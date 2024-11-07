Thank you for reading part four of the 9/11 Reality Series, by my long time friend, Conspiracy Realist, who holds a BSME / MBA. Part 3 is essential reading before pt4.

As a first step out of the 911 mind control and psychological bondage, many jettison the US FedGov official faerie tale and explore the anomalous destruction of WTC 7.

The two most well-known explanations of what happened at WTC 7 are

(1) the NIST explanation of the collapse due to fire having weakened the internal structure and

(2) controlled demolition (the ‘authorized’ alternative explanation) posited by the likes of Richard Gage/AE911 Truth.

In the next excerpt from the Shaun Attwood interview, Gage declares unequivocally that WTC 7 was taken down by a ‘classic controlled demolition’. Richard Gage is a pathological liar.

Shaun Attwood @ Time Index 3:46: “Why doesn’t the government want people like you looking at this? Wouldn’t they want the truth to come out?”

Richard Gage @ Time Index 3:51: “Uh, I would hope that they would. I’ve found in my own experience that many people are not emotionally or psychologically capable of digesting the implications of the destruction of these towers … uh … by purposeful controlled demolition which is what the evidence that we are going to talk about today actually shows. It changes our world view. It implies a level of conspiracy that most of us are incapable of handling. It brings about incredible fear. Our most fundamental fears that our own authorities are capable of the wanton murder of thousands of our own citizens in order to manipulate us all psychologically to go to war in this case in the Middle East in a false flag operation, which is what governments do to manipulate their citizens by attacking themselves and then blaming it on another country and using that as an excuse to go to war with that country in this case not only Afghanistan but Iraq also and subsequent countries which are still being forcefully occupied in parts … Syria for instance … Libya being invaded etcetera, etcetera.”

Richard Gage @ Time Index 8:00: “… the east penthouse (of WTC 7) has already fallen and then the entire building (WTC 7) comes down uniformly, smoothly as fast as a bowling ball falling out of the sky. This is a symmetrically straight down into its own footprint in the exact manner as a classic controlled demolition, which we have all seen on YouTube or tv, the old hotels in Las Vegas for instance. So, it looks exactly like that and yet NIST in their report attempts to explain it away as a progressive collapse due to fire.”

Taking Gage at his word, let’s consider the 06/14/2016 “Riviera Hotel & Casino Implosion in Las Vegas” starting @ Time Index 1:44.

The image at the right is immediately prior to the demolition charges being triggered. Watching the video, you will faintly hear and see sequences of interior cutting charges. These start @ time index 1:46 underneath the Riviera sign and then proceed throughout the building.

Next, there is a sequential collapse (not a uniform, global, simultaneous collapse) of the Riviera building’s exterior walls, followed by the remainder of the building coming down into its own footprint.

(Numerous videos of the WTC 7 collapse illustrate a uniform, global, simultaneous, silent collapse of not just the exterior walls, but the entire building. This stands in direct contravention of the destructive mechanism being a ‘classic’ controlled demolition and implosion.)

At time index 1:55 much louder, exterior column charges are set off underneath the Riviera sign and proceed throughout the building. The images in the Riviera Hotel video illustrate a classic controlled demolition and implosion with sequential collapse of the structure.

Continuing with excerpts from the Attwood interview of Gage…

Richard Gage @ Time Index 8:57: “We also do it in our landmark documentary 911 Explosive Evidence, Experts Speak Out and we’ve also made a film about the finite element analysis that’s been done by University of Alaska (Fairbanks) by Professor Leroy Hulsey, one of the top control (sic) demolition experts in the country … excuse me. I got that backwards … one of the top forensic structural analysts in the country and he has dismantled the NIST thesis as well, concluding in this four-year study that it (WTC 7) could not have been destroyed by fire according to NIST theory or progressive collapse for that matter. Their (Hulsey et al) conclusion was that all of the columns in the building had to have been removed basically at once in order for this building to collapse in the manner that it did. And we are talking within a second of each other. Well fire does not have that precision let alone that capability to destroy columns. Fire never brought down a steel frame skyscraper ever in the history of these buildings, a hundred-year history. These steel frames are fire protected with cementitious fireproofing. They don’t … uh … they don’t collapse in fires. So, we have a real problem with the NIST theory and as a result we have submitted a request for correction. In this country we can do that with agencies that commit fraud like this and we are in an appeal process now with NIST and we are about ready to sue them as well if that appeal does not yield truthful results.”

Shaun Attwood @ Time Index 10:54: “So videos I have seen of fireman talking about explosions in the basement of one of the buildings, I am wondering if that corroborates what you are saying or whether you’ve actually spoke (sic) to any of these fire people?”

Richard Gage @ Time Index 11:08: “Well there are plenty of witnesses of explosions of the basements, which shouldn’t be and isn’t according to the official story and yet in the documents, the documentaries that I mention we go into quite a bit of detail and eye witness testimony about just that, one of which was Willie Rodriguez, a janitor in the World Trade Center North Tower, he was standing on the floor in the basement at the B-2 level, 2 levels down and he hears an explosion and he feels it, it pushes the floor up and so the guy comes running in … Explosion, Explosion … his skin is ripped off his arms and there were many witnesses to all of this. And then interestingly about 7 seconds later he hears what he referred to as a ‘Pow’ from up above and that is the plane hitting the building. So indeed, there were explosions in the basement prior to the plane even hitting the building as well as after the plane hit the building explosions throughout the World Trade Center complex, in fact witnessed by now 156 documented eyewitness statements, the work of Professor Graeme MacQueen in which they describe explosions before the towers came down. In fact, most of them immediately before the towers collapsed. And they are very specific about the order of these events. It’s absolutely fascinating and this is backed up by the seismic evidence which shows that the timing of the explosions in the basement occur again several seconds before the plane hit the building. This is very well documented by Andre Russo in 2012 … and a mechanical wave geologist, author of 50 peer reviewed papers and so we have taken this fascinating study of the seismic evidence and included in part 2 of the 3-part series 911, An Architects Guide, A 3 Part Series. This is for lay people and architects as well. And then the explosions before the collapses is (sic) also very well documented seismically by Andre Russo.”

