Revisionist

Refutation of the 9/11 "truther" narratives

A special presentation refuting 10 points of contention against DEW on 9/11, raised by Gene Laratonda, from the 9/11 “War Room”… Full presentation here

4 hours, but broken up into smaller 20 minute, bite sized chunks, discussing;

Initial background on 9/11 and perception management.

Debris Pile Height

Damage to Core Box Columns

Fall of the "Spire"

"Toasted" Tops of Vehicles

Once-Molten Iron Microspheres

Molten Metal

Active, Unignited Nano-Thermite

Persistent Extreme Heat

Craters Observed in WTC 5 and WTC 6

Eyewitness Accounts of Multiple Explosions and Building 7

Closing thoughts

The video below is a conversation I had, with Gene Laratonda of the 9/11 “War Room” in February 2024:

Following this conversation - Gene mailed me to say I’m no longer welcome in attending his weekly round table discussion pertaining to 9/11. An instruction, I suspect may have come from Richard Gage.

There is an update to this story with Gene though, which you can read more about here.

My 2024 documentary:

A 23 YEAR PSYOP - September 11, 2001

Watch it on Rumble, as there is parts that YouTube does not approve of.

Never forget who was in charge of ground zero clean-up, as well as security at the site.

