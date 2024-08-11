With the 23rd anniversary just a month away, here is a quick refresher on what happened on September 11, 2001. Please read this article first. Link

This article is simply a compilation / reposting of existing videos and an article by Andrew Johnson in 2014, with my personal 2024 update, which if viewed all the way through, should give you a good understanding of:

What happened to the WTC Towers The type of weaponry that was used to destroy them The probable real nature of the WTC Planes (Flight 175 and Flight 11)

This article, and my substack is more concerned with the physical evidence – not “who did it” or all the “behind the scenes activity” with Bush, Cheney, Rumsfeld and so on.

The Pentagon and Shanksville sites are not discussed in depth here, as there is far less evidence available than at the WTC site, but I do highly recommend the documentary, 9/11 Alchemy: Facing Reality that delves deeper into the PentaCon and the hoodwink at Shanksville.

9/11 Truth Suppression Timeline (45 minute read)

"The best way to control the opposition is to lead it ourselves." - Vladimir Lenin

Article: https://911revision.substack.com/p/911-truth-suppression-timeline

Total viewing time below is about 7 hours (watch the videos in different sittings).

Wake Up This is your alarm! by Charlie Pound (4 mins)

Mark Conlon, 9/11 Planes Research has done some superb work building on the work of Richard D. Hall and his “Richard D Hall’s 2016 3D Analysis” has that looked into the PentaCon and the hoodwink at Shanksville.

Full 1h 2024 interview. (Video below is 2 min)

9/11 – Key Evidence (20 Mins)

A look at the key evidence at the WTC site which proves something extremely unusual happened.

9/11 The Essential Guide (1h)

Where Did the Towers Go? (143 Mins Approx.)

Dr Judy Wood’s extensive forensic study shows us where they went.

9/11 WTC Planes – A 2020 discussion (20 mins)

Richard D Hall’s 2016 3D Analysis brings up more questions about the WTC Planes and what they really were.

9/11 – Covering Up Discussion and Analysis of the Key Evidence (75 mins)

Andrew Johnson’s presentation from 2012 about the cover up of the discussion of certain 9/11 evidence and how effective it has been. This is only part 1, as part two has been scrubbed off YouTube.

9/11 Finding the Truth - A discussion on Andrew Johnson’s book (2024 - 49 min)

I hope you will share this with some of your “normie” friends that still believe the government’s official conspiracy theory…

Please keep an eye out for my 2024 movie: 9/11 A 23 Year Old PSYOP that will be dropping soon. It’s a bit of a walk through of the cover up of the cover up, my 2024 interactions with the 9/11 “truther” movement’s talking heads, podcasters that have now seen the light and some appearances I’ve made on podcasts as well. (2023 interactions)

If you like reading my articles and would like to buy me a coffee, please follow the link to my PayPal, as substack does not allow for payments to my country yet.

If this is the first article of mine you’re reading, please rewind to my first article and work your way through all 80+ of them, as you’ve missed out on a lot of valuable 9/11 and “9/11 truther movement” information.

Remember DO NOT get your hands on this absolutely scary book by Dr Judy Wood.

And whatever you do, don’t watch the 1h “9/11 Essential Guide”.

Free PDF book downloads by Andrew Johnson:

9/11 – Finding the Truth and also 9/11 – Holding the Truth

Share