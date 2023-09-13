A LOT of people have woken up to the truth that the Towers were mostly turned to dust before hitting the ground on September 11, 2001.
They have also realised that they should count past three and that the 9/11 orphans, WTC 3, 4, 5 and 6 as well as the anomaly with the Bankers Trust building, blows the distraction narratives of jet fuel, explosives, thermite or nukes out of the water...
Now I know the towers dustified on 9/11, now what? What to do with this information that has rocked my world? Well, it's time to wake the rest of your friends up, get your local library to stock Where did the Towers go, by Dr Judy Wood. Get as many people as possible to read the scariest book, that the 9/11 "truther" movement talking heads have been supressing for the last 16 years...
Waking your friends up won't be easy... You really need to know all the facts and ease your friends into this newly found enlightenment...
On another note, Stew Peters did a great segment on September 11, 2023 where he had Andrew Johnson on, on behalf of Dr Judy Wood, discussing the evidence presented in her book “Where did the towers go?” and two other guests thereafter, talking about the Pentagon attack and the airplane narrative in general. If you’re a seasoned 9/11 researcher, you’ll see what a superb job Stew did to expose these two gentlemen pushing the plane impact narrative as the disinformation peddlers they are… I only have one critism though, the Towers were dustified and NOT vaporised - Stew, please fix that.
If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.
I understand why "vaporized" is wrong - it implies heat...
What about when people use the word "disintegrate"? Do you think that works?
Wood's book should be read cover to cover she lays out all the evidence in simple and illustrative form- "Empirical evidence is the truth that theory must mimic". I wish I had the fortune of being one of her students (not the one that was murdered). Andrew Johnson's books are very important, especially for those who followed the many “truth” and “scientific” movements - which he takes apart. NIST, “truthers”, “scientist/engineers” and commission were funded and loaded with support staff that could direct the outcome of the investigation. When people realized that something else was involved - they focused on Bld 7 and thermite and bombs for controlled demolition (these were mechanisms which people felt more comfortable with)- the cabalist easily sacrifice something that draws attention away from the more sinister explanation. They even encouraged pointing out events and people who benefitted like short selling, motives of building owners, transactions, investigations destroyed in Bld 7, - these are fodder and distractions. I am not saying these folks were not involved – they most certainly were and had insider information and are yet to be brought to justice. Wonder why the DOJ has not acted? Are they afraid what might be exposed if they did? What I am saying is these are distractions sacrificed in order to conceal what really happened on that day.
They want you to believe in the accidental theory of history and dismiss Dark Winter and all of the war games and planning scenarios that went on prior to 9/11. They want you to ignore that on 9/10/01 Sec. of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, disclosed that his dept. was unable to account for 2.3 Trillion in unsupported adjustments. That problem disappeared along with the WTCs and the budget dept of the Pentagon on 911. On a typical day upward of 70,000 folks inhabited the WTCs - so it is a miracle that relatively few lives were lost - or did some sort of warning occur? I don’t have the answers, nor am I claiming that I do. But typically when the perpetrators are asked to investigate something – you can bet the truth will never come out, espc. when those same perpetrators control the flow of information.
9/11 like so many previous events (WACO, Oklahoma City ... ) and the many staged and false flag events since always find something/someone to blame, and the press which has been funded and in bed with the conspirators will shoot down any alternative theory. 9/11 was a transfer of wealth, justification for invasions, and an excuse to steal our inalienable rights - the results were the conveyance of your rights to the government without your consent – they did not get all of them so other disasters and enemies were needed to secure the rest. This was no different than the Reichstag Fire which the Nazi leaders used to invoke emergency legislation abolishing the number of constitutional protections and to pave the way for Nazi dictatorship. Except this time it is not national or expansion of national borders – it is global (something that has been planned for over 100 years).
Some people buy into the fear, especially when actions to lessen that fear are taken immediately after an event and folks don’t have the opportunity to reflect on what has happened. Fear is an incredible motivating power -especially if that thing which you are told to be afraid of cannot be seen (viruses, CO2) or is something you have no control of (terrorist).
So why is the acceptance of Dustification so important? The only ones with access to this technology at the time was the US military and their partners in 5 eyes, and they will do anything to protect it from the public they will spare no expense to cover up the technology. The many folks that participate in their actions – fear what exposure will do to their reputation – if whistleblowers try to expose the lies they will be destroyed mentally and often physically. Unfortunately it is easy to buy silence, just look at the paid doctors, medical staff, scientist, media and influencers who refuse to speak up even after losing loved ones or having family friends or themselves injured by the COVID medical countermeasures.
Why is it imperative that the truth of 9/11 get out? For many reasons – but one of the most important is to return back to the people the rights taken from us based on false premises. About 6 weeks after 9/11 (on 10/26/2001) The USA Patriot Act (Public Law 107-56) was enacted. The timing was very important – the shock and the demand for retribution (based on the official narrative) was at a peak. This 173 page law – was probably drafted well before 9/11 and was waiting for the perfect planning to implement it. We should look at the authors and supporters of this Act. The stated basis of it was “to protect innocent Americans from the deadly plans of terrorists dedicated to destroying American and our way of life”. Such a lofty goal, for an Act that basically created the surveillance state and has subsequently been built on and expanded to usurp practically all of our protections guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The purpose of the Constitution was to enslave the government and not the people. So if the basis of this Patriot Act was built on fraud and deception – shouldn’t the Act be repealed and every decree and rule that stemmed from its poison be removed from the books? Yes 9/11/01 was an act of terrorism – but it was the government and military industrial complex that were/are the terrorist – the same group that had their powers, reach and/or funding greatly expanded after their successful Acts. Powers not delegated to the Federal government were reserved to the States, or to the people (Amend. X). Neither the Federal or State governments can covet the Rights specifically reserved to the people (the freedoms noted in the Constitution) nor certain inalienable Rights (among which are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness) which are endowed to each person by his Creator. These rights are retained by the people (Amend. IX). Such Rights cannot be divested except by the consent of the individual who possesses those rights. Neither the federal/state/local governing body can usurp those rights nor can they grant them or restrictions thereon to a third party (such as a medical doctor or Alphabet agency). On a somewhat lesser scale we might consider how other historical planned/staged events led to laws (many of which are still in effect today) which successfully enslaved us. Create the problem – dictate the reaction- then offer/mandate the solution.
Even most of the right-leaning new outlets always refer to the terrorist attack on the US - I think this is because if they entertained the idea that it was something other than that and espc. if it was something that only that our government was capable of then the whole “Never Forget” falls apart. We had the largest enrollment in the military save WWII because folks believed the propaganda, we destroyed countries based on this propaganda and thousands of organizations raise money based on this propaganda. The truth really does hurt and I would bet that much of the PTSD we see in the military is among folks that have learned the truth but can not speak it. Practically everybody sat in that camp for a while. But I truly believe that we can never stop the global cabal until we wake up and see 9/11 for what it was – then we can dismantle the laws that enslave us and begin to prosecute the real enemies of the state. The only good thing about COVID is it made people question other things and begin the painful journey to realizing our beloved country has slowly been hijacked.