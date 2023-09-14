It’s time to break away the seriousness of writing about September 11, 2001 for a bit and become a bit conspiratorial with all the talk about DEW’s lately. The latest “breaking news” I’ve seen on the alternative media is Greg Reese’s article titled “CCP Satellites Over Maui At Time of Fires - Mounting evidence suggest that Maui fires were caused by Directed Energy Weapons”. He has a short 5 minute video that’s rather interesting.

So, it does seem that we have come a long way since 1989.

When people talk DEW (Directed Energy Weapons) they only think of lasers, mazers and more, they forget about microwave weapons and COLD DEW, as we saw used on September 11, 2001. You need to really look into the work of John Hutchison and his “Hutchison Effect” and I have drawn up a nice video playlist on DEW and John’s work.

Greg Reese has made a few video’s and written a couple of articles on DEWs but they are all on the hot DEW systems, mind control and for one or other reason he just does not want to try and figure ou COLD DEWs he hasn’t been replying on his substack questions or my X (Twitter) questions, maybe he’s not ready to have the dustification discussion yet, hopefully soon he will, just read the book Greg.

I decided to go check my X (Twitter) and the first post in my feed is this:

I nearly fell off my chair laughing, after all what a coincidence. Here I am watching a video about star based weapons, writing articles about dustification and then Mr Space X with his Starlink system posted about a villain that turns people to dust.

I immediately thought of this extract from the 9/11 Alchemy series, by Chris Hampton from Open Cage Media. The clip is from the 2021 installment “A big Idea, 20 years later”. The documentary is a 20-year memorial, dedicated to exposing the real truth about what happened on 9/11 by referencing interesting numerological symbology.

And what about this nugget from the mission impossible franchise?

That in turn reminds me of the Aleister Crowley, Barbara Bush, George Bush and the 9/11 Connection.

That’s enough of a conspiracy rant for now. Let me get back to checking my X feed.

