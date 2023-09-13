A LOT of people have woken up to the truth that the Towers were mostly turned to dust before hitting the ground on September 11, 2001.

They have also realised that they should count past three and that the 9/11 orphans, WTC 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as the anomaly with the Bankers Trust building, blows the distraction narratives of jet fuel, explosives, thermite or nukes out of the water...

Now I know the towers dustified on 9/11, now what? What to do with this information that has rocked my world? Well, it's time to wake the rest of your friends up, get your local library to stock Where did the Towers go, by Dr Judy Wood. Get as many people as possible to read the scariest book, that the 9/11 "truther" movement talking heads have been supressing for the last 16 years...

Waking your friends up won't be easy... You really need to know all the facts and ease your friends into this newly found enlightenment...

The book

Download and share this 1h thought experiment.

Download and share this 2h presentation

Download and share this documentary

Share this 2021 interview

Share this 2023 interview

On another note, Stew Peters did a great segment on September 11, 2023 where he had Andrew Johnson on, on behalf of Dr Judy Wood, discussing the evidence presented in her book “Where did the towers go?” and two other guests thereafter, talking about the Pentagon attack and the airplane narrative in general. If you’re a seasoned 9/11 researcher, you’ll see what a superb job Stew did to expose these two gentlemen pushing the plane impact narrative as the disinformation peddlers they are… I only have one critism though, the Towers were dustified and NOT vaporised - Stew, please fix that.

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