AE911 sued NIST regarding WTC 7 alone, not the Twin Towers.

Attwood asks if “explosions in the basement of one of the buildings” corroborate what Gage has been saying about ‘controlled demolition’ as an explanation for WTC 7.

Gage seamlessly pivots his song and dance toward the alleged ‘explosions’ at the Twin Towers, never returning to WTC 7 in the remainder of the interview.

Remember, controlled demolitions employ numerous cutting charges to sever interior and exterior columns resulting in a tightly choreographed destruction with those explosions being its soundtrack.

Gage declaring the WTC 7 destruction to be a ‘classic controlled demolition’, when there were no audible explosions immediately before it came down, is intentionally deceptive.

When and how explosive charges could have been installed in WTC 7, which housed the largest CIA field office outside of Langley, Virginia?

The non-structural building content of WTC 1, 2 and 7 had not been evacuated either.

Desks, chairs, filing cabinets, HVAC ducting and equipment, plumbing and pumps, toilets and sinks, electrical conduit and electrical wiring, windows, doors, and non-load bearing walls are always removed before any ‘controlled demolition’ is even attempted.

Any forensic investigation (criminal, engineering, financial, transportation) requires satisfactory explanation of anomalous evidence before conclusions can be reached.

In the next two video clips, you will not see and not hear any explosions immediately prior to the collapse of WTC 7. It came down uniformly, simultaneously and not in a sequential collapse. The WTC 7 debris pile was approximately 20’ tall and not 15% of 741’ => 111’. Details matter!

Fortunately, both videos have almost identical vantage points and record sound of the event.

The first WTC 7 ‘collapse’ video is 0:23 long and titled, WTC 7 Collapse Full - Do you hear explosives?

At time index 0:00, smoke and /or fumes are pouring from the far side of WTC 7.

The taller penthouse structure starts to disappear @ time index 0:03 and is gone by time index 0:05. There were no sounds of explosions throughout the disappearance of the penthouse.

At time index 0:07, the shorter, longer structure located on the roof, to the right of the penthouse, starts to disappear.

Note: Not any of the WTC 7 exterior windows had been removed prior to it coming down. In any Conventional Controlled Demolition (CCD) of an office building like WTC 7, all exterior windows and all interior non-load bearing elements/contents of the building are removed to ensure that the kinetic energy of the falling structural elements is not absorbed and cause CCD to fail in bringing the building to the ground.

By time index 0:09, both the penthouse and the longer, shorter structure to the right of the penthouse are gone.

Immediately after the roof structures have fully disappeared, the full ‘collapse’ of WTC 7 commences @ time index 0:11. At time index 0:12, WTC 7 has simultaneously and uniformly fallen through about 10-12 floors.

By time index 0:15, WTC 7 has fully disappeared behind the buildings in the foreground.

There were no sounds of explosions immediately prior to or during its collapse.

The second WTC 7 ‘collapse’ video is 2:00 long and titled Ocean Tower and WTC 7 Comparison.

The first portion of the video is the controlled demolition of a 37 story, unfinished structure on South Padre Island, Texas. It was brought down on December 13, 2009, by Controlled Demolition Inc. and The Loizeaux Group of Companies.

Staccato explosions start @ time index 0:13. The building comes down in a sequential pattern and is on the ground by time index 0:27. A blue background screen with white text then pops up and asks, “If you consider the idea that WTC 7 (47 stories) underwent controlled demolition on 911, what is missing from this clip?”

The second portion of the video is Barbara Crowley, NYU Medical Center (nurse?) @ time index 1:12. Behind the white bus are the same foreground buildings seen in the previous video. At time index 1:29 the roof top penthouse structures have silently disappeared, as in the prior video. When WTC 7 starts to come down (all the walls falling simultaneously without any explosions, no aural signature) everyone around her gasps. And then she turns around.

With the camera looking over the top of her head, she asks what just happened and is told WTC 7 just went down. Understandably, she is in shock like everyone else.

Controlled demolitions have precisely engineered and triggered explosions intending the building collapse to be a sequential cascade in a particular direction. For smaller buildings, the debris pile is approximately within the building footprint as before the demolition. Taller buildings spill more outside of the original footprint. And if the building is too tall, it is taken apart and not explosively deconstructed … blown up.

The assertions made by Gage / AE911 /Hulsey / et al that WTC 7 was brought down by ‘classic controlled demolition’ are risible at best.

Physical evidence overcomes virtual simulations or animations no matter how pretty the pictures or how many times the false story is projected into the public.

Submitting false information in a court action, which AE911 has done, creates potential legal exposure for that party.

Worse still, it delays and damages the effort to bring the real perpetrators to justice. Gage/AE911 have been at this for over a decade.

Are they guilty of naïve misinformation or purposeful disinformation?

